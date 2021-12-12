« previous next »
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63920 on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm »
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63921 on: Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.

Where are you playing them?

My new caveat is that you havent played anyone good away from home yet.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63922 on: Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:06:27 pm
Where are you playing them?

My new caveat is that you havent played anyone good away from home yet.

Game called off because of the queen/EL. We wont play them till after the World Cup. City are losing next weekend anyway, I can see a gap opening at the top.
In our 9 games weve played United Liverpool and Spurs, city have only faced United at home. They havent faced anyone good yet.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63923 on: Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:05:07 pm
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.
Thought England and Oliver did brilliant for Arsenal today.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63924 on: Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:13:03 pm
Thought England and Oliver did brilliant for Arsenal today.

If they get that sort of officiating all season theres absolutely no excuses not to win the title.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63925 on: Yesterday at 08:14:27 pm »
I thought we were outlayed for the first 45 mins and Liverpool looked a cut above. Bossed the second half though. Id have taken a draw at ht against by far the best team weve faced this season, and the only one that outplayed us, but second half we came out on the front foot and played much better. Draws are no good if chasing city, have to keep winning.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63926 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm »
Arsenal got extremely lucky with both penalty incidents at either end today, but I'm far more annoyed at our willingness to shoot ourselves in the foot not just today, but the entire season so far with our shambolic attempt at defending as a team. >:(
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63927 on: Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm
If they get that sort of officiating all season theres absolutely no excuses not to win the title.

Will watch the highlights later, apparently the pen was soft. I think we wouldve got the goal anyway Liverpool were hanging on too much last 30 mins.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63928 on: Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:14:27 pm
I thought we were outlayed for the first 45 mins and Liverpool looked a cut above. Bossed the second half though. Id have taken a draw at ht against by far the best team weve faced this season, and the only one that outplayed us, but second half we came out on the front foot and played much better. Draws are no good if chasing city, have to keep winning.
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63929 on: Yesterday at 08:18:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:52 pm
Will watch the highlights later, apparently the pen was soft. I think we wouldve got the goal anyway Liverpool were hanging on too much last 30 mins.

The pen was soft and I'm not sure about that, to be honest. Anyway, it doesn't matter now. What's done is done.
Online JovaJova

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63930 on: Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?

Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63931 on: Yesterday at 08:22:55 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are probably a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Luck ? I dont think it was down to luck.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63932 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?

Havent  seen them close up yet, watching United now , will watch the game again later. There were a lot of things going on, game was frantic at times, lot of intensity.
Either way I cAnt believe how much weve improved this season. Its so exciting what this team can achieve.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63933 on: Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.

At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63934 on: Yesterday at 08:30:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:11:08 pm
Game called off because of the queen/EL. We wont play them till after the World Cup. City are losing next weekend anyway, I can see a gap opening at the top.
In our 9 games weve played United Liverpool and Spurs, city have only faced United at home. They havent faced anyone good yet.

I appreciate your optimism regarding our next match, but right now I'll take it  ;D

Complete turnaround for your guys though, you've probably played us at the perfect time but you've still got to beat the opposition, regardless of their current form. I hope the WC doesn't come at the wrong time for you, but the signs are promising at least for a good season.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63935 on: Yesterday at 08:38:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm
At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.
I agree with this. It would be no surprise at all if the players are mentally shot. Theyve basically had league titles stolen from them by the biggest cheats the game has ever known ( Abu Dhabi FC) and totally incompetent/corrupt/biased officials.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63936 on: Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm »
It was a shame the game was decided the way it was. Not seen many replays if the penalty incidents yet but initially it looked soft. Thought it was a good game, Arsenal started well, Liverpool came back and dominated the rest of the half, then we had the better of the 2nd half.

Think a draw would have been a fair result on the balance of the game, but was pleasing just to be able to compete and go toe to toe with you guys today, even if it is a Liverpool team trying to find their way back.

As for the title, forget that. This was a win closer to top 4.
Online JovaJova

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63937 on: Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm
At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.

Funny, this is what opposition fans have been saying about playing against us the last five or so years. More blame has to go to VAR to be honest, Jesus did a great job of making it look like a pen. The whole reason for VAR is to overturn such incidents. God only knows why the VAR ref didnt.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63938 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm »
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63939 on: Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm
Funny, this is what opposition fans have been saying about playing against us the last five or so years. More blame has to go to VAR to be honest, Jesus did a great job of making it look like a pen. The whole reason for VAR is to overturn such incidents. God only knows why the VAR ref didnt.

I couldnt give a fuck what opposition fans have to say, frankly. Opposition fans wanted to cancel an entire season to try and stop us winning the title, stands to reason those same people would try desperately to make out that title win was somehow undeserved. Whats actually true is that dodgy decisions cost us another two.

Its a game of two penalties. One which was, but wasnt given. And one which wasnt, but was given. Its the difference between 3-2 and 2-3 (and its the difference in XG before someone pipes up)
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63940 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Yeah, 100 percent faking it or he wouldnt have been allowed back on surely.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63941 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Cheated their way to the win with the dive for the pen but its up to the ref to overturn it and exactly why players do this as they know how shite the standards are in this league.

