Think Arsenal have made some decent signings to be honest, not enough that i'd say I quite get this huge wave of optimism their fans are swept up in but still, good signings. Be interested to see how Arteta does under quite considerable pressure and expectations this season and how some of their players will be utilised. Ben White is an interesting one for example, so cocky but fucking calamity at the back, way overpriced and i'll be interested to see where he stands in the CB pecking order with Saliba back and hyped to the high heavens



A couple of injuries still seems to raise huge questions for their side in terms of strength in depth