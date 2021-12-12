I find it ok to have a respectful opposing fan perspective.
Arsenal have a good young team, and have added a bit of steel. If I was a Gooner Id be happy, but as a football fan it looked a bit thuggish to me. Partey taking Diaz out was bad, not on; and Martinelli on Trent can be classed as a footballing incident, but it was dirty.
If Im an Arsenal fan I will be happy with both incidents, but they were over the top aggression things to me. So much for good football.
We are at a low ebb and still could have got something from the game, if the two main penalty shouts were refereed fairly. Arsenal beat an out of sorts and off form Liverpool side on the back of a couple of dodgy calls. Well done.
On our end we all know the score. We are in transition. The midfield is old and leggy. We need at least two midfielders to take us forward into a new day. The defence is creaking, but a better midfield will help that. The attack is disjointed, as we are part way through the old group and the new group, but in time, the new will emerge.
Its a transition season. Like all reds, Im hoping we dont drop out of top four while we reset.