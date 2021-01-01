Do you think that ensuring women have the confidence to report cases where they are the victims of sexual offences whilst referencing the fact that the law is used by women with other motives might possibly be in contradiction to one another?



I dont think they contradict each other. Both are true. There is a lacunae in then legal system which result in lower conviction rate for rape. That is what we all know to be true. Similarly there are provisions in law which misused. Specifically for gender crimes like rape, domestic violence, abuse and similar. Majority of the cases relate to persons known to each other and not strangers. If you take exception to the fact that I mention that the law is misused or false allegations do you disagree on a factual basis that all allegations must be true? Is that theoretical possibility borne out by human behaviour? The far larger question is why we as a society start media trials or twitter judgements. Can we not desist from that behaviour, ensure that as a society we let law take it course. We can work to ask for legal reforms amd for cultural sensitisation. The behaviour that makes us pronounce quick judgements on internet and pass useless comments on facebook is also at an underlying level causes the judgemental attitude to the female resulting in case attrition. Proving me wrong is not the goal, ensuring fair justice to a human whether male or female is the goal. If you start branding every accused as guilty as a society then where do we end up? If you start with a societal bias about consent where does that leave the victim?