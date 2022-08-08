« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63400 on: August 8, 2022, 09:41:48 pm
I've just seen his "head, heart, do it for the fans because they will give you energy" pre match speech. I thought the David Brent comparisons were just fan banter, but OMFG, that was arse-clenchingly embarrassing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63401 on: August 8, 2022, 11:20:05 pm
Timing of the documentary has been class if every release of episodes is followed by a win this season. I can only imagine the media melt down had we lost at palace after the first 3 episodes were released the night before.
Looking a masterstroke now, part of a bigger journey thats starting to pay dividends. Arsenal fans very excited how we fare this season, against the teams that battered us last time round, starting with palace.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63402 on: August 9, 2022, 06:03:33 am
I was absolutely shocked that the documentary softened my attitudes toward both Arteta and Ramsdale.

It still has all the hallmarks of braindead reality TV editing and scripting but it's not dreadful.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63403 on: August 9, 2022, 10:14:19 am
Quote from: lamonti on August  9, 2022, 06:03:33 am
I was absolutely shocked that the documentary softened my attitudes toward both Arteta and Ramsdale.

It still has all the hallmarks of braindead reality TV editing and scripting but it's not dreadful.

I dont know why everyone hated Arteta before . The amount of people Ive seen say that they see Arteta differently now. Rammsdales dad is brilliant, goes to every away game and loving his new celebrity status. Kieran Tierney is another one that comes across really well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63404 on: August 9, 2022, 12:20:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on August  9, 2022, 10:14:19 am
I dont know why everyone hated Arteta before . The amount of people Ive seen say that they see Arteta differently now. Rammsdales dad is brilliant, goes to every away game and loving his new celebrity status. Kieran Tierney is another one that comes across really well.
I'd be sad if any parent of a player playing professional sport that could afford for their parents to go watch them play didn't.

edit -- I suppose an ambulance driver going off duty for a Thursday night dead rubber away League of whatever on the border of Ukraine might be a bit of an ask. But you know what I mean.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63405 on: August 9, 2022, 10:47:20 pm
Mikel Arteta wanted Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man Pep Lijnders to join him at Arsenal when he replaced Unai Emery as manager back in 2019.

Lijnders, who has been Liverpool's assistant manager since 2014 (save for the four month period in 2018 where he left to manage Dutch side NEC), revealed in his new book 'Intensity' that Arteta - who was Pep Guardiola's assistant for four years at Manchester City - approached him after noticing how much of an impact Lijnders had on Klopp's team.

"Mikel Arteta had asked me to be his assistant manager when he was preparing for his new step into management," Lijnders wrote.

"We were together years earlier on the Pro Licence course, [though] his request came out of nothing. Mikel had said he felt: 'There was just a difference playing Liverpool before and after you came in'.

"This was the biggest compliment I ever got from somebody, I think, but I politely said no to him."

The Dutchman admitted he was tempted by the "crazy" thought of both Guardiola and Klopp's assistants joining forces, but with Liverpool weeks away from sealing their first ever Premier League title at the time, leaving wasn't an option.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63406 on: August 10, 2022, 01:24:29 pm
In more important Arsenal news, Tony Adams is doing Strictly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63407 on: August 10, 2022, 01:30:51 pm
Is his partner Steve Bould?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63408 on: August 10, 2022, 02:01:11 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 10, 2022, 01:24:29 pm
In more important Arsenal news, Tony Adams is doing Strictly.

Expect to see that gif of him coaching pop up everywhere now.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63409 on: August 10, 2022, 04:30:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on August 10, 2022, 02:01:11 pm
Expect to see that gif of him coaching pop up everywhere now.

 ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63410 on: August 11, 2022, 10:05:18 am
Anyone watching 'All or Nothing' on Prime? Enjoy things like this even if I'd be horrified if our club did one! (Being Liverpool thankfully a distant memory)

I'm on episode 4 - Aubameyang seems like a dick.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63411 on: August 11, 2022, 10:15:23 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 11, 2022, 10:05:18 am
Aubameyang seems like a dick.

Fit in seemlessly at Chelsea then.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63412 on: August 11, 2022, 10:16:54 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 10, 2022, 01:24:29 pm
In more important Arsenal news, Tony Adams is doing Strictly.

