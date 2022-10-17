I've just realised. You're top after the magical ten games.
At least put a spoiler alert.
No one looks at the table until 10 games in, I wanted to look at the table today, a bit pointless now you gave it away.
Whatever happens , were guaranteed to be top after 11 games !
4 above city, 4 above the world class Contes Spurs (+ game in hand), 7 above Chelsea, 8 above United, 9 above Newcastle(+ game in hand ) , 11 above Liverpool. These are the top 7 and wont change for rest of season. The main target is still to finish above 5th and thats United right now 8 points behind.
Good news is United go to Chelsea and Newcastle to Spurs this weekend, so at least 2 of the chasers will suffer set backs. We just have to keep winning, our last 2 games in bodo and Leeds were not good at all, need to up the performance.
Got PSV tonight, win that, clinch top spot in the group. Makes the next few weeks easier.