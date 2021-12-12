As to the moral implications of suspending players for potentially up to around a year of a shortish career potentially affecting future seasons due to being out of the game for a crime theyre yet to even be charged for? Thats very difficult and Im not sure I subscribe to the school of immediately suspending them indefinitely. I guess its a case of suspending the player when the allegation is made and reassessing regularly as the process is underway?
Am I correct in thinking that the wheels of justice are turning very, very slowly these days due to Tory cuts in policing+courts and then the impact of Covid? Did the case involving "he-who-shall-not-be-named" across the Park for example ever get resolved?
For the process to take so long must be absolutely horrendous for both the victim and the accused - having it hang over you and not being able to move on with your life. In the context of any career, it could be the hugely damaging even if you're ultimately proved innocent. In the context of a short career, such as football, it could prove terminal.
This is such a horrible situation but I think it would be enormously helpful if it could be resolved quickly and not left to fester via the rumour mill or social media. We should also not forget that, regardless of the outcome of the case, Arsenal and their fans are not the ultimate villians here.