Watched episode 1 of the doc , arsenals opening 4 games of last season. A bit boring to be honest. The biggest thing to come out of it is the level of support Arteta has inside the club.

- the fans dont come out of it looking good fam e needs to go bro, yo Arteta , get out fam, just go man, big man ting, 3 games no goals, say no more brudda, get Manz out fo real

- not enough tactical footage, the board is there in the dressing room but they always cut to Artetas speeches. Wonder if he refused cameras access into team talks .

- josh Kroenke features heavily, he seems to be there on a daily basis offering Arteta support when we were bottom of the league. I thought he just jets in every now and then, so that was interesting.

- Saka and Rammsdale feature heavily, worth watching for them two alone, first episode behind the scenes is all about them.



Second episode is the win over Spurs and the club photographer joining the team talk.



They should have showed all episodes before this season starts, because once we kick off tomorrow the doc becomes irrelevant.

