Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:03:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on September 19, 2022, 10:15:59 am
Spurs and Bodo/Glimt?
Think it's Liverpool after Spurs in the league.

These games will show where Arsenal stands.
Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:05:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 20, 2022, 04:57:28 pm
Hah, seems everyone forgot when someone in particular was actually threatening violence? I know how TNB posts and there are times it can be funny. But that's the point, it's funny because we're talking shit about Arsenal and he's going along with it or being overly boastful in response.  This isn't an Arsenal forum. I'm sure there are plenty of Arsenal forums he could go post in all seriousness about Arteta and get likeminded responses. But instead he's either here to be our doormat or villain depending on the circumstances and at least for me personally I don't really get the urge to post like that hence my referencing RedCafe LFC fans. That's really all my post was about.

Apology accepted
Re: Arsenal
September 20, 2022, 07:25:39 pm
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 09:29:24 am
51,000 tickets sold for Arsenal Spurs today in the WSL, a new record attendance, and its on bbc1 at 1:30
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 10:20:48 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on September 20, 2022, 07:03:41 pm
Think it's Liverpool after Spurs in the league.

These games will show where Arsenal stands.
Absolutely. I think by the end of October we will be able to have a better picture about all teams.
Arsenal will make Top 4 instead of Chelsea. So City, us, Arsenal then Spurs for top 4.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 11:02:18 am
Quote from: The North Bank on September 24, 2022, 09:29:24 am
51,000 tickets sold for Arsenal Spurs today in the WSL, a new record attendance, and its on bbc1 at 1:30

That's brilliant that, might give it a watch before our legends game.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 02:20:32 pm
Neville for Spurs has a top quality Spock haircut.  Arsenal just way better.
Re: Arsenal
September 24, 2022, 02:49:44 pm
Battering them. Almost as one sided as next weeks mens derby will be.  53767 attendance.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 08:22:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on September 24, 2022, 02:49:44 pm
Battering them. Almost as one sided as next weeks mens derby will be.  53767 attendance.
Nah. I think Kane will have an off day 😁
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 25, 2022, 08:22:54 am
Nah. I think Kane will have an off day 😁

Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 01:58:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Thats the advantage of having a big stadium. £8 a ticket plus food and drinks. One could easily spend another £20 at a 90min game.

Arsene Wenger has done really well being thrifty and keeping them in top 4 for so many years while financing the stadium. Now they are reaping the benefits of having a stable cash flow.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 03:55:05 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 25, 2022, 01:26:00 pm
Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear.

Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.

Wouldnt work like that though. No way the players would be happy getting paid so little if the income is way higher and nor should they.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 04:29:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 25, 2022, 03:55:05 pm
Wouldnt work like that though. No way the players would be happy getting paid so little if the income is way higher and nor should they.

If no one else will pay them more then theres not much they can do. Eventually theyll get more but then theyll also bring advertising, commercial revenue, and bigger tv money.
Re: Arsenal
September 25, 2022, 05:14:35 pm
I suspect Chelsea and city (Ironically) and probably the toon will throw money at them.  (And turn a blind eye to them drinking , gambling , driving , being educated and voting)
Re: Arsenal
September 29, 2022, 12:52:27 pm
Scottish Goon, sent you a message mate !
Re: Arsenal
September 29, 2022, 01:12:41 pm
Dougle and goon sitting in a tree .
Re: Arsenal
September 29, 2022, 02:25:34 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 29, 2022, 01:12:41 pm
Dougle and goon sitting in a tree .

It'll be worth it !!!  ;)
Re: Arsenal
September 30, 2022, 07:13:30 am
Quote from: Dougle on September 29, 2022, 02:25:34 pm
It'll be worth it !!!  ;)

Replied Dougle!  :wave
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 03:05:31 pm
errmmm

Sack Arteta
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 04:04:44 pm
4 points clear, playing incredible football, in fairness we havent played anyone yet, lets see where we are after facing a top 4 team, Spurs, liverpool.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:36:05 pm
Only got a few cheap Partey shots to fire back at this point.

Ah well, someone else will get to experience the joy but ultimate frustration of trying to compete with those City pricks this season. Welcome to our world.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:05 pm
Only got a few cheap Partey shots to fire back at this point.

Ah well, someone else will get to experience the joy but ultimate frustration of trying to compete with those City pricks this season. Welcome to our world.

I'm still not even looking at City. I'm still more interested in keeping above Chelsea, Spurs & Utd. I'm not even throwing you guys into the mix yet because I still assume you'll come good.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:05 pm
Only got a few cheap Partey shots to fire back at this point.

Ah well, someone else will get to experience the joy but ultimate frustration of trying to compete with those City pricks this season. Welcome to our world.

Its not all good is it, like having to cheer on man utd tomorrow. City go to Anfield soon as well, they never win there, if we can stay in contention till the World Cup itll be a nice moral victory.
Ultimately the aim was top 4, and I think we ll get that pretty comfortably.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Xhaka has been sensational for them this year, never thought I'd say such thing.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:04:44 pm
4 points clear, playing incredible football, in fairness we havent played anyone yet, lets see where we are after facing a top 4 team, Spurs, liverpool.

I'm especially looking forward to more of this before next Sunday.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Xhaka has been sensational for them this year, never thought I'd say such thing.

