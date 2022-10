This is kind of what I mean. The league is a bit fucked this year so there's a chance for an average team (which I think Arsenal are) to go on and do something.



Only if City collapse, Leciester won it with 81 points, I think that will only get you second now. We ll need to get into the 90s to win it. Nothing has changed in the league, just that Liverpool and Arsenal have swapped positions, everything else is as last season, infact its even harder now. After 8 games last season city had 17 points and I believe Liverpool had 15, if anything it looks more likely that a high 90s total would be needed to finish above city. They have even started better than their usual slow start.