The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.



Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.



Not a big fan of takes like this. Partly because it's pure speculation; if you put in place a policy to suspend people and found it was being abused then you can change it. But also because it assumes that false accusations of rape are common and easy to make.Accusing someone of rape is not as simple as filing a police report and sitting back watching them ruin someone's life. The process is horrible, and the reaction to it when it's a public figure is depressingly hard to deal with as well (as Partey's wife is currently finding out). And if the false claim was clearly not credible, an investigation would conclude more or less instantly with little to no impact on the player. To concoct a story that was credible enough to warrant an investigation that resulted in a player being suspended for any length of time would be a serious undertaking (you would have to at least meet the person and be alone with them for a start). You're not going to have random Spurs fans throwing up Tweets all the time that result in players being suspended.There is a reason that false accusations are thought to be rare. Men are more likely to be raped themselves than they are to be falsely accused of raping someone else.