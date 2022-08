Iíd almost go as far as saying itís a failure if they donít do better than that. Iíd wager they have the most expensive squad in the Europa, and the big clubs arenít likely to take the domestic cups as seriously with the WC break likely to make it a tougher season. 3rd place and a proper good cup run is what they should be achieving, minimum. You donít get to give it large about how amazing your squad is and then lower expectations.



Sky's the limit at what this amazing group could achieve. Given the age profile, I can see us being City's only challengers in 3 years time. Hope you all get behind us when we do. will be counting on your support.