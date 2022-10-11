« previous next »
Offline Geezer08

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64040 on: October 11, 2022, 11:47:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 10, 2022, 05:59:33 pm
You were actually the best team weve faced this season, even United away where we lost, we bossed that game. They got similar luck to what we had yesterday. I think the atmosphere at Anfield will be red hot. The difference between our fans and Liverpools is that when our team is struggling the fans will be the first ones on their back , moaning and groaning in the stands (its only changing now, when we concede its noticeable how the fans are getting right behind the team and its great to see). The Liverpool fans meanwhile will know that their team needs help and will be more up for it than in recent years when they just had to turn to see another win, and city will be in for a shock. It might be a draw but I dont see Liverpool losing.

Thought you were slightly the better team on sunday and deserved the win regardless of the incompetence of the ref. I like your faith and optimism about us, but you should really look for help somewhere else. Haaland will probably have a hattrick before we have a shot on target. There seems to be a negative correlation between our form curves and City will batter us on sunday
Offline Rush 82

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64041 on: October 11, 2022, 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 10, 2022, 03:28:34 pm
I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen
or not
refer Villa game on Monday night - basically identical but penalty wasn't given
Hey ho, so it goes
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64042 on: October 11, 2022, 12:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on October 11, 2022, 11:47:26 am
Thought you were slightly the better team on sunday and deserved the win regardless of the incompetence of the ref. I like your faith and optimism about us, but you should really look for help somewhere else. Haaland will probably have a hattrick before we have a shot on target. There seems to be a negative correlation between our form curves and City will batter us on sunday

This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64043 on: October 11, 2022, 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 10, 2022, 03:50:18 pm
:D

And just before the handball Arsenal were being battered. It was 2-2, you weren't winning. What you needed to win the game yesterday was one of the clearest examples of a biased referee that we've seen in the Premier League. Whether you 'battered' us or 'deserved to win' is completely irrelevant unfortunately. Because you needed several huge favours from Michael Oliver, who is another who has taken an odd dislike to all things Liverpool. We can congratulate you on (judging by a few reactions) your biggest win in many years, but you have to give the referee the credit he deserves for the part he played.
Ever since he shit the bed in not sending Pickford off for his assault on Virgil he's developed a weird approach towards LFC - it's as if he's so embarrassed at having publically been shown up that he now punishes us every opportunity for a mistake made by himself that led to him looking the fool
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64044 on: October 11, 2022, 12:51:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October 11, 2022, 11:37:31 am
Id imagine all 3 will be offered deals of 150k+. Saliba the 1 out the 3 i'd be most concerned about leaving, can't see Saka or Martinelli going anywhere for the next few years.

Its been a while since youve had players good enough to be cherry picked by the Manc clubs. Hope you hold on to them this time.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64045 on: October 11, 2022, 12:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 11, 2022, 12:46:30 pm
Ever since he shit the bed in not sending Pickford off for his assault on Virgil he's developed a weird approach towards LFC - it's as if he's so embarrassed at having publically been shown up that he now punishes us every opportunity for a mistake made by himself that led to him looking the fool

He was horrific in the cup semi (versus AD), last season.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64046 on: October 11, 2022, 12:52:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 11, 2022, 12:45:02 pm
This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.

I'd argue we've been at that stage now. Medical science is hugely important and the game is increasingly being played by the best teams almost like an algorithm. us included.
Offline Geezer08

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64047 on: October 11, 2022, 01:48:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 11, 2022, 12:52:57 pm
I'd argue we've been at that stage now. Medical science is hugely important and the game is increasingly being played by the best teams almost like an algorithm. us included.

I think our current form can be explained in the exceptional push they made towards the end of last season - both physically and mentally it has drained, pushing so hard and coming up almost empty handed is mentally extremely draining.

But overall football I think has changed, physicality, speed, fitness and tactical ability is now more important than technical ability. Players I grew up with wouldn't have the same impact today as they had back then, players like Totti, Rui Costa, Laudrup, Del Piero, Zidane, etc. Today's game is so physically demanding with the amount of games and also the in-game speed.

Watching Liverpool games from the 80's and compare to now, the space and speed is so different - like two different sports. But I think that goes for all sports   
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64048 on: October 11, 2022, 07:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on October 11, 2022, 01:48:05 pm
I think our current form can be explained in the exceptional push they made towards the end of last season - both physically and mentally it has drained, pushing so hard and coming up almost empty handed is mentally extremely draining.

But overall football I think has changed, physicality, speed, fitness and tactical ability is now more important than technical ability. Players I grew up with wouldn't have the same impact today as they had back then, players like Totti, Rui Costa, Laudrup, Del Piero, Zidane, etc. Today's game is so physically demanding with the amount of games and also the in-game speed.

Watching Liverpool games from the 80's and compare to now, the space and speed is so different - like two different sports. But I think that goes for all sports   

I wouldn't say winning the two cups was ending up empty handed.
Offline Lycan

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64049 on: October 12, 2022, 07:53:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 11, 2022, 12:45:02 pm
This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.

I can tell you're loving this. The boot is now on the other foot for the time being.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64050 on: October 12, 2022, 08:38:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on October 12, 2022, 07:53:15 am
I can tell you're loving this. The boot is now on the other foot for the time being.

Not really.I want/need/desperate to see the best Liverpool on Sunday. I still see Anfield as the place City are most likely to lose a game at.
Also I am genuinely shocked how this season has gone, both for us and Liverpool. No one couldve predicted where both teams are after 9 games.
I also dont want you to drop into the EL so I hope you win tonight.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64051 on: October 12, 2022, 11:48:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2022, 12:51:54 pm
Its been a while since youve had players good enough to be cherry picked by the Manc clubs. Hope you hold on to them this time.

