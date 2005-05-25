« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4913173 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63280 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on July 30, 2022, 01:39:17 pm
Arteta has built a good squad there gradually. They should get top 4 this year if Spurs implode as I think they will under Conte by the new year

Mate, i think both Spurs & Arsenal will be top 4 this season.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63281 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August  2, 2022, 07:07:13 pm
https://twitter.com/Wengerarteta/status/1554519517576904706?s

Another clip of the Arsenal prime vid series, this one with him having speakers blaring out YNWA in training :lmao

Artetas eyebrows are something to behold by the way, I cant stop looking at em in that clip, utterly mesmerising.

That link is dead now, but this one works:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNq78EN4/?k=1

Completely in his head, just like with Guardiola. 

Arsenal don't have a great record against Liverpool since Klopp arrived:

24 Aug 2015   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   0-0   Premier League
13 Jan 2016   Liverpool v Arsenal   D   3-3   Premier League
14 Aug 2016   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   3-4   Premier League
04 Mar 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
27 Aug 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   4-0   Premier League
22 Dec 2017   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   3-3   Premier League
03 Nov 2018   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   1-1   Premier League
29 Dec 2018   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-1   Premier League
24 Aug 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
30 Oct 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-5   League Cup
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63282 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:53:53 am
Arsenal don't have a great record against Liverpool since Klopp arrived:

Does anyone? :P
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63283 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:53:53 am
That link is dead now, but this one works:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNq78EN4/?k=1

Completely in his head, just like with Guardiola. 

Arsenal don't have a great record against Liverpool since Klopp arrived:

Where are the games we won
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63284 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:38 am
Where are the games we won
Yeah we definitely lost to them behind closed doors at the Emirates having dominated for 90 and made two stupid mistakes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63285 on: Yesterday at 09:37:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:35:50 am
Yeah we definitely lost to them behind closed doors at the Emirates having dominated for 90 and made two stupid mistakes.

You cant list the heads to head and only include the wins , regardless. Thats just weird
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63286 on: Yesterday at 09:51:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:37:07 am
You cant list the heads to head and only include the wins , regardless. Thats just weird

Did we last play you inOctober 2019?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63287 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:51:07 am
Did we last play you inOctober 2019?

No . I didnt post the list
« Reply #63288 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on August  2, 2022, 08:45:17 pm
The release is timed perfectly so that it doesnt matter. Every Arsenal fan can watch it for entertainment value knowing we are already a different team and about to have a very exciting season.
Proof of Artetas genius will be judged in how we get on this season , not an Amazon prime series.
I think a lot of people who dismissed him will be reevaluating their position this season.

Are you not worried that if he gets reevaluated then he'll then be heading off to city when guardiola legs it?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63289 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:03:26 am
Are you not worried that if he gets reevaluated then he'll then be heading off to city when guardiola legs it?

At least if he does he wont be taking our players with him because theyve already been there. I think hed like to see his job through, hes put up with a lot of bad times to finally have something that looks like a team.
If he does one day leave  there is a ready made replacement for me in his opponent on Friday, loving what Vieira is doing at palace with limited resources.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63290 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 am »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63291 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:37:07 am
You can’t list the heads to head and only include the wins , regardless. That’s just weird

Just copied and pasted from here:
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/liverpool-fc-head-to-head-records/liverpool-fc-record-vs-arsenal/

It only goes up to 2019!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63292 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 am »
13 Jan 2016   Liverpool v Arsenal   D   3-3   Premier League
14 Aug 2016   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   3-4   Premier League
04 Mar 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
27 Aug 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   4-0   Premier League
22 Dec 2017   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   3-3   Premier League
03 Nov 2018   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   1-1   Premier League
29 Dec 2018   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-1   Premier League
24 Aug 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
30 Oct 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-5   League Cup
15 Jul 2020   Arsenal v Liverpool   L   2-1   Premier League
29 Aug 2020   Arsenal v Liverpool   L   1-1   FA Community Shield
28 Sep 2020   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
01 Oct 2020   Liverpool v Arsenal   L   0-0   League Cup
03 Apr 2021   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-3   Premier League
20 Nov 2021   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   4-0   Premier League
13 Jan 2022   Liverpool v Arsenal   D   0-0   League Cup
20 Jan 2022   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-2   League Cup
16 Mar 2022   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-2   Premier League


That's goes up to this year. Includes that loss in the league...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63293 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 am »
That loss was pretty funny as well, it was an absolute battering wasn't it?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63294 on: Yesterday at 12:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:39:13 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/AndyHa_/status/1554746027982323712

