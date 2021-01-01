« previous next »
Offline Jm55

  Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63200 on: Yesterday at 01:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 12:34:04 pm
He cant be charged because of a technicality. She has a bucket loads of evidence including an admission so no it isnt "innocent until proven guilty". These cases are incredibly hard to even get to court never mind find someone guilty.

If you rape a woman youre a rapist. You dont stop becoming one if it doesnt go to court.

If you believe hes done it then yeah.

The whole point of a court is that both parties are able to put their case across, so far only one has.

I think the point is that hes pretty obviously been involved in, as a bare minimum, sexual assault (unless the entire thing has been fabricated which I doubt).

I just think its important not to jump to conclusions on the basis of evidence shared via Twitter as such information can be forged (and again, Im fairly sure it hasnt been in this case).
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,144
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63201 on: Yesterday at 01:46:34 pm »
Arsenal could say Player X is not available for selection as he deals with other non club related issues.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63202 on: Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:46:34 pm
Arsenal could say Player X is not available for selection as he deals with other non club related issues.

At the end of the day they will know the details and they have a choice. They have chosen to not act.

Its appalling to be honest.
Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,660
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63203 on: Yesterday at 04:06:30 pm »
Fucking hell here was me thinking the burst of pages was gonna be about that fucking ridiculous documentary.

Grim stuff.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63204 on: Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm »
Arsenal dont really have form for being a beacon of moral fibre when it comes to alleged rape. The Van Persie case in 2005 also didnt make it to court in Holland.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63205 on: Yesterday at 05:19:00 pm »
I'm on record in this thread, I'd suspend him on pay and Arsenal are wrong here, but he hasn't been charged as yet.  He' nothing at present, certainly not a 'rapist' that's for a trial/judge to decide.  I've never called for a thread to be locked, but this won't go well.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63206 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 pm »
I guess I'd like to think I'm surprised but of course that's just not true. Does anybody have any statistical evidence that false accusations are common place and worthy of even considering? Plenty of evidence that non-reporting is rampant and a real issue but maybe I'm missing something? Otherwise there's some pretty vile comments and opinions in this thread and that's before we even get to the Arsenal fans somehow saying this isn't an Arsenal problem.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63207 on: Yesterday at 05:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:19:00 pm
I'm on record in this thread, I'd suspend him on pay and Arsenal are wrong here, but he hasn't been charged as yet.  He' nothing at present, certainly not a 'rapist' that's for a trial/judge to decide.  I've never called for a thread to be locked, but this won't go well.


Not sure what Arsenal can legally do,suppose they could cancel his contract but they would have to pay it out in full.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,138
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63208 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:19:00 pm
I'm on record in this thread, I'd suspend him on pay and Arsenal are wrong here, but he hasn't been charged as yet.  He' nothing at present, certainly not a 'rapist' that's for a trial/judge to decide.  I've never called for a thread to be locked, but this won't go well.
Hmmm. I understand the whole thing on not wanting to jeopardize a future trial, snd putting RAWK at risk. But otherwise I don't really agree with the logic here. A trial and judge would decide if there's enough evidence for him to be found guilty of a crime he is being prosecuted for. But I don't personally believe it dictates what everyone else can think, especially if the info we have goes beyond just an accusation. It's a rocky one for sure. But obviously there are plenty examples of people who do bad things and get away with it for one reason or other.
Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,677
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63209 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
Arsenal dont really have form for being a beacon of moral fibre when it comes to alleged rape. The Van Persie case in 2005 also didnt make it to court in Holland.

It's not just Arsenal though is it? Look at City with Mendy, how long was he allowed to play on before they took some action. The Ched Evans stuff as well was a disgrace, even after he was found guilty no one telling him to stop harassing the women who stood up to him, say nothing of him trying to ruin the reputation of the genuine victim in the case.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63210 on: Yesterday at 05:50:00 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm
Hmmm. I understand the whole thing on not wanting to jeopardize a future trial, snd putting RAWK at risk. But otherwise I don't really agree with the logic here. A trial and judge would decide if there's enough evidence for him to be found guilty of a crime he is being prosecuted for. But I don't personally believe it dictates what everyone else can think, especially if the info we have goes beyond just an accusation. It's a rocky one for sure. But obviously there are plenty examples of people who do bad things and get away with it for one reason or other.

