General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Reply #63400 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
« Reply #63400 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
I've just seen his "head, heart, do it for the fans because they will give you energy" pre match speech. I thought the David Brent comparisons were just fan banter, but OMFG, that was arse-clenchingly embarrassing.
* * * * *

Reply #63401 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
« Reply #63401 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm »
Timing of the documentary has been class if every release of episodes is followed by a win this season. I can only imagine the media melt down had we lost at palace after the first 3 episodes were released the night before.
Looking a masterstroke now, part of a bigger journey thats starting to pay dividends. Arsenal fans very excited how we fare this season, against the teams that battered us last time round, starting with palace.
Reply #63402 on: Today at 06:03:33 am
« Reply #63402 on: Today at 06:03:33 am »
I was absolutely shocked that the documentary softened my attitudes toward both Arteta and Ramsdale.

It still has all the hallmarks of braindead reality TV editing and scripting but it's not dreadful.
