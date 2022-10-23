« previous next »
Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeahbit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions

Probably because we havent qualified for CL in 6 years so that should be the logical step before challenging for the league. No one should lose sight of how much we are overachieving by being where we are. Near perfect in every competition. It wasnt expected or predicted. Every Arsenal fan wouldve told you the title race is between city and liverpool again, we are not sure where to adjust our expectations because somehow we have leapfrogged the rest of the competition and find ourselves as citys only challengers.
Being disappointed to be only 2 clear of city at the top is just weird, its like 2004 all over again, but with far lesser players.
Arsenal haven't challenged for the title really since 2008 and they fell away badly then, so the fans and the club aren't used to title challenges in recent years. Even before Klopp we did have 08/09 and 13/14 (86 point seasons). There was 10/11 when they were going well and then collapsed as well. 2008 is the only 80+ point season Arsenal have managed since 2005. They finished on 90 points when they went unbeaten, we've got more than that twice in recent seasons only to miss out to City. If Arsenal can get mid 80s they've done well and there's a chance they could push City if they do, if City do go off the boil after the World Cup or prioritise the CL.

Leicester were top at Christmas when they won it but nobody gave them a prayer of actually winning the league at that point really, they'd have took a CL place. It's only when you build up a big lead, or it gets to the run-in that you start to really look at the title, if you're not used to being up there.
Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeahbit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions
Yeah ideally Arsenal win league rather than City but the hyperbole around them does get abit nauseating.

They want top 4 they aren't in title race and wouldn't surprise me if City run away with it now.
Expected a draw. We have played 7 games in October.

We aren't winning the league unless we get 6 points off the cheats.

Watched your game today and the first 30 mins were really good movement, interchanging and quick passing. Then it was like the battery just drained and the 2nd half looked a real grind. Lots of teams will hit the wall in games (we seem to be hitting the wall nearly every game) but its the team who gets lucky with injuries and the one who can rotate that will succeed this season.
Watched your game today and the first 30 mins were really good movement, interchanging and quick passing. Then it was like the battery just drained and the 2nd half looked a real grind. Lots of teams will hit the wall in games (we seem to be hitting the wall nearly every game) but its the team who gets lucky with injuries and the one who can rotate that will succeed this season.

To be fair many of the side played on Thursday in a big game against a decent PSV side who were set up to get something out of the game.  2nd half levels were bound to drop.  The side played well enough according to xG to get more from the game, and it's a shame the refs and VAR are once again incompetent when it comes to blatant holding.  We had a discussion a few weeks back about why players go down easy and exaggerate contact and that's the reason - you try to stay on your feet you get nothing.
To be fair many of the side played on Thursday in a big game against a decent PSV side who were set up to get something out of the game.  2nd half levels were bound to drop.  The side played well enough according to xG to get more from the game, and it's a shame the refs and VAR are once again incompetent when it comes to blatant holding.  We had a discussion a few weeks back about why players go down easy and exaggerate contact and that's the reason - you try to stay on your feet you get nothing.

Didnt Rangers beat PSV this season?
I remember when we thought like that too. It's been a remarkable transition under Klopp, because it's not that long ago all we wanted was to be competing again and still being in the mix after Christmas.

It's great being up there, so enjoy it while you have it and see where it takes you. If we can't win it I'd like to see you win it.


Edit: Rushyman is also right though. Once you are actually up there and competing regularly again, it's an absolute bastard to then be cheated out of what you've earned. That, then, becomes a different type of pain.

In the meantime, enjoy yourself and get as much out of it as you can.

This.

No other fanbase can understand it, because none have experienced it. Finishing with 97 pts and 92 pts and not winning the title is absurd. And absurdly infuriating when that team that stops you isn't even real or playing by the rules.

If I had to pick, I'd rather Arsenal won the league over City, because I fucking loathe City and don't mind Arsenal. But a big part of me wants them to experience the same pain we have. I want someone else to know what it's like so it maybe forces others to stop simply tolerating what City are and what they've done.