I'm not including Utd anymore on clubs that can currently cherry pick our players, so that's a bonus!  ;D
Offline Schmidt

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64052 on: October 12, 2022, 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October 12, 2022, 11:48:34 am
I'm not including Utd anymore on clubs that can currently cherry pick our players, so that's a bonus!  ;D

Plus one of your best players came from City, and Pep is too much of an arrogant wanker to admit a mistake and buy him back, so you're pretty much set there!

Just need to be careful that none of your fullbacks gain too good a reputation, that's his fetish.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64053 on: October 12, 2022, 12:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 12, 2022, 12:06:12 pm
Plus one of your best players came from City, and Pep is too much of an arrogant wanker to admit a mistake and buy him back, so you're pretty much set there!

Just need to be careful that none of your fullbacks gain too good a reputation, that's his fetish.

For 400m he can have all our full backs
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64054 on: October 12, 2022, 12:38:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 11, 2022, 12:45:02 pm
This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.

Yes, this is a good point and especially as Klopp's system is particularly machine-like in midfield, where the engine room enables all other parts of the system to run smoothly. Perhaps the issue there is weirdly the Quadruple chase masked the lack on squad investment and refreshment that was going on. I thought Arsenal played well on Sunday but the refereeing was such a poor quality that a very strange result might have happened, either a draw or a home loss.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64055 on: October 12, 2022, 01:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 11, 2022, 12:46:30 pm
Ever since he shit the bed in not sending Pickford off for his assault on Virgil he's developed a weird approach towards LFC - it's as if he's so embarrassed at having publically been shown up that he now punishes us every opportunity for a mistake made by himself that led to him looking the fool

He's never been great to be honest, it's just that when you're the least shit of a bunch of people that are shit at something you stand out more and receive praise. He's been getting praise on here for some time and i've never really got it, he's never been a really good ref, just not quite as bad as the others
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64056 on: October 12, 2022, 01:50:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 12, 2022, 01:23:39 pm
He's never been great to be honest, it's just that when you're the least shit of a bunch of people that are shit at something you stand out more and receive praise. He's been getting praise on here for some time and i've never really got it, he's never been a really good ref, just not quite as bad as the others

In the land of the blind the one eyed man is a king. ;D
Offline Judge Red

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64057 on: October 12, 2022, 01:59:01 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 12, 2022, 01:23:39 pm
He's never been great to be honest, it's just that when you're the least shit of a bunch of people that are shit at something you stand out more and receive praise. He's been getting praise on here for some time and i've never really got it, he's never been a really good ref, just not quite as bad as the others

I dont know. I always felt that youd get an even contest with him reffing whatever game he was involved in. I agree with Rush 82, since the t-rex incident hes been woeful in the games hes been involved with us.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64058 on: October 12, 2022, 05:00:44 pm »
Yeah that Pickford fuck-up was a disaster for both Oliver and Coote (the VAR). Coote has barely reffed a big game since and no LFC PL games, and that moment was also where it all started going wrong for Oliver. Up till then he was feted as comfortably the best ref in the PMGOL stable; now Taylor is rated higher and Oliver is a bridesmaid.

Oliver really showed his cowardice in that moment, thinking he could avoid making an early red card decision and relying on the VAR to bail him out. Only Coote fucked that up, ruining his own reputation and also fucking up Oliver's as well.

Some months later Oliver actually came out in the press whining that Liverpool players should have made more of a case for the penalty, should have surrounded him and appealed more; demanded a pen. Here we had a referee who knew he had done wrong actually trying to shift the blame onto players for not appealing enough.

Perhaps the roots of his apparent grievance against LFC lie in that; he blames us for not making more of a fuss and forcing his hand, because he knows that that non-decision will forever cast a shadow over his record of competence as a referee.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64059 on: October 12, 2022, 05:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 12, 2022, 05:00:44 pm
Yeah that Pickford fuck-up was a disaster for both Oliver and Coote (the VAR). Coote has barely reffed a big game since and no LFC PL games, and that moment was also where it all started going wrong for Oliver. Up till then he was feted as comfortably the best ref in the PMGOL stable; now Taylor is rated higher and Oliver is a bridesmaid.

Oliver really showed his cowardice in that moment, thinking he could avoid making an early red card decision and relying on the VAR to bail him out. Only Coote fucked that up, ruining his own reputation and also fucking up Oliver's as well.

Some months later Oliver actually came out in the press whining that Liverpool players should have made more of a case for the penalty, should have surrounded him and appealed more; demanded a pen. Here we had a referee who knew he had done wrong actually trying to shift the blame onto players for not appealing enough.

Perhaps the roots of his apparent grievance against LFC lie in that; he blames us for not making more of a fuss and forcing his hand, because he knows that that non-decision will forever cast a shadow over his record of competence as a referee.
There was a time when i wished we were a bit like the other main teams and harangue the refs but i now have got used to us being less in your face. It used to wind me up. Its not Klopps way to do that. Hes the focal point of the remonstrations and I admire that. Theres no way our players will do what Oliver is asking for in that case? Id gladly take on that mantle and boot him in the bollocks should he ask.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #64060 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on October 11, 2022, 12:45:02 pm
This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.
The biggest factor is mental fatigue. This season started out of nowhere, and no-one felt ready. Pre-season felt like it didn't happen. I can't speak for all of the fans but I certainly wasn't ready. The final day of last season and the disaster that was Paris still stings. Sure, some of them have shown natural physical decline, notably Milner and Henderson, but the likes of Trent, Robertson, Virgil, Fabinho, seem to have really struggled to get going again.
