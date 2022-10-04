« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1592 1593 1594 1595 1596 [1597]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 4973341 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63840 on: October 4, 2022, 06:10:19 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 02:59:05 pm
The next consequence of their squad building will result in a wage bill closer to the top spenders in the league as they tie down more of their younger players to new, longer and higher paid contracts.... in order to keep the group together.

Arsenal will find in the next year or two themselves in a similar position to ourselves where funds generated through sales will drive their annual transfer budget.

Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.
« Last Edit: October 4, 2022, 06:13:06 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63841 on: October 4, 2022, 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October  4, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.

I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63842 on: October 4, 2022, 06:26:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on October  4, 2022, 06:10:19 pm
Think with the ages of the squad, the next tranche of contracts for the likes of Martinelli, Saka and Saliba, if agreed will be around 150kish I'd imagine. So nothing too mental. Then most will be tied down for the next few years considering how recent most of the signings have been.

I think it will be the contract after that for a lot of the squad that if we want to keep them then the big decision will have to be made.

Hopefully we ll be back in cL then and the club profile will start rising again,  better commercial deals etc. not worried financially, we are strong.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63843 on: October 4, 2022, 06:31:25 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 06:16:20 pm
I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.

When you look at the squad, and contract status it looks quite healthy. This is the core you would say for the next few years.

Ramsdale 2026
Turner  2026

Tomiyasu 2026
White 2026
Saliba 2024
Gabriel 2025
Tierney 2026
Zinchenko 2027

Partey 2025
Xhaka  2024
Sambi 2026
Odegaard 2026
Vieira 2027

Martinelli 2025
Smith-Rowe 2026
Saka 2024
Marquinos 2026
Jesus 2027
Nketiah 2027

I'm not sure of those take into account +1 options either.

So obviously the big 2 that needs tied up that are top priority are Saliba and Saka, then afterwards Martinelli. If we manage to get them sorted then we are in a decent place contract wise.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63844 on: Today at 08:45:00 am »
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63845 on: Today at 08:45:10 am »
That was too easy last night, even in CL there are teams that wouldnt survive in the premier league, the Europa league is another level down. Still if we finish top 4 and win EL its a great season and it will get tougher later in the season but our start should mean we can a complete reserve team for the last couple of games in the group.

Onto Sunday, biggest game of the season, only injury doubt among the starters is Zinchenko, very important to the way the team plays so hopefully hes fit. Looking forward to it, I think there will be plenty of goals.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63846 on: Today at 09:22:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:00 am
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.

How you guys feeling about Sunday?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,584
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63847 on: Today at 09:28:49 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

We win. Classic Arteta folding against us like he always does.
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63848 on: Today at 09:53:53 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

Given our current form, think you win it 3-1. No way we are not conceding at least two.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63849 on: Today at 09:54:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:00 am
Given how giddy TNB got last season because Martinelli dribbled past Trent once or twice in one of the four games they didnt score past us in, I do fear for his liver/heart if they do turn us over this weekend.

I was giddy because I could clearly see the process. Everyone else here was too busy celebrating Arteta signing a new contract because its one less rival to worry about no idea who is making decisions there
Its mad how everyone can see it, even Arsenal fans, apart from TNB
hes a football mastermind and taught us everything we know but TNB got it badly wrong about Arteta

All that criticism really hurt, but I got through it, believed in the process, and now i feel stronger than ever.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:39 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,775
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63850 on: Today at 10:11:44 am »
So many thrashings being predicted. Sutton has us losing 4-1, Merson has us losing, seen other pundits have 3-0 losses. Its amazing how things can turn and that may suit us (one hopes).
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63851 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

think it will be an open game, would be nice not to concede first.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63852 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:10 am
How you guys feeling about Sunday?

