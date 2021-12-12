« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63120 on: Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm
Not seen this yet, source(s)?

His victim has laid it all on the table on Twitter
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63121 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
As soon as I saw the stuff on Twitter youd know what the responses would be which are depresssingly predictable.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63122 on: Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
As soon as I saw the stuff on Twitter youd know what the responses would be which are depresssingly predictable.

unreal some of the responses.

Seriously, only read like 2 comments down, and someone asking someone to explain to him how its possible for a woman in a relationship to be raped. What on earth is wrong with people.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Don't want to make this thread a situation like the one following the actions of a certain Icelandic attacking midfielder, but it's sickening that this fella is able to play Premier League football in a weeks time. I refuse to believe in loads of these situations that the clubs aren't fully aware of it.

Solidarity with his victims and as the above posts says the responses are grim so read them at your own risk.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63124 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
Youd have to go on Twitter, I know it doesnt sound reliable but when the victim comes out with evidence, Im sorry but he should never play again!

Or you could just fucking link it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63125 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm
His victim has laid it all on the table on Twitter

Could you point me in the right direction please Barney.


Doesn't matter,I've found her.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63126 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
Damn, just read more of her tweets after that one, hopefully she has someone supporting her there, cos shes saying some worrying things.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63127 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
Could you point me in the right direction please Barney.

Just sent you the link.

Not sure if itd be ok for me to link it here? Although it is public domain, but just in case!

A search for Partey on Twitter will bring it up near top of search too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63128 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Just sent you the link.

Not sure if itd be ok for me to link it here? Although it is public domain, but just in case!

A search for Partey on Twitter will bring it up near top of search too.

 :thumbup
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63129 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:16:35 pm
unreal some of the responses.

Seriously, only read like 2 comments down, and someone asking someone to explain to him how its possible for a woman in a relationship to be raped. What on earth is wrong with people.

Ah you saw that comment as well? Either it's a stupid mofo or a kid.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63130 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Just sent you the link.

Not sure if itd be ok for me to link it here? Although it is public domain, but just in case!

A search for Partey on Twitter will bring it up near top of search too.

Bizarrely it wasnt possible to rape your wife in the U.K. until 1990.

Either way its fucking abhorrent as is the fact that shes had to resort to this as it sounds as if the justice system has failed.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63131 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 pm »
Just going through Twitter now, the poor woman seems in a really bad place. Hopefully shes with someone supporting her because you wouldnt want her to be alone tonight.

Legally nothing will come of this as her case wont be going forward ( which is why she took to Twitter), but morally Partey is clearly a c*nt and Im sick of him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63132 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
As soon as I saw the stuff on Twitter you’d know what the responses would be which are depresssingly predictable.
Its disgusting. I hope that Arsenal fans away from social media scumbags redeem themselves over the coming days and start to act like remotely decent human beings (as TNB has above - hadnt caught up by time I posted)

Partey needs to never play again, although this is sadly unlikely (but to be honest, Arteta et al are c*nts for everything up to this point)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63133 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »
Jesus, the dregs of Twitter have really come out in force to support him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63134 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 pm »
The ones supporting him are the ones who have profile pictures of footballers and not themselves.  :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63135 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Its disgusting. I hope that Arsenal fans over the coming days redeem themselves and start to act like remotely decent human beings - Partey needs to never play again (but to be honest, Arteta et al are c*nts for everything up to this point)

Why are you blaming Arteta for this, thats ridiculous.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63136 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm »
A wall of shit is currently leaving a train at Holloway Road and is about to walk around the corner to land at the Emirates. When sponsors cotton on to the way Arsenal have behaved they're going to be less than impressed. Arsenal would want to be doing something very, very soon before these big businesses realise they don't want to be associated with the club.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63137 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm
Why are you blaming Arteta for this, that’s ridiculous.
I'm not, slow down

It was known he was under arrest for multiple accusations of rape/sexual assault - as much as he (and perhaps the club?) tried to keep it out of the media. If I knew this, the club clearly knows a great deal more.

Yet he was still invited on the club tour and has been playing games. That's really bad and irresponsible behaviour, in my view.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63138 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm
I'm not, slow down

It was known he was under arrest for multiple accusations of rape/sexual assault - as much as he (and perhaps the club?) tried to keep it out of the media. Yet he was still invited on the club tour and has been playing games. That's really bad, in my view.

