Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63680 on: September 5, 2022, 12:52:43 pm »
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63681 on: September 5, 2022, 01:00:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  5, 2022, 12:52:43 pm
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?

He wouldnt be playing if both Partey and EL neny werent out, at the moment hes not good enough, but hes still 22. The way we play with that high line, its high risk for our midfielders to give the ball away. If he was at United or Spurs it wouldnt matter with 10 players behind him so being a midfielder for us is tougher, but if we want to play that way then hes not the answer right now.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63682 on: September 5, 2022, 01:02:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  5, 2022, 01:00:17 pm
He wouldnt be playing if both Partey and EL neny werent out, at the moment hes not good enough, but hes still 22. The way we play with that high line, its high risk for our midfielders to give the ball away. If he was at United or Spurs it wouldnt matter with 10 players behind him so being a midfielder for us is tougher, but if we want to play that way then hes not the answer right now.
Fair point. His age doesn't really matter because core technical skills like passing don't improve significantly.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,968
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63683 on: September 5, 2022, 01:02:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  5, 2022, 10:12:04 am
TNB was right, Tierney was going to fuck them over.

Worst ref in PL history and my lifetime, he's atrocious and obviously a United fan to boot.

And such an annoying face too. Like a malevolent teddy bear.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63684 on: September 5, 2022, 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  5, 2022, 01:02:13 pm
Fair point. His age doesn't really matter because core technical skills like passing don't improve significantly.

His awareness and speed of thought might, thats critical in premier league midfielders.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63685 on: September 5, 2022, 03:04:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  5, 2022, 12:52:43 pm
That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?

He's also more an 8, or at the very least in a double pivot.

He's not defensively or positionaly aware enough to play as the loan pivot, as evidenced yesterday when he was posted missing half way up the park for the first 2 goals when he needed to just hold his position more.

Also lacks a bit of intensity, always seems to jog around rather than sprint anywhere.

Is OK when he has the ball generally, decent distributor.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63686 on: September 5, 2022, 06:16:04 pm »
Might be ok as a lone pivot if you sign him permanently 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63687 on: September 5, 2022, 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  5, 2022, 06:16:04 pm
Might be ok as a lone pivot if you sign him permanently 😃

I am a silly billy sometimes.  :butt
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63688 on: September 5, 2022, 07:49:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on September  5, 2022, 03:04:42 pm
He's also more an 8, or at the very least in a double pivot.

He's not defensively or positionaly aware enough to play as the loan pivot, as evidenced yesterday when he was posted missing half way up the park for the first 2 goals when he needed to just hold his position more.

Also lacks a bit of intensity, always seems to jog around rather than sprint anywhere.

Is OK when he has the ball generally, decent distributor.
Thanks mate. I'll place the opinion of fans that actually watch him every week over mine.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal, the shite cowards
« Reply #63689 on: September 8, 2022, 07:44:18 pm »
Good start, Marquinhos very impressive, scored one made one.  Should be a very straight forward group. All the talk of how we cope with 2 games a week but we made 7 changes from the weekend and should go through with games to spare.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63690 on: September 9, 2022, 10:39:37 am »
Wouldn't worry mate. The season you were going to win the league is null and void now.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63691 on: September 9, 2022, 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2022, 10:39:37 am
Wouldn't worry mate. The season you were going to win the league is null and void now.

If the season ends now we win it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,968
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63692 on: September 9, 2022, 12:37:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  9, 2022, 12:29:04 pm
If the season ends now we win it.

:lmao

Would love to see that happen for the giggles.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63693 on: September 10, 2022, 07:58:26 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63694 on: September 12, 2022, 05:30:01 am »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63695 on: Today at 04:56:22 am »
Haha a normal thread title!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,569
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #63696 on: Today at 06:32:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on September  9, 2022, 12:29:04 pm
If the season ends now we win it.
If the season ends now, you'll somehow manage to finish 5th ;)
Logged