Think it will be a high scoring game, could go any way, so I'm sitting on the fence and predicting a 2-2 draw!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,584
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63853 on: Today at 10:38:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:49 am
I was giddy because I could clearly see the process. Everyone else here was too busy celebrating Arteta signing a new contract because its one less rival to worry about no idea who is making decisions there
Its mad how everyone can see it, even Arsenal fans, apart from TNB
hes a football mastermind and taught us everything we know but TNB got it badly wrong about Arteta

All that criticism really hurt, but I got through it, believed in the process, and now i feel stronger than ever.

Kinell mate yous have won fuck all yet  ;D
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63854 on: Today at 10:50:04 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October  4, 2022, 06:16:20 pm
I believe it will be a mix, as vultures will be circling to take your very best off your hands - so you will need to incentivise them to stay with you rather than pick up guaranteed tin pots at the likes of City, Madrid, Bayern, PSG etc...

Take a look at our wage bill for example, no ridiculous 500k a week deals - but a lot on very good 200k salaries - which all add up.
People forget this when they talk about how teams build towards success. I remember Everton fans getting giddy about money and thinking how many steps there are to first building, then keeping a team together. God knows we saw it at first hand from Mcmanaman through to Coutinho.

Once you attract the players, they're either flops (see Everton), or they are a success, in which case they're in the shop window. The only way to keep them is a combination of paying the market rate and success on the pitch. Even market rate wages aren't enough for some players.

It'll be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with this over the next couple of years, but they have made progress under Arteta.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,701
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63855 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:50:04 am
People forget this when they talk about how teams build towards success. I remember Everton fans getting giddy about money and thinking how many steps there are to first building, then keeping a team together. God knows we saw it at first hand from Mcmanaman through to Coutinho.

Once you attract the players, they're either flops (see Everton), or they are a success, in which case they're in the shop window. The only way to keep them is a combination of paying the market rate and success on the pitch. Even market rate wages aren't enough for some players.

It'll be interesting to see how Arsenal deal with this over the next couple of years, but they have made progress under Arteta.

They've seen that already with Sanchez, Ozil, Auba.
I guess if Areta can get the current crop to believe in the project and Arsenal are too stingy with wages , then he can keep them together.
Are their lynchpins in the team that if teased away could see the team crumble?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63856 on: Today at 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 09:53:53 am
Given our current form, think you win it 3-1. No way we are not conceding at least two.

Im leaning more to this at the moment and Im generally pretty optimistic. Not sure how our main problem about being overrun in midfield sudebyk gets rectified for this game. Feels like a bad match up for us at the moment unless were really clinical and win a high scoring thriller.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63857 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Arsenal's midfield would be too much for Henderson, hope we start with Fabinho / Thiago in a '2'.

Hope for an open slug-fest of a game.

*Hope
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63858 on: Today at 11:39:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:03 am
Im leaning more to this at the moment and Im generally pretty optimistic. Not sure how our main problem about being overrun in midfield sudebyk gets rectified for this game. Feels like a bad match up for us at the moment unless were really clinical and win a high scoring thriller.
What's a sudebyk when it's at home.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,931
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63859 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:39:57 am
What's a sudebyk when it's at home.
The transfer thread are insisting we spend 80m on him
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63860 on: Today at 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:41:38 am
The transfer thread are insisting we spend 80m on him
Incorrect. We shouldn't be spending that much on one player when we need a few midfielders apparently.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • JFT96
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63861 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Are we really going into a match against arsenal as underdogs? Wouldnt of called that last season
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63862 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
I take solace from the fact that Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet against us in the last 13 league meetings, Jota has 7 in 6 against them and Firmino has more goals against them than other other team in his career.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63863 on: Today at 12:06:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:44 am
So many thrashings being predicted. Sutton has us losing 4-1, Merson has us losing, seen other pundits have 3-0 losses. Its amazing how things can turn and that may suit us (one hopes).

Bit weird - but hard to take seriously. Definitely helps us a bit
Bookies have it as a 50/50 .. feels about right 
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63864 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:44 am
So many thrashings being predicted. Sutton has us losing 4-1, Merson has us losing, seen other pundits have 3-0 losses. Its amazing how things can turn and that may suit us (one hopes).

