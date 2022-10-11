I'd argue we've been at that stage now. Medical science is hugely important and the game is increasingly being played by the best teams almost like an algorithm. us included.
I think our current form can be explained in the exceptional push they made towards the end of last season - both physically and mentally it has drained, pushing so hard and coming up almost empty handed is mentally extremely draining.
But overall football I think has changed, physicality, speed, fitness and tactical ability is now more important than technical ability. Players I grew up with wouldn't have the same impact today as they had back then, players like Totti, Rui Costa, Laudrup, Del Piero, Zidane, etc. Today's game is so physically demanding with the amount of games and also the in-game speed.
Watching Liverpool games from the 80's and compare to now, the space and speed is so different - like two different sports. But I think that goes for all sports