It's all a conversation for another time anyway, because the reality is, City will probably win the league by at least 10 points. And be lauded for it by the likes of Barney Ronay.
Maybe its just me but if were not winning the league then let City win it. Hell if we dont win it Id want them to win it 10x in a row. Show the world what cheating does to The best more competitive league in the world

Plus it means absolutely blow all if city win it.
This.

No other fanbase can understand it, because none have experienced it. Finishing with 97 pts and 92 pts and not winning the title is absurd. And absurdly infuriating when that team that stops you isn't even real or playing by the rules.

If I had to pick, I'd rather Arsenal won the league over City, because I fucking loathe City and don't mind Arsenal. But a big part of me wants them to experience the same pain we have. I want someone else to know what it's like so it maybe forces others to stop simply tolerating what City are and what they've done.

It's all a conversation for another time anyway, because the reality is, City will probably win the league by at least 10 points. And be lauded for it by the likes of Barney Ronay.
I can definitely understand the conflicting feelings there. Sadly, Liverpool's brilliance over the last five or so seasons has also helped to legitimise Abu Dhabi FC. We've gone a long way in giving the PL a competitive veneer. Without us in the mix the whole charade stands out starkly. With us in it, the league has looked competitive.

With that in mind, it leaves genuine football fans with a dilemma. Do they want Abu Dhabi to walk it again and again because that will bring it home just how uncompetitive the PL actually is? Or would they like another club to feel the pain of being cheated out of it because that then brings more attention to the game-destroying sportswashing?

It's a tough one really. If we can't win it then I'd prefer Arsenal to win it. I don't mind Arsenal and they are a proper club. Easily the biggest and best in London. But them winning it is only good for Arsenal, whereas them being cheated out of it like Liverpool have been might actually be good for football as a whole in the long-run. Well, if it helps ramp up the disdain towards the state owned clubs it might, anyway.

I can think of far worse clubs to suffer the indignity of being cheated out of it than Arsenal, but maybe it might take a well respected London club such as them to suffer before mindsets change. If, say, Everton, Villa, Leicester, Leeds and the likes were up there but got cheated out of it, no one would give a shit anyway. So, it might need a media darling or a well respected club from the home of the establishment to miss out before the tide turns. No one respects Chelsea. No one apart from Spurs fans give a shit about Spurs either. It might just take an Arsenal to be spectacularly cheated like we've been before more eyes start to open.

Or, maybe I'm talking shite and it wouldn't make any difference anyway.
And this is why I still look at Spurs results more than citys. Ive seen Liverpool get 97 and 92 and not win it, when Leicester won the league pep had just turned up and hadnt spent years molding  his team into the cream of the sportswashing world, any comparisons with the Leicester season are stupid, itll need over 90 points to challenge for the title never mind win it, hell we are on course for 100 points now and it still looks like theyll overtake us any minute. Its a massive task and a huge ask, still obviously over the moon with the job Arteta is doing and our progress. Even last season city had less points than now after 11 games, theyve moved on again with Haaland, at times last season they overplayed, more clinical now and over 100 points are on the cards again.
We just have to keep going and for now still top.
Or, maybe I'm talking shite and it wouldn't make any difference anyway.

The only way anything changes is if the league becomes boring and predictable. In the next 10 years its gonna be a competition between Newcastle and City. Itll be a 2 horse race.

Least thats the way its going. City already are there. No ones gives a flying fuck if they walk the league every year, because theyre expected to win it now. Every year.

Well let me revise that, Liverpool supporters give a fuck because weve done it the right way and been cheated out of a number of titles.

If we cant win it, any other side competing with City just reinforces what weve done for City.

Theyll never stop cheating, its been completely legitimized by the anyone in power that could have stopped it.
They shouldve stopped it at Chelsea, that was the day football was bought out. Too late now.
Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeahbit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions
A wee Lobo special here, having a dig at the fans who are realistic about the teams chances this season, meanwhile been telling us for weeks that we won't challenge for the league himself.
I'm sure the reason why you competed for the Championship was you made the step up to a Champions League club, consolidated that the following year, while then buying some real game changing players in the likes of Alison and Van Dijk.