There are also plenty of occasions where people have been accused of crimes and haven't committed them.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,677
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63211 on: Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:50:00 pm
There are also plenty of occasions where people have been accused of crimes and haven't committed them.

Here we go again, "plenty of occasions." Considering the majority of rape cases do not even get reported by victims, I wish people would stop using this as some sort of justification.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63212 on: Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
Arsenal dont really have form for being a beacon of moral fibre when it comes to alleged rape. The Van Persie case in 2005 also didnt make it to court in Holland.
Pretty sure there are enough skeletons in every football club's closet. The game and the fans, none have any moral fibre.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63213 on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 05:50:00 pm
There are also plenty of occasions where people have been accused of crimes and haven't committed them.

Again, is there a prevalence of false sexual violence accusations in the UK and only in the UK? I can't find anything that would support such a claim.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63214 on: Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm
Again, is there a prevalence of false sexual violence accusations in the UK and only in the UK? I can't find anything that would support such a claim.

There are plenty, and I never qualified a country, there are lots of claims not proven all over the world.  If you haven't found anything, you haven't looked.  Police UK statistics say 8% of rape allegations are unproven, 1 in 60 lead to a charge.  Obviously it goes both ways, there are victims that haven't got justice and allegations that are false.  You're on the internet, clearly all the time, the statistics are there.  They maybe twisted, but false allegations are certainly a thing, so are claims that have been shoved under a rug.

I believe the police and courts should do their job and everything else doesn't help at all.  That said, if it was an employee of mine they wouldn't be close to front of house.  We had a lad accused of assault, I sat him down and explained the situation, paid him, let him do non-client work from home at his own pace, he got cleared and it was sorted.  If was guilty he would of gone.  Let the powers that be do their jobs, he shouldn't play though.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63215 on: Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm
There are plenty, and I never qualified a country, there are lots of claims not proven all over the world.  If you haven't found anything, you haven't looked.  Police UK statistics say 8% of rape allegations are unproven, 1 in 60 lead to a charge.  Obviously it goes both ways, there are victims that haven't got justice and allegations that are false.  You're on the internet, clearly all the time, the statistics are there.  They maybe twisted, but false allegations are certainly a thing, so are claims that have been shoved under a rug.

I believe the police and courts should do their job and everything else doesn't help at all.  That said, if it was an employee of mine they wouldn't be close to front of house.  We had a lad accused of assault, I sat him down and explained the situation, paid him, let him do non-client work from home at his own pace, he got cleared and it was sorted.  If was guilty he would of gone.  Let the powers that be do their jobs, he shouldn't play though.

It goes both ways, what?

Can you link to the bolded?
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63216 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:50:50 pm
It goes both ways, what?

Can you link to the bolded?

You're on the fucking internet,  you clearly spend plenty of time there, hence the constant reports from other clubs. I can easily get the stats, they are online for everyone to see.  Perhaps spend less time time scouring other sites and perhaps contribute to ones you use. 

According to rapecrisis 1 in 100 result in a charge.



Rape is absolutely vile, so are unfounded allegations.  Nobody has a clue what went on here and in my opinion it's very iffy ground. Let the court decide.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,800
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63217 on: Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm

Rape is absolutely vile, so are unfounded allegations.  Nobody has a clue what went on here and in my opinion it's very iffy ground. Let the court decide.
I don't really get involved accusation stories such as this, but you're right on this.
At this moment in time, that's all it is, accusations. If it goes to court and he's proven guilty, then he will hopefully get his just desserts. But if he's innocent, then he would become vilified for nothing.
Like Hedley Lamarr said, put away your pitchforks and let the court decide.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63218 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
You're on the fucking internet,  you clearly spend plenty of time there, hence the constant reports from other clubs. I can easily get the stats, they are online for everyone to see.  Perhaps spend less time time scouring other sites and perhaps contribute to ones you use. 

