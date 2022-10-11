Yeah that Pickford fuck-up was a disaster for both Oliver and Coote (the VAR). Coote has barely reffed a big game since and no LFC PL games, and that moment was also where it all started going wrong for Oliver. Up till then he was feted as comfortably the best ref in the PMGOL stable; now Taylor is rated higher and Oliver is a bridesmaid.



Oliver really showed his cowardice in that moment, thinking he could avoid making an early red card decision and relying on the VAR to bail him out. Only Coote fucked that up, ruining his own reputation and also fucking up Oliver's as well.



Some months later Oliver actually came out in the press whining that Liverpool players should have made more of a case for the penalty, should have surrounded him and appealed more; demanded a pen. Here we had a referee who knew he had done wrong actually trying to shift the blame onto players for not appealing enough.



Perhaps the roots of his apparent grievance against LFC lie in that; he blames us for not making more of a fuss and forcing his hand, because he knows that that non-decision will forever cast a shadow over his record of competence as a referee.