I bet his signature move will be the forward step followed by the raised hand. Occasionally he'll shout "fuck off" to the judges when he gets his timing wrong.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63413 on: Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
Quote from: tubby on August 10, 2022, 02:01:11 pm
Expect to see that gif of him coaching pop up everywhere now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGhrr0XGqXo The video version with "Beat it" makes it even better.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63414 on: Yesterday at 02:22:55 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 10, 2022, 01:24:29 pm
In more important Arsenal news, Tony Adams is doing Strictly.

Look forward to him attempting a few lifts. Steve Morrow will be watching on anxiously.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63415 on: Yesterday at 04:07:14 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 02:14:33 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGhrr0XGqXo The video version with "Beat it" makes it even better.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wGhrr0XGqXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wGhrr0XGqXo</a>
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63416 on: Today at 12:07:16 am
After 6 episodes of All or nothing, it only reinforced what I already thought, that Arteta is the right man for the job. I love his weird team talks, and its clear how hard he works, gives the team a day off and spends 15 hours watching videos of his players to learn more about them tactically, the last couple of episodes had a few more tactical insights and were very interesting.
His team talks are weird, "come on guys let go and fucking win this game", but hes done very well out of it, a lot of the things that people judge without knowing the ins and outs are well explained and you end up agreeing with and admiring his stances. Auba on the other hand, comes across as an arrogant prick, but maybe its all edited to point that way, hence why they keep filming him in his extravagant sports cars and clothes and show Arteta saying  "when you get paid that much money" indicating that at least he should be on time for training, which is fair enough, but these documentaries always follow the same some sort of story line, and the manager is always the good guy.

Onto Leicester tomorrow "Come on guys lets go and fucking win this game".

A win takes us 5 clear of Liverpool..
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63417 on: Today at 12:12:08 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:16 am
After 6 episodes of All or nothing, it only reinforced what I already thought, that Arteta is the right man for the job. I love his weird team talks, and its clear how hard he works, gives the team a day off and spends 15 hours watching videos of his players to learn more about them tactically, the last couple of episodes had a few more tactical insights and were very interesting.
His team talks are weird, "come on guys let go and fucking win this game", but hes done very well out of it, a lot of the things that people judge without knowing the ins and outs are well explained and you end up agreeing with and admiring his stances. Auba on the other hand, comes across as an arrogant prick, but maybe its all edited to point that way, hence why they keep filming him in his extravagant sports cars and clothes and show Arteta saying  "when you get paid that much money" indicating that at least he should be on time for training, which is fair enough, but these documentaries always follow the same some sort of story line, and the manager is always the good guy.

Onto Leicester tomorrow "Come on guys lets go and fucking win this game".

A win takes us 5 clear of Liverpool..

and a loss potentially leaves you a point behind. incredible!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63418 on: Today at 12:16:34 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:08 am
and a loss potentially leaves you a point behind. incredible!

No we stay 2 points ahead with a loss
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63419 on: Today at 12:25:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:34 am
No we stay 2 points ahead with a loss

potentially.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63420 on: Today at 12:27:42 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:34 am
No we stay 2 points ahead with a loss

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63421 on: Today at 01:05:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:34 am
No we stay 2 points ahead with a loss

You'll be back here in at Christmas, when you're about eighth, still saying that. Despite spending a fortune.  If Arsenal don't get top four he should sacked, no ifs or buts, sacked.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63422 on: Today at 01:11:07 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:34 am
No we stay 2 points ahead with a loss

This would be embarrassing, even if you weren't pretending you were joking.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63423 on: Today at 01:34:32 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:05:32 am
You'll be back here in at Christmas, when you're about eighth, still saying that. Despite spending a fortune.  If Arsenal don't get top four he should sacked, no ifs or buts, sacked.

Now youve put your foot down, Arteta has nowhere to go
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63424 on: Today at 01:35:39 am
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:11:07 am
This would be embarrassing, even if you weren't pretending you were joking.

We are going to smash leciester
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63425 on: Today at 10:49:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:35:39 am
We are going to smash leciester
You will smash Leicester. Nice little run for the start of the season. You'll be back in crisis mode by the start of the World cup though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63426 on: Today at 11:05:46 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:49:10 am
You will smash Leicester. Nice little run for the start of the season. You'll be back in crisis mode by the start of the World cup though.

Some big predictions. I like it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #63427 on: Today at 11:09:17 am
4 episodes in and I'm really warming to Arteta.  You can feel his passion and even with all his wacky training ideas, he clearly knows his onions tactically.