I love Arteta blasting YNWA and its a huge compliment to liverpool,  He also prepared us for the tough trip to Man city by lining the side of the pitch with empty blue seats.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63295 on: Yesterday at 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 11:50:37 am
13 Jan 2016   Liverpool v Arsenal   D   3-3   Premier League
14 Aug 2016   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   3-4   Premier League
04 Mar 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
27 Aug 2017   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   4-0   Premier League
22 Dec 2017   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   3-3   Premier League
03 Nov 2018   Arsenal v Liverpool   D   1-1   Premier League
29 Dec 2018   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-1   Premier League
24 Aug 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
30 Oct 2019   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   5-5   League Cup
15 Jul 2020   Arsenal v Liverpool   L   2-1   Premier League
29 Aug 2020   Arsenal v Liverpool   L   1-1   FA Community Shield
28 Sep 2020   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   3-1   Premier League
01 Oct 2020   Liverpool v Arsenal   L   0-0   League Cup
03 Apr 2021   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-3   Premier League
20 Nov 2021   Liverpool v Arsenal   W   4-0   Premier League
13 Jan 2022   Liverpool v Arsenal   D   0-0   League Cup
20 Jan 2022   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-2   League Cup
16 Mar 2022   Arsenal v Liverpool   W   0-2   Premier League


That's goes up to this year. Includes that loss in the league...

That 2-1 to stop us getting 100 points is annoying because I'm sure we battered them and it was just 2 mistakes from our defence.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63296 on: Yesterday at 12:14:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:06:25 pm
I love Arteta blasting YNWA and its a huge compliment to liverpool,  He also prepared us for the tough trip to Man city by lining the side of the pitch with empty blue seats.
Like Arsenal, I find it quite hard to dislike Arteta, especially once he stepped out of Guardiolas shadow.

Even his past as a bitter blue, I can forgive and his experience of Anfield certainly left an indelible mark.

Maybe its because he seems a decent sort and his best mate is Xabi Alonso.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63297 on: Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:18:23 am
At least if he does he wont be taking our players with him
If he does one day leave  there is a ready made replacement for me in his opponent on Friday, loving what Vieira is doing at palace with limited resources.

Here's an early call - they finish above Arsenal this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63298 on: Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm
Here's an early call - they finish above Arsenal this season.

Palace !?

Thats a worrying call
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63299 on: Yesterday at 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:34:07 pm
Palace !?

Thats a worrying call

Palace wont. Arsenal though might lose the match though, if they get overconfident from their pre season matches.

I got a feeling Arteta will fall flat on his face and get sacked in December and Viera will take over.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63300 on: Yesterday at 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 01:38:09 pm
Palace wont. Arsenal though might lose the match though, if they get overconfident from their pre season matches.

I got a feeling Arteta will fall flat on his face and get sacked in December and Viera will take over.

I doubt it
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63301 on: Yesterday at 02:05:28 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 01:38:09 pm
Palace wont. Arsenal though might lose the match though, if they get overconfident from their pre season matches.

I wouldnt have thought they would. Its not like them or their supporters are getting cocky
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63302 on: Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on July 31, 2022, 06:58:55 am
Just go on and beat City home and away. Thatll do 
And nothing else matters 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63303 on: Yesterday at 05:23:21 pm »
Arteta comes off as a freak in this series. Have a hard time believing half the squad would even listen to him if their pay checks didn't depend on it. It's just as cringe as Rodgers ever was.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63304 on: Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:23:21 pm
Arteta comes off as a freak in this series. Have a hard time believing half the squad would even listen to him if their pay checks didn't depend on it. It's just as cringe as Rodgers ever was.
Havent and wont watch it, other than that YNWA trailer clip.

Agree he does generally come over as intense in interviews but unlike Rodgers (and his off the scale cringe amateur psychology), has infinitely more credibility given both his playing career and assistant role under Guardiola.

Id say hes done well to survive there and will probably have an easier ride from now on. Even the 4th place capitulation doesnt seem to have damaged his reputation much if at all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63305 on: Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm
Havent and wont watch it, other than that YNWA trailer clip.

Agree he does generally come over as intense in interviews but unlike Rodgers (and his off the scale cringe amateur psychology), has infinitely more credibility given both his playing career and assistant role under Guardiola.

Id say hes done well to survive there and will probably have an easier ride from now on. Even the 4th place capitulation doesnt seem to have damaged his reputation much if at all.

Don't really understand how you can say you didn't watch it but it wasn't as bad as Rodgers, how would you even know? Because I honestly think some of his antics here are worse than anything Rodgers did and if Rodgers did do them the UK media would have a field day.

I agree though that the bolded is the only thing probably saving him from that fate, at least so far. Either that or the fact nobody so far has watched this as it's almost solely focused on Arteta's and it's non-stop cringe.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63306 on: Yesterday at 07:15:24 pm »
Hmm I mean Rodgers has actually achieved something as a manager. Artetas biggest claim so far is spending £50 million on Ben White.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63307 on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:15:24 pm
Hmm I mean Rodgers has actually achieved something as a manager. Artetas biggest claim so far is spending £50 million on Ben White.

