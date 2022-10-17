« previous next »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 17, 2022, 01:06:51 am
We even lost to man utd, won every game since. 4 in the league and 3 in Europe.

That's one game, done good to bounce back, but that's not a run of games. At some point you'll drop points in consecutive games. City will catch up/take the lead. That's when we will see what this Arsenal team is made of - and I (like most), am unconvinced they'll have the experience/bottle to do it from there. City do have that ability, we already know. They are a team of serial winners (not to mention c*nts).
Quote from: The North Bank on October 17, 2022, 08:16:30 pm
I dont tend to follow teams in midtable much so apologies if I placed you below brentford and palace. No offense intended just got bigger fish to fry. Im sure you understand.

Pretty sure youve posted a fair bit about Arsenal since 2016 :D
No sense in talking about title challenges with the season only 1/4 of the way through and a massive break coming up. They just need to look at the next 4 games and try to get 10-12 points. Can see wins against Southampton, Forest and Wolves, Chelsea away will be tough of course. If they're top at the end of that, it is just over one-third of the way through and they have the nice feeling of being top for a while.

However, it is all about injuries and how they cope with the inevitable blip, and of course if the cheats do their usual 10+ match winning run. The cheats are big favourites but I'd love for us to be in Arsenal's position right now.
Quote from: El Lobo on October 17, 2022, 04:52:19 pm
Mostly spot on, its the Leicester run all over again and they've just got to ride that wave (their fans are, bless them) but.....our 13/14 team would have absolutely dismembered these.

It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!
Quote from: Dougle on October 17, 2022, 11:00:35 pm
It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!

Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 17, 2022, 11:04:57 pm
Our defence this season seems to be giving that seasons defence a run. :D

Ah, but that's all changed now !  :)
Quote from: elsewhere on October 17, 2022, 08:01:50 pm
It's bad for them that Arsenal-City won't be in 2 days and postponed instead. They could've won that and go 7 pts clear, I am sure City's heads would have fallen after that.
yeah, wish we were playing them.
Its just nice to be where we are. We went from being dismissed as top 4 contenders to being dismissed as title challengers in a very short space of time.
Quote from: Dougle on October 17, 2022, 11:00:35 pm
It's just chit chat obviously but do you remember our defence that season ??!!
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on October 18, 2022, 02:41:13 am
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.
You forgot the Welsh Xavi.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on October 18, 2022, 02:41:13 am
Do you remember our midfield and attack? There's no way anyone in this Arsenal team are as good as Gerrard, Hendo, Coutinho, Sterling, Sturridge and Suarez, comparing them position by position.

If we are comparing eras , its funny how everyone here now says the premier league is shit and overrated, after 4 years of being told city and Liverpool are the greatest teams in premier league history who have raised the bar , and now city have moved a level up again by signing the greatest striker ever, and yet sit 4 points below us . If this Arsenal team cant cope with Liverpool of 2013, I wonder how it would fare against Henry Vieira bergkamp pires Campbell Cole ljungberg etc. That team now wouldnt just go unbeaten, but Id fancy them to win all 38 games. Unless Arteta is sitting 4 clear of the highest bar ever with a team of kids,  then hes an even bigger genius than I thought. 
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 18, 2022, 05:51:01 am
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D
I'd still prefer a trophy over finishing in Top 4.
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 18, 2022, 05:51:01 am
Will be funny when Arsenal implode mid-season and miss out on Top 4 again. :D

If 70 points get top 4 then we are nearly half way there already, but everyone is talking about how many goals Haaland has scored.
Quote from: The North Bank on October 18, 2022, 05:55:01 am
If 70 points get top 4 then we are nearly half way there already, but everyone is talking about how many goals Haaland has scored.
I think youll get top four, mate. It was yours last year, and you threw it out, but the pain from that has been driving you this season. Plus some brilliant for you new signings.  If I do t think youll win the league, which saddens me, because that leaves City. Weve lost too many points to compete, and I dont think anyone else is on par with them.
Quote from: farawayred on October 18, 2022, 07:24:09 am
I think youll get top four, mate. It was yours last year, and you threw it out, but the pain from that has been driving you this season. Plus some brilliant for you new signings.  If I do t think youll win the league, which saddens me, because that leaves City. Weve lost too many points to compete, and I dont think anyone else is on par with them.

I dont disagree with that, every Arsenal fan is still looking to see who is in 5th place and how far back they are. We all expect city to overtake us at some point but if we keep winning games then strange things could happen with momentum etc. definitely enjoying looking down on them for now.
Quote from: The North Bank on October 18, 2022, 08:08:10 am
I dont disagree with that, every Arsenal fan is still looking to see who is in 5th place and how far back they are. We all expect city to overtake us at some point but if we keep winning games then strange things could happen with momentum etc. definitely enjoying looking down on them for now.
Oh, dont take me wrong, Id rather you than them. After us, of course! :)
Quote from: Dougle on October 17, 2022, 02:14:28 pm
"This season is different". I think it is. Arsenal have bolted and 27/30 is a superb return. They have had good fortune in the last couple of games, things are going their way. As long as this run continues then the points will pile up (Brendan's 2013 run comes to mind and this Arsenal team is well better then that Liverpool team).

Everyone and their dog has had Abu Dhabi down for the league at a canter. They are 4 points behind and were sent packing by Anfield  yesterday. Another bad result there and suddenly there is serious distance there.