Jesus is a seasoned pro in cheating week in week out and its up to the refs to stop it. Maybe our players are too soft and should be doing it just as much or maybe we should instead hope the standard of refereeing improves over time  ::)
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63942 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Which one?

https://twitter.com/RoyalArsenal_FC/status/1579153534205169664 (wasn't deliberate by Tsimikas though)

https://youtu.be/bSDbVMpFw_k?t=844
Offline cissesbeard

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63943 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Arsenal got extremely lucky with both penalty incidents at either end today, but I'm far more annoyed at our willingness to shoot ourselves in the foot not just today, but the entire season so far with our shambolic attempt at defending as a team. >:(
I agree. the 2 big decisions went for them but we've had games like that at anfield. They did a bit of shithousing - also don't really mind that - they fought for everything and thats all you want as a fan, think we need a bit of snide in the team to be honest. Don't blame arsenal fans for being a but giddy - theres real reasons to be positive - good luck to them. For us I just can't work out why we are defending so badly, making games so hard for ourselves every time.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63944 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:27:42 pm
At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.

I would say this is correct.  I know I would be.  I'm broken as a fan.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63945 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm
I agree. the 2 big decisions went for them but we've had games like that at anfield. They did a bit of shithousing - also don't really mind that - they fought for everything and thats all you want as a fan, think we need a bit of snide in the team to be honest. Don't blame arsenal fans for being a but giddy - theres real reasons to be positive - good luck to them. For us I just can't work out why we are defending so badly, making games so hard for ourselves every time.

I dare say I may regret asking, but Id invite you to point towards a game weve won at Anfield under Klopp where weve had a stonewall penalty against us turned down and then dived to win our own, and won the game by a goal.
Offline stoa

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63946 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
I would say this is correct.  I know I would be.  I'm broken as a fan.

Been saying it for a long time. As a team we very much use emotion to play the way we've been playing for the last few years. It is clear that Klopp has been building on that and the players just keep going and going, both in terms of playing at high intensity, but also in terms of playing on a much higher level for long periods of time. It's how we reached three CL finals in just a handful of years and how we managed to almost match Man City's points total in almost every season in recent years. Not winning the league on the last day and then not winning the CL final (under horrible circumstances in terms of supporter safety and loads of relatives and friends of players and staff being involved as well) will have been a complete kick to the balls. The boys kept going as long as things were working out, but after taking two blows like that and then our horrible start to the season (after the Community Shield) the happy times are over and we seem to have fallen off a cliff. It's a bit like the season where we had loads of injured defenders. You could see that the guys were trying, but it just didn't work anymore until they dragged themselves out of the hole to get back into the top4.

For me, that's also part of being mentality monsters. The team is able to have great achievements because of that, but they can also suffer when things are going against us in a big way and we've been going full pelt for a long time. Man City are different as they're basically a robotic team with a bunch of mercenaries. They don't suffer from stuff like that, but they also aren't capable of reaching the highs we do as a team and as a club. Just look at their victory parade. No one gave a fuck. Compare that to our parades in recent years.
Offline James...

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63947 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Invested in a number of young and hungry footballers over a couple summers and now they look like a real competitor. Think City will ultimately prove too much for them but can see them easily finishing top 2.

Think they get themselves another top RB, CB and CM and they will be a very very good outfit.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63948 on: Today at 12:59:10 am »
I think we got lucky with the decisions, both were probably penalties, I wouldnt give either because I dont believe games should be decided on things as trivial as these but its the law now. Handball hand above the head, and Jesus was caught as he got to the ball first.
The game didnt go as I expected, I thought wed boss the first half and Liverpool would grow into it, but it went the opposite way, with Liverpool showing us the standards of a top team in the first half, and us stepping up in the second.
At 2-2 I felt if we scored ,this time there wont be a comeback as Liverpool looked out on their feet, Klopp made 5 subs before we made any , and we still looked fresher.
 Also we havent got anywhere near the level of player Liverpool (and city) have on the bench. Our next target has to be to get the squad stronger.
Online RideTheWalrus

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63949 on: Today at 01:13:32 am »
City will batter them when they play them, but they're easily in the top 2 teams in the country so far.

They've got depth, talent, youth and experience mix and look pretty great all through the pitch. Genuinely jealous of some of their play today.

I'm still not convinced by Odegaard though? I think he's a level below the spine of this team this season.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63950 on: Today at 01:58:59 am »
This is an LFC forum, plenty of places for Arsenal fans to post with other Arsenal fans. Don't really get how the trolling by other teams fans adds anything but to each their own.
Offline G Richards

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63951 on: Today at 02:37:27 am »
I find it ok to have a respectful opposing fan perspective.

Arsenal have a good young team, and have added a bit of steel. If I was a Gooner Id be happy, but as a football fan it looked a bit thuggish to me. Partey taking Diaz out was bad, not on; and Martinelli on Trent can be classed as a footballing incident, but it was dirty.

If Im an Arsenal fan I will be happy with both incidents, but they were over the top aggression things to me. So much for good football.

We are at a low ebb and still could have got something from the game, if the two main penalty shouts were refereed fairly. Arsenal beat an out of sorts and off form Liverpool side on the back of a couple of dodgy calls. Well done.

On our end we all know the score. We are in transition. The midfield is old and leggy. We need at least two midfielders to take us forward into a new day. The defence is creaking, but a better midfield will help that. The attack is disjointed, as we are part way through the old group and the new group, but in time, the new will emerge.

Its a transition season. Like all reds, Im hoping we dont drop out of top four while we reset.
