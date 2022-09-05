That Lokonga lad is just not good enough for them IMO. He's guilty of turning it over in the middle. I'd like to know what the Arsenal lads on here think about him?



He wouldnt be playing if both Partey and EL neny werent out, at the moment hes not good enough, but hes still 22. The way we play with that high line, its high risk for our midfielders to give the ball away. If he was at United or Spurs it wouldnt matter with 10 players behind him so being a midfielder for us is tougher, but if we want to play that way then hes not the answer right now.