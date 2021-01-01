I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?
Ive said above that hes innocent until proven guilty.
My point is that if youre encouraging people to come forward then youre not really helping to achieve that by referencing the fact that the law is misused by women considering that a large part of the reason that people do not come forward is because theyre fearful of being branded a liar which youre eluding to before theyve even disclosed the incident.
I appreciate that youre not suggesting that every victim is lying, but everyone knows that a small people misuse the legal system, theres no need to reference that when we also know that legally Partey is innocent until proven guilty (which is a much better way of making the same point).
If you want to encourage people to come forward then referencing the fact that they might be lying is a weird way to try to achieve that.