We've not even finished 4th yet, yet the fans are meant to believe that we are capable of 90+ point season and that we are cowards for not?

As for refs and VAR, don't think we had any help with that yesterday that's for sure.
Just beat those oil c*nts to the title somehow
.
A wee Lobo special here, having a dig at the fans who are realistic about the teams chances this season, meanwhile been telling us for weeks that we won't challenge for the league himself.
I'm sure the reason why you competed for the Championship was you made the step up to a Champions League club, consolidated that the following year, while then buying some real game changing players in the likes of Alison and Van Dijk.

We've not even finished 4th yet, yet the fans are meant to believe that we are capable of 90+ point season and that we are cowards for not?

As for refs and VAR, don't think we had any help with that yesterday that's for sure.

Im a Liverpool fan, its not up to me to support your team :)
I think we've all known that until man United get their shit together and lose out to city then the media will continue to bend over for them.
Be interesting to see which way the media go when it's city Vs Newcastle every season.  Unless another state buys a club.
They shouldve stopped it at Chelsea, that was the day football was bought out. Too late now.

At that time the Russian kleptocrats were seen as the good guys. Buying expensive property, bling and yachts.

I dont think anyone saw through the consequences though.
At that time the Russian kleptocrats were seen as the good guys. Buying expensive property, bling and yachts.

I dont think anyone saw through the consequences though.

Arsene Wenger did , told to stop moaning because Chelsea were the best thing to happen to football.

Anyway, we are where we are, every day at the top of the league is a good day, so lets keep going. At the moment our own performances worry me more than what man city are doing , scored 4 goals in our last 4 games. Big drop in energy levels and only playing well in odd bursts. Id give everyone a week off, I get the feeling Arteta wont, banking on it being forest at home next. Any game is for me is
a banana skin if you cant outrun the opposition so I would make 11 changes in midweek.
Arsenal have made an impressive start

It's a bit early...if they are top by end of Jan it will be interesting. They've bolted out ahead but when teams start to set up a certain way against you because of your league position it'll get tough for them if they remain in top 2 - they've not dealt with this loads recently so whatever happens it is going to be good experience for them and a big potential problem for us in coming seasons if they start getting used to beating low block teams etc

I think we've all known that until man United get their shit together and lose out to city then the media will continue to bend over for them.
Be interesting to see which way the media go when it's city Vs Newcastle every season.  Unless another state buys a club.

Oh it will happen of that there zero doubt. The barn door is open now and others will be sniffing around. It's highly likely in a few years time you have a top four year after year of City, Newcastle and then two other teams who have been bought out say West Ham and god forbid Everton.
People are really naive thinking that Arsenal will save football. They barely can save themselves.
People are really naive thinking that Arsenal will save football. They barely can save themselves.

Not the heroes you need, the heroes you deserve.
At that time the Russian kleptocrats were seen as the good guys. Buying expensive property, bling and yachts.

I dont think anyone saw through the consequences though.
Hmm, I'm not sure I agree with that. I don't recall Russian kleptos and oligarchs exactly being seen as good guys - anything but, esp in London -  thought it's true that people underestimated their financial power and future impact, or the 'rules of the game' as to what they were up to. And I do recall lots of people sounding very fervent warnings about what the Abrahmovich sportswashing manouever could open the door to.

Where I think a lot of Liverpool and Arsenal fans in particular got a bit stymied is that they saw in Chelsea a meaningful powerful, challenger to the Man Utd hegemony and that obscured a lot of their fears. They took their eye off the ball because there was a chance of Utd being overwhelmed and beaten into submission. Which at that time seemed all important.

I think as fans we've some of us (though not nearly enough) grown up a lot since then and learned a lot about how the principle of ' my enemy's enemy...' should not be allowed to apply to things as serious as this, where there's an existential threat to the game as a fair and competitive venture.

