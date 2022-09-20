Spurs and Bodo/Glimt?
Hah, seems everyone forgot when someone in particular was actually threatening violence? I know how TNB posts and there are times it can be funny. But that's the point, it's funny because we're talking shit about Arsenal and he's going along with it or being overly boastful in response. This isn't an Arsenal forum. I'm sure there are plenty of Arsenal forums he could go post in all seriousness about Arteta and get likeminded responses. But instead he's either here to be our doormat or villain depending on the circumstances and at least for me personally I don't really get the urge to post like that hence my referencing RedCafe LFC fans. That's really all my post was about.
Apology accepted
Think it's Liverpool after Spurs in the league.These games will show where Arsenal stands.
51,000 tickets sold for Arsenal Spurs today in the WSL, a new record attendance, and its on bbc1 at 1:30
Battering them. Almost as one sided as next weeks mens derby will be. 53767 attendance.
Nah. I think Kane will have an off day 😁
Its a big game so no doubt he ll disappear. Game yesterday made the club 500k. Arsenal spend 3.5m a year on the womens team. So could make some serious profit if they keep holding games at the Emirates. £8 a ticket and people want to come.
Wouldnt work like that though. No way the players would be happy getting paid so little if the income is way higher and nor should they.
