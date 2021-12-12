It was a shame the game was decided the way it was. Not seen many replays if the penalty incidents yet but initially it looked soft. Thought it was a good game, Arsenal started well, Liverpool came back and dominated the rest of the half, then we had the better of the 2nd half.



Think a draw would have been a fair result on the balance of the game, but was pleasing just to be able to compete and go toe to toe with you guys today, even if it is a Liverpool team trying to find their way back.



As for the title, forget that. This was a win closer to top 4.