Not did the 80% of the Emirates crowd who used to boo him.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm
Its not all good is it, like having to cheer on man utd tomorrow. City go to Anfield soon as well, they never win there, if we can stay in contention till the World Cup itll be a nice moral victory.
Ultimately the aim was top 4, and I think we ll get that pretty comfortably.

You want Utd to beat City TNB?
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
He's doing well. Fair play.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm
Its not all good is it, like having to cheer on man utd tomorrow. City go to Anfield soon as well, they never win there, if we can stay in contention till the World Cup itll be a nice moral victory.
Ultimately the aim was top 4, and I think we ll get that pretty comfortably.

That should have been the case last season and you shit the bed with 10 to go.

Artetas post match interview RE Partey is fucking shameful by the way.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:07:09 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm
Its not all good is it, like having to cheer on man utd tomorrow. City go to Anfield soon as well, they never win there, if we can stay in contention till the World Cup itll be a nice moral victory.
Ultimately the aim was top 4, and I think we ll get that pretty comfortably.

You never lost it!
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm
You want Utd to beat City TNB?

Yes 100%.

If we were 4th now Id want city to beat everyone around us, but right now the competition is with city for first place so lets have it.

We are playing great football by the way, its not like we are lucky to be top, like for example I have no idea how Spurs are 3rd. Hopeless team.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Yes 100%.

If we were 4th now Id want city to beat everyone around us, but right now the competition is with city for first place so lets have it.

We are playing great football by the way, its not like we are lucky to be top, like for example I have no idea how Spurs are 3rd. Hopeless team.
It is of course utterly unprecedented for a team to rack up a great winning streak with an easy fixture list while still losing their only hard game so far
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm
That should have been the case last season and you shit the bed with 10 to go.

Artetas post match interview RE Partey is fucking shameful by the way.


You cant compare this seasons team/squad to last season, Artetas signings have been exceptional and his young players have kicked on again, Saka is a demon winger now, physical strength creativity, Martinelli improved ten folds by linking up with Jesus etc etc.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Arteta's done really well though to be fair, they look very together as a team. It seems it was a terrible decision to loan out Saliba last season, probably could have contributed considering his form abroad and now. Very good consistent top 4 side in the making. Don't think they'll ever win the title as its just too big an ask for their recruitment to get it all right. But he has done very well.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:01:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:48:26 pm
Not did the 80% of the Emirates crowd who used to boo him.

Yeh, Xhaka has been exceptional, credit to him, and credit to Arteta. No one saw him as an attacking creative midfielder who can intercept the ball . Hes always been seen as a defensive midfielder who had a decent shot on him, and in that role he was slow and hopeless. Arteta has turned him into a number 8 later in his career and he is flying. Hes got so much right Arteta any other manager would get lauded for it, not that he cares, or Arsenal fans, the one that saw the plan and the process taking shape back when Aubameyang and Ozil were in their 30s making half a million a week jogging around the park, even then he shouldve handled them better.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:06:41 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:57:59 pm
Arteta's done really well though to be fair, they look very together as a team. It seems it was a terrible decision to loan out Saliba last season, probably could have contributed considering his form abroad and now. Very good consistent top 4 side in the making. Don't think they'll ever win the title as its just too big an ask for their recruitment to get it all right. But he has done very well.

No easy games, look at what Brighton are doing, what brentford did to you , Villa and Newcastle to city, United to us , all on paper piss easy games gone wrong, only thing that matter is the table , now stop being midtable and get something tomorrow. If you cant get something at least smash that robot to pieces.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:18:24 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:58:09 pm
I'm still not even looking at City. I'm still more interested in keeping above Chelsea, Spurs & Utd. I'm not even throwing you guys into the mix yet because I still assume you'll come good.

Was a bit gutted jammy Chelsea won it at the end today, but you cant have everything. We are already 8 points above 5th place, as our main target.
Not being in CL will also definitely help us, I expect a shadow team again for us in midweek whereas 3 of the others have their biggest games of the season coming up in midweek (I got a feeling Spurs and Chelsea will be joining us in EL).

Onto liverpool next weekend, obviously the toughest game this season, we always beat Spurs, one away win in their last 30 games against us, granted today the chasm in quality was a throwback to the heydays of wenger, but Liverpool are the ultimate test, and I cant wait.,
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:21:52 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:52:55 pm
He's doing well. Fair play.

Thanks, some people did doubt me, but I never stopped believing in myself.

Oh you meant xhaka, ....hes ok too I suppose.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 12:23:16 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:18:24 am
Was a bit gutted jammy Chelsea won it at the end today, but you cant have everything. We are already 8 points above 5th place, as our main target.
Not being in CL will also definitely help us, I expect a shadow team again for us in midweek whereas 3 of the others have their biggest games of the season coming up in midweek (I got a feeling Spurs and Chelsea will be joining us in EL).

Onto liverpool next weekend, obviously the toughest game this season, we always beat Spurs, one away win in their last 30 games against us, granted today the chasm in quality was a throwback to the heydays of wenger, but Liverpool are the ultimate test, and I cant wait.,
You've gotta pull the tongue out a bit mate its alright to say they're doing bad at the moment
