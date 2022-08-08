After 6 episodes of All or nothing, it only reinforced what I already thought, that Arteta is the right man for the job. I love his weird team talks, and its clear how hard he works, gives the team a day off and spends 15 hours watching videos of his players to learn more about them tactically, the last couple of episodes had a few more tactical insights and were very interesting.

His team talks are weird, "come on guys let go and fucking win this game", but hes done very well out of it, a lot of the things that people judge without knowing the ins and outs are well explained and you end up agreeing with and admiring his stances. Auba on the other hand, comes across as an arrogant prick, but maybe its all edited to point that way, hence why they keep filming him in his extravagant sports cars and clothes and show Arteta saying "when you get paid that much money" indicating that at least he should be on time for training, which is fair enough, but these documentaries always follow the same some sort of story line, and the manager is always the good guy.



Onto Leicester tomorrow "Come on guys lets go and fucking win this game".



A win takes us 5 clear of Liverpool..