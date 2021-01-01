« previous next »
Geezer08

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:59:33 pm
You were actually the best team weve faced this season, even United away where we lost, we bossed that game. They got similar luck to what we had yesterday. I think the atmosphere at Anfield will be red hot. The difference between our fans and Liverpools is that when our team is struggling the fans will be the first ones on their back , moaning and groaning in the stands (its only changing now, when we concede its noticeable how the fans are getting right behind the team and its great to see). The Liverpool fans meanwhile will know that their team needs help and will be more up for it than in recent years when they just had to turn to see another win, and city will be in for a shock. It might be a draw but I dont see Liverpool losing.

Thought you were slightly the better team on sunday and deserved the win regardless of the incompetence of the ref. I like your faith and optimism about us, but you should really look for help somewhere else. Haaland will probably have a hattrick before we have a shot on target. There seems to be a negative correlation between our form curves and City will batter us on sunday
Rush 82

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
I agree with him, but these will continue to be given, because there is contact. our 49 unbeaten run ended when there wasnt even contact, you saw Harvey Elliot dive yesterday hoping for contact that never came, if there is contact, not every striker will stay on his feet and carry on, in fact most dont. I struggle to think of a premier league striker that will stay on their feet in the box if they feel theyve been fouled and could win a pen
or not
refer Villa game on Monday night - basically identical but penalty wasn't given
Hey ho, so it goes
The North Bank

Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 11:47:26 am
Thought you were slightly the better team on sunday and deserved the win regardless of the incompetence of the ref. I like your faith and optimism about us, but you should really look for help somewhere else. Haaland will probably have a hattrick before we have a shot on target. There seems to be a negative correlation between our form curves and City will batter us on sunday

This Liverpool form is one of the weirdest things ever, about 4 months ago people were asking could this be the greatest team ever if they complete the quad, and you got so close to doing it. Are we at  a stage now where stamina and fitness is the most important thing in football, in the old days ability and talent was the main thing. Now you got liverpool with the same players that no one could get a kick against, look a total shadow of themselves, just because they're a little older and somewhat less energetic. Its amazing how much difference it makes.
Rush 82

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:50:18 pm
:D

And just before the handball Arsenal were being battered. It was 2-2, you weren't winning. What you needed to win the game yesterday was one of the clearest examples of a biased referee that we've seen in the Premier League. Whether you 'battered' us or 'deserved to win' is completely irrelevant unfortunately. Because you needed several huge favours from Michael Oliver, who is another who has taken an odd dislike to all things Liverpool. We can congratulate you on (judging by a few reactions) your biggest win in many years, but you have to give the referee the credit he deserves for the part he played.
Ever since he shit the bed in not sending Pickford off for his assault on Virgil he's developed a weird approach towards LFC - it's as if he's so embarrassed at having publically been shown up that he now punishes us every opportunity for a mistake made by himself that led to him looking the fool