Having said that Man Utd should also have been in the dock for the baleful affect their financial behemothing had on football. And the dawn raids can encompass more of us as well if we drill down further into just how we've allowed the game to become mangled and diseased by the effect of money. We shouldn't really pick and choose which financial, anti-competative excesses we decry, though we often do. 

As for Arsenal a lot of the battle over the next few weeks will be mental, as well as physical, after that setback.
Hmm, I'm not sure I agree with that. I don't recall Russian kleptos and oligarchs exactly being seen as good guys - anything but, esp in London -  thought it's true that people underestimated their financial power and future impact, or the 'rules of the game' as to what they were up to. And I do recall lots of people sounding very fervent warnings about what the Abrahmovich sportswashing manouever could open the door to.

Where I think a lot of Liverpool and Arsenal fans in particular got a bit stymied is that they saw in Chelsea a meaningful powerful, challenger to the Man Utd hegemony and that obscured a lot of their fears. They took their eye off the ball because there was a chance of Utd being overwhelmed and beaten into submission. Which at that time seemed all important.

I think as fans we've some of us (though not nearly enough) grown up a lot since then and learned a lot about how the principle of ' my enemy's enemy...' should not be allowed to apply to things as serious as this, where there's an existential threat to the game as a fair and competitive venture.

Having said that Man Utd should also have been in the dock for the baleful affect their financial behemothing had on football. And the dawn raids can encompass more of us as well if we drill down further into just how we've allowed the game to become mangled and diseased by the effect of money. We shouldn't really pick and choose which financial, anti-competative excesses we decry, though we often do. 

As for Arsenal a lot of the battle over the next few weeks will be mental, as well as physical, after that setback.

When chelsea were bought out, we were the best team in the country, they replaced us and became the man utd of the south, at no stage were we happy that chelsea have been bought because they might challenge united, infact it still stings now far more than anything city ever done, because we havent yet competed with city. We never had an issue with Man utd, it was a sporting rivalry, and on the field hatred, what chelsea did off the field was the worst thing to happen to us, and to football as they opened the door to sportswashing, city just built on that and took it up another level.
Yeah, it's odd to include Arsenal fans in that category.

I suppose, Liverpool fans were happy when Chelsea first rose to top. Just like how they were happy when Man City started winning over Man Utd initially.

Wenger has been talking about 'financial doping' since the advent of time.
Ok you know Arsenal fans better than I so I'll take your word for it. Cut out Arsenal fans from the above. I can barely remember Arsenal in that period now anyway. But I do remember the chatter among Liverpool fans.
When chelsea were bought out, we were the best team in the country, they replaced us and became the man utd of the south, at no stage were we happy that chelsea have been bought because they might challenge united, infact it still stings now far more than anything city ever done, because we havent yet competed with city. We never had an issue with Man utd, it was a sporting rivalry, and on the field hatred, what chelsea did off the field was the worst thing to happen to us, and to football as they opened the door to sportswashing, city just built on that and took it up another level.
You're right. I only said Liverpool and Arsenal as they were the two teams close to Utd in the success stakes so I just clumped them together. But yes, I can see how the Arsenal fan reaction to Chelsea in 2004 would be very different to the Liverpool fan one. There's the local rivalry thing as well.

Slip of the keyboard from me
Yeah, it's odd to include Arsenal fans in that category.

I suppose, Liverpool fans were happy when Chelsea first rose to top. Just like how they were happy when Man City started winning over Man Utd initially.

Wenger has been talking about 'financial doping' since the advent of time.

Bollocks. We immediately hated them and got under Mourinho's skin. Just like City now, they also became toxic towards us because we simply wouldn't go away.
Bollocks. We immediately hated them and got under Mourinho's skin. Just like City now, they also became toxic towards us because we simply wouldn't go away.
Eventually, yes. Rafa had their number, which is why I still love him. ;)

It's the same case with city. Eventually, yes.
Eventually, yes. Rafa had their number, which is why I still love him. ;)

It's the same case with city. Eventually, yes.
I think Rude is right that Liverpool fans were extra down on Chelsea straight away after Abrahmovic and esp. when Mourinho took over. But there was a sort of Jekyll and Hyde thing going on, hating them and wanting them to scupper Man Utd
I think Rude is right that Liverpool fans were extra down on Chelsea straight away after Abrahmovic and esp. when Mourinho took over. But there was a sort of Jekyll and Hyde thing going on, hating them and wanting them to scupper Man Utd
Might be, but I feel the mutual hate began with the Luis Garcia goal.
Might be, but I feel the mutual hate began with the Luis Garcia goal.

