« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1575 1576 1577 1578 1579 [1580]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4903215 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,674
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63160 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:50:35 am
Its hateful because of the line the law is heavily misused by women with other motives.

The principle of our justice system, at least when dealing with criminal cases, is that the burden of proof rests with the prosecution to show that the defendant has committed the crime beyond reasonable doubt. If they fail to do so, the defendant its acquitted, that doesnt necessarily mean that the victim is lying or fabricating the truth in anyway, it just means that a jury wasnt convinced that the defendant is guilty (and obviously in a lot of cases it doesnt get as far as that because the CPS wont charge).

As to why the conviction rates a low? Well for one thing in the vast majority of rape cases theres only 2 parties at the scene, the defendant and the victim, so immediately third party evidence is sparse in the majority of cases. Secondly, the most reliable form of evidence (forensic), is often of limited use as its quite often the case that neither party is denying that the intercourse took place but rather that the victim consented to it (or the defendant had a reasonable belief that they consented to it).

Of course the law is open to abuse and of course there are people who have used this law (and countless others) disingenuously to further their own ends, that doesnt mean that its a common occurrence and it certainly doesnt make it the starting point for reacting to a victim who is clearly distressed and presenting some fairly compelling (albeit not conclusive) evidence to support her claim.

Whilst the conviction rate is low its an absolutely shocking take to assume that is because the majority of victims are lying, the better question is to ask why that rate is so low and Id be far more inclined to believe its at least partially down to a police force who only a year ago were pushing women to the floor in headlocks for daring to stick up for their right not to be murdered in the street than it is because of women lying.

You can make the correct point that Partey is innocent until proven guilty whilst maintaining sympathy for the victim and not referencing the (incredibly small amount) of claims whereby the entire thing is fabricated, which a cursory glance at the evidence would tell you is unlikely to be the case here.

For what its worth Im not a criminal lawyer but I am a solicitor and have spent a fair bit of time studying criminal law (including sexual offences) and I think you could do with reevaluating your position a bit. We should be encouraging people to come forward with stuff like this not immediately referencing the fact that this offence has had some false claims in the past (as almost all others have done).

Good points there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63161 on: Today at 09:22:12 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:57:18 am
Do you think that ensuring women have the confidence to report cases where they are the victims of sexual offences whilst referencing the fact that the law is used by women with other motives might possibly be in contradiction to one another?

I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63162 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 09:22:12 am
I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?

Ive said above that hes innocent until proven guilty.

My point is that if youre encouraging people to come forward then youre not really helping to achieve that by referencing the fact that the law is misused by women considering that a large part of the reason that people do not come forward is because theyre fearful of being branded a liar which youre eluding to before theyve even disclosed the incident.

I appreciate that youre not suggesting that every victim is lying, but everyone knows that a small people misuse the legal system, theres no need to reference that when we also know that legally Partey is innocent until proven guilty (which is a much better way of making the same point).

If you want to encourage people to come forward then referencing the fact that they might be lying is a weird way to try to achieve that.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,674
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63163 on: Today at 09:33:05 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
Bizarrely it wasnt possible to rape your wife in the U.K. until 1990.

Either way its fucking abhorrent as is the fact that shes had to resort to this as it sounds as if the justice system has failed.

What this depressingly proves is football has learnt nothing from the Ched Evans affair. If my memory is correct only United suspended Greenwood straight away, both City and Arsenal have allowed a player to continue playing on, as if nothing has happened. This has to stop, just use your common sense and suspend the player until the case has been sorted one way or another.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63164 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.


Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,674
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63165 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:52 am
We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.

Suspending someone doesn't mean people should view him as guilty though. But it's important that football itself shows they are taking cases like these seriously, it should be an automatic procedure. Once it's been dealt with then you can take a decision, but this whole thing just implies that rape isn't a serious crime and football shouldn't bother itself with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63166 on: Today at 09:47:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:19 am
Suspending someone doesn't mean people should view him as guilty though. But it's important that football itself shows they are taking cases like these seriously, it should be an automatic procedure. Once it's been dealt with then you can take a decision, but this whole thing just implies that rape isn't a serious crime and football shouldn't bother itself with it.

The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.

Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,499
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63167 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:52 am
We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.

