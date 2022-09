Arsenal should have finished top four last year. They look to have regrouped, and maybe have added a bit of steel. Time will tell, of course, as they were well beaten by Man Utd.



Still, on early impressions Man City look string favorites for the title, and two of Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea will miss out on top four.



I think it will be Chelsea fifth and Utd sixth.



On our end we need to get our act together, and the Ajax game was a good step in the right direction.