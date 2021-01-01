« previous next »
Online jillc

  Reply #63160 on: Today at 09:02:34 am
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63160 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »

Its hateful because of the line the law is heavily misused by women with other motives.

The principle of our justice system, at least when dealing with criminal cases, is that the burden of proof rests with the prosecution to show that the defendant has committed the crime beyond reasonable doubt. If they fail to do so, the defendant its acquitted, that doesnt necessarily mean that the victim is lying or fabricating the truth in anyway, it just means that a jury wasnt convinced that the defendant is guilty (and obviously in a lot of cases it doesnt get as far as that because the CPS wont charge).

As to why the conviction rates a low? Well for one thing in the vast majority of rape cases theres only 2 parties at the scene, the defendant and the victim, so immediately third party evidence is sparse in the majority of cases. Secondly, the most reliable form of evidence (forensic), is often of limited use as its quite often the case that neither party is denying that the intercourse took place but rather that the victim consented to it (or the defendant had a reasonable belief that they consented to it).

Of course the law is open to abuse and of course there are people who have used this law (and countless others) disingenuously to further their own ends, that doesnt mean that its a common occurrence and it certainly doesnt make it the starting point for reacting to a victim who is clearly distressed and presenting some fairly compelling (albeit not conclusive) evidence to support her claim.

Whilst the conviction rate is low its an absolutely shocking take to assume that is because the majority of victims are lying, the better question is to ask why that rate is so low and Id be far more inclined to believe its at least partially down to a police force who only a year ago were pushing women to the floor in headlocks for daring to stick up for their right not to be murdered in the street than it is because of women lying.

You can make the correct point that Partey is innocent until proven guilty whilst maintaining sympathy for the victim and not referencing the (incredibly small amount) of claims whereby the entire thing is fabricated, which a cursory glance at the evidence would tell you is unlikely to be the case here.

For what its worth Im not a criminal lawyer but I am a solicitor and have spent a fair bit of time studying criminal law (including sexual offences) and I think you could do with reevaluating your position a bit. We should be encouraging people to come forward with stuff like this not immediately referencing the fact that this offence has had some false claims in the past (as almost all others have done).

Good points there.
Offline mercurial

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63161 on: Today at 09:22:12 am »

Do you think that ensuring women have the confidence to report cases where they are the victims of sexual offences whilst referencing the fact that the law is used by women with other motives might possibly be in contradiction to one another?

I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?
Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63162 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »

I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?

Ive said above that hes innocent until proven guilty.

My point is that if youre encouraging people to come forward then youre not really helping to achieve that by referencing the fact that the law is misused by women considering that a large part of the reason that people do not come forward is because theyre fearful of being branded a liar which youre eluding to before theyve even disclosed the incident.

I appreciate that youre not suggesting that every victim is lying, but everyone knows that a small people misuse the legal system, theres no need to reference that when we also know that legally Partey is innocent until proven guilty (which is a much better way of making the same point).

If you want to encourage people to come forward then referencing the fact that they might be lying is a weird way to try to achieve that.
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63163 on: Today at 09:33:05 am »

Bizarrely it wasnt possible to rape your wife in the U.K. until 1990.

Either way its fucking abhorrent as is the fact that shes had to resort to this as it sounds as if the justice system has failed.

What this depressingly proves is football has learnt nothing from the Ched Evans affair. If my memory is correct only United suspended Greenwood straight away, both City and Arsenal have allowed a player to continue playing on, as if nothing has happened. This has to stop, just use your common sense and suspend the player until the case has been sorted one way or another.
Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63164 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.


Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63165 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »

We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.

Suspending someone doesn't mean people should view him as guilty though. But it's important that football itself shows they are taking cases like these seriously, it should be an automatic procedure. Once it's been dealt with then you can take a decision, but this whole thing just implies that rape isn't a serious crime and football shouldn't bother itself with it.
Online ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63166 on: Today at 09:47:22 am »

Suspending someone doesn't mean people should view him as guilty though. But it's important that football itself shows they are taking cases like these seriously, it should be an automatic procedure. Once it's been dealt with then you can take a decision, but this whole thing just implies that rape isn't a serious crime and football shouldn't bother itself with it.

The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.

Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.
Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63167 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »

We cant stress that someone is innocent till proven guilty then suspend them from their job when they havent even been charged. Suspending them from their job means theyre guilty till proven innocent, and most posts here imply that Partey is guilty and Arsenal know hes guilty.
In reality as much as I feel sorry for the poor girl whose life has been ruined while the player carries on being lauded, a half decent defense lawyer could easily rip apart the case she put forward, on Twitter.

No-one really knows what Arsenal do and don't have knowledge of, but going by what the accuser released yesterday he should have been suspended immediately as seems pretty open and shut (regardless of whether he actually gets convicted for it or not)
Online RayPhilAlan

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63168 on: Today at 09:53:32 am »

Unless proven isnt it is assumed the accused is not guilty? I might have missed the fine print but who are we to judge? Why this trial by media? If this was one of our players I would have said the same. If this was an ordinary man on the road it would be same.
This bit is valid and really important.


Quote from: mercurial on Today at 06:29:08 am
The cases specially involving gender crimes are complex in nature and both sides present different perspectives to the situation. The law is there to protect but its also true it is heavily misused by women with other motives.
This bit is bizarre
Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63169 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »

The problem with that is you leave it open to further abuse. With the hundreds of millions of pounds involved in football, you could actually have cases where people are deliberately accused so they miss games or chunks of the season.

Its a really tough one to call, and I certainly dont want to make light of any accusations. I'd prefer myself that the player wasn't involved now.

I am not convinced that the first paragraph in your post is an especially accurate one, as of today. The point I'm making here is football should have a wide procedure to deal with cases such as these, the sport itself is open to not taking certain crimes seriously enough. Let's not pretend that only the accused get battered on twitter, the victim too receives all sorts of horrible charges thrown their way. That's before we even get to the uncomfortable take that tribal football fans say in cases like these. Everyone involved in football needs to take a look at themselves in how they view rape cases generally.