No-one really knows what Arsenal do and don't have knowledge of, but going by what the accuser released yesterday he should have been suspended immediately as seems pretty open and shut (regardless of whether he actually gets convicted for it or not)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63168 on: Today at 09:53:32 am »
Quote from: mercurial on Today at 06:29:08 am
Unless proven isnt it is assumed the accused is not guilty? I might have missed the fine print but who are we to judge? Why this trial by media? If this was one of our players I would have said the same. If this was an ordinary man on the road it would be same.
This bit is valid and really important.


Quote from: mercurial on Today at 06:29:08 am
The cases specially involving gender crimes are complex in nature and both sides present different perspectives to the situation. The law is there to protect but its also true it is heavily misused by women with other motives.
This bit is bizarre
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,674
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63169 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:47:22 am
The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.

Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.

I am not convinced that the first paragraph in your post is an especially accurate one, as of today. The point I'm making here is football should have a wide procedure to deal with cases such as these, the sport itself is open to not taking certain crimes seriously enough. Let's not pretend that only the accused get battered on twitter, the victim too receives all sorts of horrible charges thrown their way. That's before we even get to the uncomfortable take that tribal football fans say in cases like these. Everyone involved in football needs to take a look at themselves in how they view rape cases generally.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63170 on: Today at 10:08:13 am »
If the case isn't going any further in the UK because it happened abroad.. can't the victim press charges in Spain?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63171 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:48 am
No-one really knows what Arsenal do and don't have knowledge of, but going by what the accuser released yesterday he should have been suspended immediately as seems pretty open and shut (regardless of whether he actually gets convicted for it or not)

Suspended till when, she went public because the police wont help her, none of the twitter stuff will start a new investigation. Its not an open and shut case, its a shut case, which is why she took to Twitter.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63172 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:56:40 am
I am not convinced that the first paragraph in your post is an especially accurate one, as of today. The point I'm making here is football should have a wide procedure to deal with cases such as these, the sport itself is open to not taking certain crimes seriously enough. Let's not pretend that only the accused get battered on twitter, the victim too receives all sorts of horrible charges thrown their way. That's before we even get to the uncomfortable take that tribal football fans say in cases like these. Everyone involved in football needs to take a look at themselves in how they view rape cases generally.

Yep, I totally agree, and I have every sympathy with the victims, I've already said that my preference is hes not playing. However, I'm just not sure a blanket 1 size fits all approach will work when there's many different variations in these crimes.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63173 on: Today at 10:21:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:08:13 am
If the case isn't going any further in the UK because it happened abroad.. can't the victim press charges in Spain?

The Met police never mentioned technicalities when they released a statement saying they wont take any further action, or that they stopped investigating because it happened abroad. Its all been based on a tweet, I have no idea if this technicality is actually a thing. If it is then yes, report it to the Spanish police.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63174 on: Today at 10:22:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:08:30 am
Suspended till when, she went public because the police wont help her, none of the twitter stuff will start a new investigation. Its not an open and shut case, its a shut case, which is why she took to Twitter.

What shes saying is that theres about a 10 month process of dealing with the police for it to fall down on the basis that the legislation wasnt enacted in time for him to be guilty (again Im going on the basis that what she says is accurate as I havent checked).

Assuming that is the case then presumably Arsenal will have become aware when the police were involved and could have acted then.

As to the moral implications of suspending players for potentially up to around a year of a shortish career potentially affecting future seasons due to being out of the game for a crime theyre yet to even be charged for? Thats very difficult and Im not sure I subscribe to the school of immediately suspending them indefinitely. I guess its a case of suspending the player when the allegation is made and reassessing regularly as the process is underway?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,499
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63175 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:08:30 am
Suspended till when, she went public because the police wont help her, none of the twitter stuff will start a new investigation. Its not an open and shut case, its a shut case, which is why she took to Twitter.

Until the club has done its own investigations, as far as they can, surely. If my club had a player who had just had messages posted on twitter essentially admitting that he sexually assaulted someone I'd want to see the club doing something about it, rather than hiding behind 'well he's not being charged so its cool, its fine'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63176 on: Today at 10:40:26 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:47:22 am
The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.

Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.
Not a big fan of takes like this.  Partly because it's pure speculation; if you put in place a policy to suspend people and found it was being abused then you can change it.  But also because it assumes that false accusations of rape are common and easy to make.

Accusing someone of rape is not as simple as filing a police report and sitting back watching them ruin someone's life.  The process is horrible, and the reaction to it when it's a public figure is depressingly hard to deal with as well (as Partey's wife is currently finding out).  And if the false claim was clearly not credible, an investigation would conclude more or less instantly with little to no impact on the player.  To concoct a story that was credible enough to warrant an investigation that resulted in a player being suspended for any length of time would be a serious undertaking (you would have to at least meet the person and be alone with them for a start).  You're not going to have random Spurs fans throwing up Tweets all the time that result in players being suspended.

