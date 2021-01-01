« previous next »
He cant be charged because of a technicality. She has a bucket loads of evidence including an admission so no it isnt "innocent until proven guilty". These cases are incredibly hard to even get to court never mind find someone guilty.

If you rape a woman youre a rapist. You dont stop becoming one if it doesnt go to court.

If you believe hes done it then yeah.

The whole point of a court is that both parties are able to put their case across, so far only one has.

I think the point is that hes pretty obviously been involved in, as a bare minimum, sexual assault (unless the entire thing has been fabricated which I doubt).

I just think its important not to jump to conclusions on the basis of evidence shared via Twitter as such information can be forged (and again, Im fairly sure it hasnt been in this case).
Arsenal could say Player X is not available for selection as he deals with other non club related issues.
Arsenal could say Player X is not available for selection as he deals with other non club related issues.

At the end of the day they will know the details and they have a choice. They have chosen to not act.

Its appalling to be honest.
Fucking hell here was me thinking the burst of pages was gonna be about that fucking ridiculous documentary.

Grim stuff.