According to rapecrisis 1 in 100 result in a charge.



Rape is absolutely vile, so are unfounded allegations.  Nobody has a clue what went on here and in my opinion it's very iffy ground. Let the court decide.

I clearly stated I cannot find these stats your referencing. Maybe Google in the US doesn't make it as easy as you seem to think but even browsing the Office of National Statistics I don't see what you're referencing. It's funny though in that on the other side I can link to about 10 peer reviewed studies in the UK on under reporting of sexual violence with all of 15 seconds of typing.

But let's assume what you're stating is accurate, how is that exactly an example of unfounded allegations being prevalent as you are claiming. For starters the numbers your referencing don't even make sense. 1 in 10 are unproven yet only 1 in 60 are charged? Does that mean 59 out of 60 are false? How does that make any sense or even remotely ring true? Lets for now say it's the 1 in 10, so 90% of the time it's correct means we should preface all conversations with something that is only true at best 10% of the time? In what other subject would you actually do that?

The bottom line for me at least, until proven otherwise, is the odds of an accusation being 100% false are so low that it shouldn't even be a point of discussion at all. Not to mention as others have noted just meeting a legal threshold of doubt doesn't mean your an innocent person.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:44:04 pm
I don't really get involved accusation stories such as this, but you're right on this.
At this moment in time, that's all it is, accusations. If it goes to court and he's proven guilty, then he will hopefully get his just desserts. But if he's innocent, then he would become vilified for nothing.
Like Hedley Lamarr said, put away your pitchforks and let the court decide.

Just another example here, what kind of person just casually has rape allegations thrown at them? It's common in your circle of friends and co-workers to just have random women without reason accuse them of assaulting them? More than likely any villification would be deserved even if he's able to make a case to cause doubt in his conviction.

Edit: This from the Office of National Statistics:

In the same period the number of sexual offences recorded by the police has fallen slightly, after nearly tripling in recent years. The number of offences recorded by the police remains well below the number of victims estimated by the survey, with fewer than one in six victims of rape or assault by penetration reporting the crime to the police.

But yeah, unfounded allegations are certainly on the same level.... Honestly that might be one of the worst takes on this site and that's saying something.
Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63219 on: Today at 12:06:09 am »
I think Arsenal should take Manchester United approach to Mason Greenwood. All rivalry aside, that was a good way to handle this type of pest. We also handle the Flanagan issue quite well although Flanagan never really was a regular in our side.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,091
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63220 on: Today at 01:10:31 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
You're on the fucking internet,  you clearly spend plenty of time there, hence the constant reports from other clubs. I can easily get the stats, they are online for everyone to see.  Perhaps spend less time time scouring other sites and perhaps contribute to ones you use. 

According to rapecrisis 1 in 100 result in a charge.

Rape is absolutely vile, so are unfounded allegations.  Nobody has a clue what went on here and in my opinion it's very iffy ground. Let the court decide.
Incredibly ugly equivalence you're drawing there.

You should also be corrected on your stat there - it's by no means 1% of rapes that result in a charge, it's 1% of reported and investigated rapes. You don't even want to know conviction rates. Bear in mind one in four women self-report having been raped or sexually assaulted as adults and one in six children have been sexually abused.

Society and especially the legal system couldn't be more clear that it doesn't want to do much to prevent or punish rape unfortunately. And I'm afraid that people who dive in to take a bullet to defend people like the accused arsenal player - especially when he's acknowledged committing the actions he's been accused of - and draw a moral equivalence between raping someone and between falsely accusing someone of a crime (or not even falsely, because the 3%-8% statistic will record occasions where it can't be charge based on ambiguities, but lacked consent) firmly supports maintaining the current horrific status quo.