Deal with the focus and spotlight and bounce back from the inevitable odd bad result. Fair winds. Arsenal are outright leaders, deservedly so. Let's see what happens. Own it.

Possibly.

The point is it could just as easily be Liverpool in 02/03 as Leicester City.

My point is its far too early to judge, its been an impressive start but theres still decent reason to doubt that theyll be able to maintain it.
What an impressive start, 2nd best ever in the Premier League era, might even be 2nd best all time?

Their squad is stick thin though, and there will be pressure on them that they don't need, now they're 4 points clear.

Think it would have suited Arsenal being 2-3 points behind City all the way to April and see what happens - but right now they are the target.  It's not easy maintaining the lead.

I think if we beat WHU tonight, we'll only be 7 points behind City, that's all we need to catch.  I don't see Arsenal maintaining the points needed sadly, as City could win 10 in a row, and although Arsenal have started remarkably well - I don't see them doing the same.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 03:43:01 pm
What an impressive start, 2nd best ever in the Premier League era, might even be 2nd best all time?

Their squad is stick thin though, and there will be pressure on them that they don't need, now they're 4 points clear.

Think it would have suited Arsenal being 2-3 points behind City all the way to April and see what happens - but right now they are the target.  It's not easy maintaining the lead.

I think if we beat WHU tonight, we'll only be 7 points behind City, that's all we need to catch.  I don't see Arsenal maintaining the points needed sadly, as City could win 10 in a row, and although Arsenal have started remarkably well - I don't see them doing the same.

I think being 4 ahead takes the pressure off. We can go for it now, the minute we go behind city its over. Theyre great front runners and wont get caught  but can fold if theyre behind by a big gap. The other great thing is that there is zero pressure on us, because not only is everyone expecting city to win it, but to win it by 15-20 , possibly even 30 points. The pressure on us is still to get top 4.
Of all the other clubs who could possibly win a league title, I find Arsenal the least offensive.

They're traditionally the third largest club in the country, and operate organically.....might not play Wenger style football, but its not a bad watch either.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:55:01 pm
I think being 4 ahead takes the pressure off. We can go for it now, the minute we go behind city its over. Theyre great front runners and wont get caught  but can fold if theyre behind by a big gap. The other great thing is that there is zero pressure on us, because not only is everyone expecting city to win it, but to win it by 15-20 , possibly even 30 points. The pressure on us is still to get top 4.

:D



Dilly dilly ding, dilly dong!
Great stuff by Arsenal Women.

Wining 3-1 away at Lyon @ HT.
Has the Arsenal - City game been rescheuled yet?

Given there's already games to make up - and that winter (and any winter covid) hasn't impacted yet - and the World Cup and fixture pile up - feels tricky to fit it in.

If they stay as the top two you could imagine Sky really pushing for it to take place after the rest of the season was over...
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/19/lyon-arsenal-womens-champions-league-match-report

> It was the first time Lyon had lost by a four-goal margin since April 2006 and the first time that they had conceded five since 2005.
I've just realised. You're top after the magical ten games.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:05:12 am
I've just realised. You're top after the magical ten games.

At least put a spoiler alert.

No one looks at the table until 10 games in, I wanted to look at the table today, a bit pointless now you gave it away.

Whatever happens , were guaranteed to be top after 11 games !

4 above city, 4 above the world class Contes Spurs (+ game in hand), 7 above Chelsea, 8 above United, 9 above Newcastle(+ game in hand ) , 11 above Liverpool. These are the top 7 and wont change for rest of season. The main target is still to finish above 5th and thats United right now 8 points behind.
Good news is United go to Chelsea and Newcastle to Spurs this weekend, so at least 2 of the chasers will suffer set backs. We just have to keep winning, our last 2 games in bodo and Leeds were not good at all, need to up the performance.
Got PSV tonight, win that, clinch top spot in the group. Makes the next few weeks easier.
Think you and United will have most of your tough away games in the second half of the season (theyve played City tbf). In a couple of weeks time well have got you, United and Spurs out of the way (could really do without a third defeat).

Everyone has seemed a bit flaky away from home in the big games based on the minimal evidence we have to go on so far. Top 4 battle could stay pretty open for quite a while I think. Not sure what to make of Chelsea yet. Unbeaten under Potter so could turn that into a long run but they are still drawing some winnable games too.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:40:26 pm
Has the Arsenal - City game been rescheuled yet?

Given there's already games to make up - and that winter (and any winter covid) hasn't impacted yet - and the World Cup and fixture pile up - feels tricky to fit it in.

If they stay as the top two you could imagine Sky really pushing for it to take place after the rest of the season was over...

No, not been rescheduled yet, and neither has the Everton home game that got cancelled.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:35:49 am
Think you and United will have most of your tough away games in the second half of the season (theyve played City tbf). In a couple of weeks time well have got you, United and Spurs out of the way (could really do without a third defeat).

Everyone has seemed a bit flaky away from home in the big games based on the minimal evidence we have to go on so far. Top 4 battle could stay pretty open for quite a while I think. Not sure what to make of Chelsea yet. Unbeaten under Potter so could turn that into a long run but they are still drawing some winnable games too.

In a couple of weeks, we'll have played you and Spurs at home and Utd and Chelsea away. By the time the World Cup comes round we'll have played 6 games at home and 8 away total. So don't think we've had it especially hard or easy.
