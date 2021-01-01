Thought you were slightly the better team on sunday and deserved the win regardless of the incompetence of the ref. I like your faith and optimism about us, but you should really look for help somewhere else. Haaland will probably have a hattrick before we have a shot on target. There seems to be a negative correlation between our form curves and City will batter us on sunday



This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.