I'm still not even looking at City. I'm still more interested in keeping above Chelsea, Spurs & Utd. I'm not even throwing you guys into the mix yet because I still assume you'll come good.
Was a bit gutted jammy Chelsea won it at the end today, but you cant have everything. We are already 8 points above 5th place, as our main target.
Not being in CL will also definitely help us, I expect a shadow team again for us in midweek whereas 3 of the others have their biggest games of the season coming up in midweek (I got a feeling Spurs and Chelsea will be joining us in EL).
Onto liverpool next weekend, obviously the toughest game this season, we always beat Spurs, one away win in their last 30 games against us, granted today the chasm in quality was a throwback to the heydays of wenger, but Liverpool are the ultimate test, and I cant wait.,