There is a reason that false accusations are thought to be rare.  Men are more likely to be raped themselves than they are to be falsely accused of raping someone else.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63177 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:22:45 am
As to the moral implications of suspending players for potentially up to around a year of a shortish career potentially affecting future seasons due to being out of the game for a crime theyre yet to even be charged for? Thats very difficult and Im not sure I subscribe to the school of immediately suspending them indefinitely. I guess its a case of suspending the player when the allegation is made and reassessing regularly as the process is underway?
Am I correct in thinking that the wheels of justice are turning very, very slowly these days due to Tory cuts in policing+courts and then the impact of Covid? Did the case involving "he-who-shall-not-be-named" across the Park for example ever get resolved?
For the process to take so long must be absolutely horrendous for both the victim and the accused - having it hang over you and not being able to move on with your life. In the context of any career, it could be the hugely damaging even if you're ultimately proved innocent. In the context of a short career, such as football, it could prove terminal.
This is such a horrible situation but I think it would be enormously helpful if it could be resolved quickly and not left to fester via the rumour mill or social media. We should also not forget that, regardless of the outcome of the case, Arsenal and their fans are not the ultimate villians here.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,171
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63178 on: Today at 11:01:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:09 am
Until the club has done its own investigations, as far as they can, surely. If my club had a player who had just had messages posted on twitter essentially admitting that he sexually assaulted someone I'd want to see the club doing something about it, rather than hiding behind 'well he's not being charged so its cool, its fine'.

When talking about yesterday to others it was mentioned that one of ours was accused of the same thing last year. I'd hope that if there was any basis to it then Klopp wouldn't have had him anywhere near the team until he was cleared.
One thing I certainly wouldn't be doing would be going on an opposition team's forum basically saying he's innocent as it hasn't went through a UK court and should be free to play.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63179 on: Today at 11:20:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:22:45 am
What shes saying is that theres about a 10 month process of dealing with the police for it to fall down on the basis that the legislation wasnt enacted in time for him to be guilty (again Im going on the basis that what she says is accurate as I havent checked).

Assuming that is the case then presumably Arsenal will have become aware when the police were involved and could have acted then.

As to the moral implications of suspending players for potentially up to around a year of a shortish career potentially affecting future seasons due to being out of the game for a crime theyre yet to even be charged for? Thats very difficult and Im not sure I subscribe to the school of immediately suspending them indefinitely. I guess its a case of suspending the player when the allegation is made and reassessing regularly as the process is underway?

My understanding, based on her Twitter and what the police have revealed. Is that She went to the police on the 5th of July this month, about incidents that happened over a year ago , the 10 month trauma she refers to on Twitter is the mental anguish and emotional trauma that she had to go through. It only became a police investigation 3 weeks ago.

Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63180 on: Today at 11:21:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:01:04 am
When talking about yesterday to others it was mentioned that one of ours was accused of the same thing last year. I'd hope that if there was any basis to it then Klopp wouldn't have had him anywhere near the team until he was cleared.
One thing I certainly wouldn't be doing would be going on an opposition team's forum basically saying he's innocent as it hasn't went through a UK court and should be free to play.
If there was very strong evidence of guilt, it's possible Klopp might suspend a player. He may even do so if he felt the player wasn't mentally in the right place as a result of the case. But what you are saying is that you expect Klopp to sit as judge and jury and I don't think we have a right to ask that of him.
Even if a case comes to court, it is not indicative of guilt - the spectre of police corruption and incompetence in the UK goes back many years. Like it or not, the player is innocent until he has been proven guilty and, as I said before, the best outcome here is if the case can be dealt with speedily.
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63181 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Loving this "I have every sympathy for the victim(s)... but... blah blah blah".

By referencing them as victims then you agree a crime has been committed against them surely. This "I dont want to see him playing, but the club blah blah blah" is nonsense and your getting your cake and eating it. Doubt you'll be booing him as he struts about the pitch the prick.

If we can all see there's a victim(s) I'm pretty sure that anyone from the Arsenal boardroom can see the same but have chosen to hide behind the "its only twitter" defence.

Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,523
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63182 on: Today at 11:26:33 am »
innocent until proven guilty. Twitter is not a court room.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1575 1576 1577 1578 1579 [1580]   Go Up
« previous next »
 