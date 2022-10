27 points from 30 is incredible and without the harsh VAR decision at Old Trafford, they may well be 30/30.



They are title contenders for sure, I fancy City but people thinking Arsenal will drop off are wrong IMO.



They won't go off a cliff - they are a good team. But a lot of factors have gone for them. Almost no injuries, kind fixture list (lost their one and only tough away game) and some fairly generous refereeing. They're better than Spurs and Chelsea and the car-crash version of us (though definitely nowhere near as good as the version we saw yesterday). They'll probably still finish second, which would in itself be a great performance compared to the last few years. But things won't continue to go their way, and that's why I still don't see them winning it.