Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Reply #63920 on: Today at 08:05:07 pm
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63921 on: Today at 08:06:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:05:07 pm
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.

Where are you playing them?

My new caveat is that you havent played anyone good away from home yet.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63922 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:27 pm
Where are you playing them?

My new caveat is that you havent played anyone good away from home yet.

Game called off because of the queen/EL. We wont play them till after the World Cup. City are losing next weekend anyway, I can see a gap opening at the top.
In our 9 games weve played United Liverpool and Spurs, city have only faced United at home. They havent faced anyone good yet.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63923 on: Today at 08:13:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:05:07 pm
Absolutely buzzing , excellent game, massive win, bring on man city, we ll overrun them too.
Thought England and Oliver did brilliant for Arsenal today.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63924 on: Today at 08:14:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:13:03 pm
Thought England and Oliver did brilliant for Arsenal today.

If they get that sort of officiating all season theres absolutely no excuses not to win the title.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63925 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm
I thought we were outlayed for the first 45 mins and Liverpool looked a cut above. Bossed the second half though. Id have taken a draw at ht against by far the best team weve faced this season, and the only one that outplayed us, but second half we came out on the front foot and played much better. Draws are no good if chasing city, have to keep winning.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63926 on: Today at 08:15:41 pm
Arsenal got extremely lucky with both penalty incidents at either end today, but I'm far more annoyed at our willingness to shoot ourselves in the foot not just today, but the entire season so far with our shambolic attempt at defending as a team. >:(
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63927 on: Today at 08:16:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:14:15 pm
If they get that sort of officiating all season theres absolutely no excuses not to win the title.

Will watch the highlights later, apparently the pen was soft. I think we wouldve got the goal anyway Liverpool were hanging on too much last 30 mins.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63928 on: Today at 08:16:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:14:27 pm
I thought we were outlayed for the first 45 mins and Liverpool looked a cut above. Bossed the second half though. Id have taken a draw at ht against by far the best team weve faced this season, and the only one that outplayed us, but second half we came out on the front foot and played much better. Draws are no good if chasing city, have to keep winning.
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63929 on: Today at 08:18:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:16:52 pm
Will watch the highlights later, apparently the pen was soft. I think we wouldve got the goal anyway Liverpool were hanging on too much last 30 mins.

The pen was soft and I'm not sure about that, to be honest. Anyway, it doesn't matter now. What's done is done.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63930 on: Today at 08:22:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:16:59 pm
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?

Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63931 on: Today at 08:22:55 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:22:04 pm
Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are probably a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Luck ? I dont think it was down to luck.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63932 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:16:59 pm
What are your thoughts on the two penalty incidents that decided the game?

Havent  seen them close up yet, watching United now , will watch the game again later. There were a lot of things going on, game was frantic at times, lot of intensity.
Either way I cAnt believe how much weve improved this season. Its so exciting what this team can achieve.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63933 on: Today at 08:27:42 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:22:04 pm
Good teams often earn luck and they were dominating at that stage. We still had plenty of time to come back a third time and produced nothing.

Arsenal deserve credit today for causing us all sorts of problems. It was a tough loss given that the penalty was clearly a joke.

Still think we are the better side and will recover, but those days we run over Arsenal are a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.

At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.

Re: Arsenal
Reply #63934 on: Today at 08:30:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:08 pm
Game called off because of the queen/EL. We wont play them till after the World Cup. City are losing next weekend anyway, I can see a gap opening at the top.
In our 9 games weve played United Liverpool and Spurs, city have only faced United at home. They havent faced anyone good yet.

I appreciate your optimism regarding our next match, but right now I'll take it  ;D

Complete turnaround for your guys though, you've probably played us at the perfect time but you've still got to beat the opposition, regardless of their current form. I hope the WC doesn't come at the wrong time for you, but the signs are promising at least for a good season.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63935 on: Today at 08:38:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:27:42 pm
At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.
I agree with this. It would be no surprise at all if the players are mentally shot. Theyve basically had league titles stolen from them by the biggest cheats the game has ever known ( Abu Dhabi FC) and totally incompetent/corrupt/biased officials.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63936 on: Today at 08:49:37 pm
It was a shame the game was decided the way it was. Not seen many replays if the penalty incidents yet but initially it looked soft. Thought it was a good game, Arsenal started well, Liverpool came back and dominated the rest of the half, then we had the better of the 2nd half.

Think a draw would have been a fair result on the balance of the game, but was pleasing just to be able to compete and go toe to toe with you guys today, even if it is a Liverpool team trying to find their way back.

As for the title, forget that. This was a win closer to top 4.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63937 on: Today at 08:50:20 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:27:42 pm
At what stage of the game? The Gabriel handball? :D

I suspect mentally our team is absolutely broken, sick of games like today. Generationally good footballers dropping points because someone who should have absolutely no stock in the result decided that he fancied an Arsenal win. Its pantomime at this stage, you either choose to take part and Arsenal quite clearly gleefully are.or you dont. Its no more exciting than WWE.

Funny, this is what opposition fans have been saying about playing against us the last five or so years. More blame has to go to VAR to be honest, Jesus did a great job of making it look like a pen. The whole reason for VAR is to overturn such incidents. God only knows why the VAR ref didnt.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63938 on: Today at 08:55:04 pm
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63939 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:50:20 pm
Funny, this is what opposition fans have been saying about playing against us the last five or so years. More blame has to go to VAR to be honest, Jesus did a great job of making it look like a pen. The whole reason for VAR is to overturn such incidents. God only knows why the VAR ref didnt.

I couldnt give a fuck what opposition fans have to say, frankly. Opposition fans wanted to cancel an entire season to try and stop us winning the title, stands to reason those same people would try desperately to make out that title win was somehow undeserved. Whats actually true is that dodgy decisions cost us another two.

Its a game of two penalties. One which was, but wasnt given. And one which wasnt, but was given. Its the difference between 3-2 and 2-3 (and its the difference in XG before someone pipes up)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63940 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:04 pm
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Yeah, 100 percent faking it or he wouldnt have been allowed back on surely.
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63941 on: Today at 08:59:43 pm
Cheated their way to the win with the dive for the pen but its up to the ref to overturn it and exactly why players do this as they know how shite the standards are in this league.

Jesus is a seasoned pro in cheating week in week out and its up to the refs to stop it. Maybe our players are too soft and should be doing it just as much or maybe we should instead hope the standard of refereeing improves over time  ::)
Re: Arsenal
Reply #63942 on: Today at 09:02:18 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:04 pm
Any punishment yet for Jesus faking a head injury? Dirty wee rat.
Which one?

https://twitter.com/RoyalArsenal_FC/status/1579153534205169664 (wasn't deliberate by Tsimikas though)

https://youtu.be/bSDbVMpFw_k?t=844
