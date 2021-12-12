You're on the fucking internet, you clearly spend plenty of time there, hence the constant reports from other clubs. I can easily get the stats, they are online for everyone to see. Perhaps spend less time time scouring other sites and perhaps contribute to ones you use.



According to rapecrisis 1 in 100 result in a charge.







Rape is absolutely vile, so are unfounded allegations. Nobody has a clue what went on here and in my opinion it's very iffy ground. Let the court decide.



I don't really get involved accusation stories such as this, but you're right on this.

At this moment in time, that's all it is, accusations. If it goes to court and he's proven guilty, then he will hopefully get his just desserts. But if he's innocent, then he would become vilified for nothing.

Like Hedley Lamarr said, put away your pitchforks and let the court decide.



I clearly stated I cannot find these stats your referencing. Maybe Google in the US doesn't make it as easy as you seem to think but even browsing the Office of National Statistics I don't see what you're referencing. It's funny though in that on the other side I can link to about 10 peer reviewed studies in the UK on under reporting of sexual violence with all of 15 seconds of typing.But let's assume what you're stating is accurate, how is that exactly an example of unfounded allegations being prevalent as you are claiming. For starters the numbers your referencing don't even make sense. 1 in 10 are unproven yet only 1 in 60 are charged? Does that mean 59 out of 60 are false? How does that make any sense or even remotely ring true? Lets for now say it's the 1 in 10, so 90% of the time it's correct means we should preface all conversations with something that is only true at best 10% of the time? In what other subject would you actually do that?The bottom line for me at least, until proven otherwise, is the odds of an accusation being 100% false are so low that it shouldn't even be a point of discussion at all. Not to mention as others have noted just meeting a legal threshold of doubt doesn't mean your an innocent person.Just another example here, what kind of person just casually has rape allegations thrown at them? It's common in your circle of friends and co-workers to just have random women without reason accuse them of assaulting them? More than likely any villification would be deserved even if he's able to make a case to cause doubt in his conviction.Edit: This from the Office of National Statistics:But yeah, unfounded allegations are certainly on the same level.... Honestly that might be one of the worst takes on this site and that's saying something.