He also won the fa cup , but carry on .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63308 on: Yesterday at 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
Don't really understand how you can say you didn't watch it but it wasn't as bad as Rodgers, how would you even know? Because I honestly think some of his antics here are worse than anything Rodgers did and if Rodgers did do them the UK media would have a field day.

I agree though that the bolded is the only thing probably saving him from that fate, at least so far. Either that or the fact nobody so far has watched this as it's almost solely focused on Arteta's and it's non-stop cringe.

Have you actually watched it, because its not been released yet in the Uk. Only the few seconds here and here but surely youre not basing your conclusions on snippets.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63309 on: Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:52:59 pm
Don't really understand how you can say you didn't watch it but it wasn't as bad as Rodgers, how would you even know? Because I honestly think some of his antics here are worse than anything Rodgers did and if Rodgers did do them the UK media would have a field day.
I thought I was clear in that I was simply comparing Artetas interviews with Rodgers output (both interviews and the horrific Being Liverpool docu) and gave a reason why the former will be legitimately cut some slack both with players and media alike.

But hey, if he whips out some envelopes, and it turns out he has a massive fucking portrait of himself hung in his hallway, then naturally Ill reconsider.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63310 on: Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:29:29 pm
Havent and wont watch it, other than that YNWA trailer clip.

Agree he does generally come over as intense in interviews but unlike Rodgers (and his off the scale cringe amateur psychology), has infinitely more credibility given both his playing career and assistant role under Guardiola.

Id say hes done well to survive there and will probably have an easier ride from now on. Even the 4th place capitulation doesnt seem to have damaged his reputation much if at all.

Utter bollocks. Being an OK player doesn't mean you're going to do well in management. Spending a few months sitting beside a drugs cheat doesn't either.
Arteta deserves absolutely fuck all respect while he continues to play Partey. And probably none when Partey eventually gets fucked off given he has known all along what he is.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63311 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
Utter bollocks. Being an OK player doesn't mean you're going to do well in management. Spending a few months sitting beside a drugs cheat doesn't either.
Arteta deserves absolutely fuck all respect while he continues to play Partey. And probably none when Partey eventually gets fucked off given he has known all along what he is.
Sorry but it does matter to other players, thats just a fact.

You cant conflate this with the Partey issue even if I completely agree its not a good look to put it mildly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63312 on: Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm
He also won the fa cup , but carry on .
But then Arteta also trails Rodgers 1-2 in the Choking the Last Champions League Place on the Last Day of the Season trophy haul.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63313 on: Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
But then Arteta also trails Rodgers 1-2 in the Choking the Last Champions League Place on the Last Day of the Season trophy haul.

Rodgers and Arteta have had similar recent records, but are at different trajectories in their careers
 , they finished 8th and 5th last 2 seasons, in reverse order, both won the cup recently too, but one looks like drifting below 8th and the other heading to the top 4 this season. 
« Reply #63314 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
Spending a few months sitting beside a drugs cheat doesn't either.


But the cardigan...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63315 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
Sorry but it does matter to other players, thats just a fact.
Yeah, I'm sure Arteta's massive haul of a Scottish Premier League and two FA Cups would be the envy of any player. Rodgers has arguably won more as a manager than Arteta did when he was playing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63316 on: Yesterday at 08:33:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm
He also won the fa cup , but carry on .

And the Community Shield. Always brilliant to win that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63317 on: Today at 01:38:44 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:33:02 pm
And the Community Shield. Always brilliant to win that.

Its the winners corner here . Where like minded winners meet to share memories about winning .

1 day left . I could binge on the documentary until kick off... YNWA on repeat will do.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63318 on: Today at 01:45:34 am »
Arsenal are my dads team, so I don't mind them, that AFTV lot are mingebags though, the only I like is Turkish, Moh (if they're still on there) and Kalechi and his microphone, Ty is a bellend, fella Lee is OK too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63319 on: Today at 06:00:27 am »
Watched episode 1 of the doc , arsenals opening 4 games of last season. A bit boring to be honest. The biggest thing to come out of it is the level of support Arteta has inside the club.
- the fans dont come out of it looking good fam e needs to go bro, yo Arteta , get out fam, just go man, big man ting, 3 games no goals, say no more brudda, get Manz out fo real
- not enough tactical footage, the board is there in the dressing room but they always cut to Artetas speeches. Wonder if he refused cameras access into team talks .
- josh Kroenke features heavily, he seems to be there on a daily basis offering Arteta support when we were bottom of the league. I thought he just jets in every now and then, so that was interesting.
- Saka and Rammsdale feature heavily, worth watching for them two alone, first episode behind the scenes is all about them.

Second episode is the win over Spurs and the club photographer joining the team talk.

They should have showed all episodes before this season starts, because once we kick off tomorrow the doc becomes irrelevant. 
