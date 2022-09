Arsenal should have finished fourth last season and they bottled it. They have spent a lot of money. Arteta has shaped the side and squad and has benefitted from patience from above.



At the bare minimum he needs to lead them into the top four this season, preferably with a trophy too. That would be progress.



If not, he’s just bouncing around near the top - as he should with the set up and what has been spent - but not really making progress enough to trouble the very best.



Big season for him and the Gooners. So far so good, but they were well beaten by Man Utd.



Mind you, we have started slowly and look to be in a bit of a rebuild/refresh/evolution, so I won’t shout the odds too much. We will probably take a step back before kicking on again. At that point I expect that we will be battling it out with Arsenal, and the other expected sides, to finish top four, with Man City probable comfortable champions, the cheating bastards.



Lots of football to be played though.