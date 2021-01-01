Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Author
Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet (Read 4919475 times)
fredfrop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday
at 09:41:48 pm
I've just seen his "head, heart, do it for the fans because they will give you energy" pre match speech. I thought the David Brent comparisons were just fan banter, but OMFG, that was arse-clenchingly embarrassing.
The North Bank
Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday
at 11:20:05 pm
Timing of the documentary has been class if every release of episodes is followed by a win this season. I can only imagine the media melt down had we lost at palace after the first 3 episodes were released the night before.
Looking a masterstroke now, part of a bigger journey thats starting to pay dividends. Arsenal fans very excited how we fare this season, against the teams that battered us last time round, starting with palace.
lamonti
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today
at 06:03:33 am
I was absolutely shocked that the documentary softened my attitudes toward both Arteta and Ramsdale.
It still has all the hallmarks of braindead reality TV editing and scripting but it's not dreadful.