Surely there are lawyers dealing with this and not the football people at the club.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63139 on: Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm
Jesus, the dregs of Twitter have really come out in force to support him.



Most will be fellow rapists.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63140 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
This is one of those times where it's fine to not just blindly support your club.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63141 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
Surely there are lawyers dealing with this and not the football people at the club.


Agreed mate, that's the et al part cos I couldn't tell you their names.

Arteta would only have involvement over football matters, but I think he has to own that he didn't tell him to stay away from the group - something he'd certainly have the power to do.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63142 on: Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm
Agreed mate, that's the et al part cos I couldn't tell you their names.

Arteta would only have involvement over football matters, but I think he has to own that he didn't tell him to stay away from the group - something he'd certainly have the power to do.

Unless they had been briefed that he will be cleared. Thats basically what this woman is saying, that he wont face justice. I dont think shes lying, but Twitter isnt the justice system.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63143 on: Yesterday at 11:25:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
Unless they had been briefed that he will be cleared. That’s basically what this woman is saying, that he won’t face justice. I don’t think she’s lying, but Twitter isn’t the justice system.

But again on this hypothetical - if he'd been briefed that Partey would be cleared on a technicality based on it occurring on foreign soil - that means they want to include a player they believe sexually assaulted at least one or more people. Or at the very least, preferred to keep him in the group for as long as they possibly could.

I can't see any way that decision is justifiable, but ultimately scrutiny on the clubs action will hopefully come from investigations/reports in the next few days.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63144 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:23:29 pm
Unless they had been briefed that he will be cleared. Thats basically what this woman is saying, that he wont face justice. I dont think shes lying, but Twitter isnt the justice system.

He hasn't been cleared. He won't face justice. Arteta and plenty higher up will know this has went on and have happily let him go about his business, picking up a hundred grand a week knowing he's a rapist. Well done Arsenal. 👏
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63145 on: Yesterday at 11:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:25:38 pm
But again on this hypothetical - if he'd been briefed that Partey would be cleared on a technicality based on it occurring on foreign soil - that means they want to include a player they believe sexually assaulted at least one or more people. Or at the very least, preferred to keep him in the group for as long as they possibly could.

I can't see any way that decision is justifiable, but ultimately scrutiny on the clubs action will hopefully come from investigations/reports in the next few days.

This cleared on a technicality is the wrong choice of phrase. The case never went to court and he was never charged, the technicality is her interpretation of why the case is getting closed.
She also accused him of rape a second time, after the law was changed for foreign soil, and was told insufficient evidence(based on her tweets)
All the evidence she put on Twitter shed handed to police and they didnt pursue the matter. So Arsenal have no reason to believe he sexually assaulted her.
 

Personally Ive read enough today to want to rip up his contract, not sure on what grounds though(being a c*nt I suppose), in the eyes of the law hes innocent.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63146 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
A Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape is no longer being investigated by police over one of the three alleged incidents.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was initially taken into custody earlier this month over an alleged attack in June.

He was then questioned over two further rape allegations against a different woman, one in April 2021 and one in June 2021.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday no further action will be taken over the June 2021 allegation but investigations continue into the other allegations.

His bail has now been extended to October.

In a statement the Met Police said: "No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.

"The man was initially bailed until a date in August but his bail has since been extended to a date in early October."

On 13 July his club said the player, who denies the allegations, would not be suspended.

"We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation," said the club, which has also not been named, in a statement at the time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63147 on: Today at 01:01:27 am »
Good thing none of our current players have ever been accused of a sex crime on social media. We can be as self righteous as we want!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63148 on: Today at 03:11:10 am »
There must be a whole load of cases which never see the light and are most likely settled out of court. It is bizarre to see people defending players just because of the shirt.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63149 on: Today at 03:20:03 am »
I think the whole justice system needs changing to protect women more, weve seen some horrific things happen in the last couple of years ,  but trial by Twitter sets a very dangerous precedent.
Maybe the met police should be criticized if they decide there is no case to answer (theyve not covered themselves in glory in various high profile attacks against women recently) Arsenal have nothing to do with the investigation and probably arent even allowed to see the evidence. When charges are brought against one of their employees then they have a decision to make, until then hes less of a criminal than a player caught drink driving.