Because until then they thought we werent a threat. Beat us at arms length twice in the league, beat us in a League Cup final and kept trying to sign our best player. Chuck in Mourinho acting like a twatmaybe it started more from our side because of all that but probably started forbid from that New Years Day defeat when fatty Lampard broke Alonsos ankle and got away with it.
Eventually, yes. Rafa had their number, which is why I still love him. ;)

It's the same case with city. Eventually, yes.

With City, eventually you'll get there, but you're not there yet.
Might be, but I feel the mutual hate began with the Luis Garcia goal.
That was Mourinho. He went batty after that ghost goal, as far as LFC were concerned, perhaps not aided by the fact that we had turned him down as a potential manager not too long before.

But generally LFC fans had always looked upon Chelsea as flash harrys, all fur coat etc. The advent of sportswashing money - and many of us called it out very early for what it was - deepened that derision into disgust, though not yet perhaps the realisation of the overwhelming danger that sportswashing carries. This matched a more general fan view as well. Terms like Chelsea and Moscow FC and so on were not meant to be affectionate; they were meant to indicate that the club had been bought for nefarious purposes. The Rent Boys tag also initially came from a similar source: the idea of the club prostituting itself for money.

Yet at the same time many LFC fans looked to them to scupper Man Utd because that seemed so important back then, not least as they edged towards 18 titles. It was a weird, double standard, split personality sort of time.

The other thing I recall, though, is that most clubs' fans seemed to have a similar negative view of Chelsea as LFC fans did, even if they weren't personally 'threatened' by the dominace of Man Utd as LFC and our records were. There was little of the current fuckwittery where fans of other clubs seem to actively praise and support City because they are denying LFC success, even if LFC success has no particular bearing upon their club.

Anyway sorry to drag things off topic a bit. I'm just happy to find a football thread that isn't full of fuckwitted cryarsing infants vomiting out their incontinent neuroses and displaying their inability to take adversity and setbacks with dignity, patience and fortitude.





(That'll come later in the season here, I expect ;) )
With City, eventually you'll get there, but you're not there yet.
I've already been there since day #1. For me, it didn't take missing out on trophies. ;)

I don't like Wenger cozying up with Qatar/PSG/BeIN either.
That was Mourinho. He went batty after that ghost goal, as far as LFC were concerned, perhaps not aided by the fact that we had turned him down as a potential manager not too long before.

But generally LFC fans had always looked upon Chelsea as flash harrys, all fur coat etc. The advent of sportswashing money - and many of us called it out very early for what it was - deepened that derision into disgust, though not yet perhaps the realisation of the overwhelming danger that sportswashing carries. This matched a more general fan view as well. Terms like Chelsea and Moscow FC and so on were not meant to be affectionate; they were meant to indicate that the club had been bought for nefarious purposes. The Rent Boys tag also initially came from a similar source: the idea of the club prostituting itself for money.

Yet at the same time many LFC fans looked to them to scupper Man Utd because that seemed so important back then, not least as they edged towards 18 titles. It was a weird, double standard, split personality sort of time.

The other thing I recall, though, is that most clubs' fans seemed to have a similar negative view of Chelsea as LFC fans did, even if they weren't personally 'threatened' by the dominace of Man Utd as LFC and our records were. There was little of the current fuckwittery where fans of other clubs seem to actively praise and support City because they are denying LFC success, even if LFC success has no particular bearing upon their club.
I actually 100% agree with what you are saying and I am aware of the nuance. I was just bringing it out.