Its crazy , have things really turned that much. I think itll be 2-1 either way or a 1-1 draw.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63865 on: Today at 02:54:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Its crazy , have things really turned that much. I think itll be 2-1 either way or a 1-1 draw.

Look at the table and our general play
Then after you lot it's, Abu dabi
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63866 on: Today at 03:02:22 pm »
It would have been another Napoli if we'd kept playing the same way, hard to call though if we've tightened things up now. Bookies odds are fair enough really ie no one has a clue what's gonna happen  ;D
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63867 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:29 am
Kinell mate yous have won fuck all yet  ;D

Did you miss us winning the Florida Cup and the Emirates Cup already! ;D

As for the game, obviously I think we're in the best place going in to a game vs yous for a good few years now, but I certainly think we've got it all to prove still. We've just matched what we did last year vs Utd and Spurs, so this will be by far our biggest test so far.

I also believe what someone posted Van Bronckhorst saying in the Liverpool Rangers thread, form is temporary and can turn round in any game.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63868 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Crazy how one-sided this game has been. Only beaten us once since 2015 and that was in an empty stadium after we had won the league.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,436
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63869 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm »
Arsenal are favourites to win for the first time in a long while.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63870 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm »
We can't defend pace but Arsenal did Arsenal things against Man United, so who knows really. Sit on the fence and say it'll be a boring game with both teams probably content to take a draw.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,436
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63871 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
I also love any time we face Arsenal he praises the shit out of Martinelli.  If we hand unlimited funds you bet your arse we'd have gone in for him. ;D
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63872 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm »
I havent watched all Liverpools games because we often play on the same day, but I refuse to accept we are favorites against the same group of players and manager than always beat us. Against Spurs its different, even when we were midtable and they flying we still slapped them every time at the emirates. Liverpool are different, their attack can cause us as much if not more damage than our attack can cause them.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63873 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Chance for Arteta and Arsenal to really make a statement here. Favourites and rightly so in my opinion. However the Rangers game certainly cheered me up. There is the beginnings of a plan B there. I think we will go back to a 4-3-3 line-up and pull back the front 3 somewhat so we don't get played through. Be compact as is the modern way. First goal will be key. I expect Arsenal to come flying out of the blocks (which is the way to go against us in any case). The longer the game stays Arsenal 0 the more likely we are to win. Confidence will be high for Arsenal and relatively low for Liverpool, the crowd will be really up for it too.
So from Liverpool perspective we need to focus, defend well, block and frustrate Arsenal and gradually puncture the vibe.
If the game is in the balance with 30 minutes to go then I expect Liverpool to step it up, go more like Rangers-4-2-4.

0-0 ? Nah.....
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63874 on: Today at 04:55:18 pm »
My worry is that poorer sides than Arsenal have played through us quite easily and although I never rated him hugely at City he has a decent scoring record against us.

Thankfully Jota, Salah and Firmino all have a good record against them so maybe it will be a bit of a shootout.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63875 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm »
Anything from the next 2 is a bonus given our form. Every other recent season I'd be confident of a minimum 4 points from the next 2 games. This season has been a complete shit show thus far and unless something changes very soon it's going to a very tough fight for top 4.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,499
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63876 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:31:31 pm
Its crazy , have things really turned that much. I think itll be 2-1 either way or a 1-1 draw.
This game is bound to be high scoring, 5-6 goals maybe. Which way theyll go is anyones guess though
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63877 on: Today at 10:59:47 pm »
I'm looking forward to posting this over and over come Sunday.

https://youtu.be/Lw39teIyXs0
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,775
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63878 on: Today at 11:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:59:47 pm
I'm looking forward to posting this over and over come Sunday.

https://youtu.be/Lw39teIyXs0

Wrong thread.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,981
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63879 on: Today at 11:11:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:08:13 pm
Wrong thread.

We've dominated this matchup for some years now, I'd say it's pretty apt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1592 1593 1594 1595 1596 [1597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 