This cleared on a technicality is the wrong choice of phrase. The case never went to court and he was never charged, the technicality is her interpretation of why the case is getting closed.

She also accused him of rape a second time, after the law was changed for foreign soil, and was told insufficient evidence(based on her tweets)

All the evidence she put on Twitter shed handed to police and they didnt pursue the matter. So Arsenal have no reason to believe he sexually assaulted her.





Personally Ive read enough today to want to rip up his contract, not sure on what grounds though(being a c*nt I suppose), in the eyes of the law hes innocent.



A few things on this.Firstly, if shes right in what shes saying that the only reason he wasnt charged is because he committed the offence 10 days earlier than legislation was introduced granting the police jurisdiction to deal with it (due to the country it happened in), hes not innocent in the eyes of the law, its just in contradiction to the rule of law to retrospectively punish people. If what shes saying is correct then its the very definition of a technicality.That said, I do think its important to give some consideration to the fact that this entire process of deciding guilt has taken place on Twitter. Ive spent more time than most reading into the law on sexual offences and it isnt as straight forward as people sometimes think it is, for example he may argue he had a reasonable belief in consent which would get him acquitted if he can convince a jury of the same (I realise how ridiculous that sounds given the facts as presented to us but theres case law with more bizarre facts on the same point).To be absolutely clear Im not for a second suggesting that anything that the victim has said is anything other than totally honest, Im just making the point that in this country youre innocent until proven guilty via a jury beyond reasonable doubt and people should always consider that no matter what the accusation is. As has been touched on above in this instance it looks like quite strong evidence but theres room for variation even with that.How the above affects what Arsenal should do about it is a tricky one. IF hes denying it, do you suspend him whilst the investigation is ongoing knowing that investigation could (and has) taken a year? I appreciate that some of the evidence suggests he isnt denying it but its not as conclusive as an actual confession.