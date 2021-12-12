I would say this is correct. I know I would be. I'm broken as a fan.



Been saying it for a long time. As a team we very much use emotion to play the way we've been playing for the last few years. It is clear that Klopp has been building on that and the players just keep going and going, both in terms of playing at high intensity, but also in terms of playing on a much higher level for long periods of time. It's how we reached three CL finals in just a handful of years and how we managed to almost match Man City's points total in almost every season in recent years. Not winning the league on the last day and then not winning the CL final (under horrible circumstances in terms of supporter safety and loads of relatives and friends of players and staff being involved as well) will have been a complete kick to the balls. The boys kept going as long as things were working out, but after taking two blows like that and then our horrible start to the season (after the Community Shield) the happy times are over and we seem to have fallen off a cliff. It's a bit like the season where we had loads of injured defenders. You could see that the guys were trying, but it just didn't work anymore until they dragged themselves out of the hole to get back into the top4.For me, that's also part of being mentality monsters. The team is able to have great achievements because of that, but they can also suffer when things are going against us in a big way and we've been going full pelt for a long time. Man City are different as they're basically a robotic team with a bunch of mercenaries. They don't suffer from stuff like that, but they also aren't capable of reaching the highs we do as a team and as a club. Just look at their victory parade. No one gave a fuck. Compare that to our parades in recent years.