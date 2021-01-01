Its a shame though really, and gives a good insight into why weve been the only team to challenge them in the last five years (how grim is that btw). Even now the most vocal Arsenal fans on here are talking about getting into the CL. North Bank has been obsessed with Spurs results all season, should be looking much higher than that considering the position theyve found themselves in. After we beat Abu Dhabi it was a huge opportunity to get some real momentum but they then got battered by Leeds and bailed out by the ref/VAR, and then that today. Calling it a cowardly attitude would probably be a bit much but yeah bit of a shame that a team top after nearly a third of the season have already given up on the prospect of being champions



Probably because we havent qualified for CL in 6 years so that should be the logical step before challenging for the league. No one should lose sight of how much we are overachieving by being where we are. Near perfect in every competition. It wasnt expected or predicted. Every Arsenal fan wouldve told you the title race is between city and liverpool again, we are not sure where to adjust our expectations because somehow we have leapfrogged the rest of the competition and find ourselves as citys only challengers.Being disappointed to be only 2 clear of city at the top is just weird, its like 2004 all over again, but with far lesser players.