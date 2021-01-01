Why we all debating between White or Saliba? When Liverpool bought Konaté was it Matip or Konaté? With Europe and 2 domestic cup competitions there's plenty minutes for game time for everyone, especially with a World Cup in the middle of the season.



The debate about how Saliba was handled will rage on. However, at the end of the day, he comes back as a 21 year old defender with another full season of first team football, a good European run and now international football under his belt.



Even if it has been handed poorly, hes back as a better player than when he left, so we need to benefit from that going forward starting hopefully by him signing a new contract.