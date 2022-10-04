Chance for Arteta and Arsenal to really make a statement here. Favourites and rightly so in my opinion. However the Rangers game certainly cheered me up. There is the beginnings of a plan B there. I think we will go back to a 4-3-3 line-up and pull back the front 3 somewhat so we don't get played through. Be compact as is the modern way. First goal will be key. I expect Arsenal to come flying out of the blocks (which is the way to go against us in any case). The longer the game stays Arsenal 0 the more likely we are to win. Confidence will be high for Arsenal and relatively low for Liverpool, the crowd will be really up for it too.

So from Liverpool perspective we need to focus, defend well, block and frustrate Arsenal and gradually puncture the vibe.

If the game is in the balance with 30 minutes to go then I expect Liverpool to step it up, go more like Rangers-4-2-4.



0-0 ? Nah.....