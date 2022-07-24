« previous next »
I know its pre season , but this is Chelsea near full strength and we are physically bullying them like it was 2004. The pressing in this first half has been ridiculous. Jesus adding a totally new dimension to our game and another super finish today. Gabriel and Saliba totally dominating Werner and Havertz whether the ball is over the top or down the channel, and Zinchenko at left back looks nowhere near the calamity I thought we signed.
First half should be about 5 or 6 nil, but loving the purpose in our play, even if its a friendly.
Quote from: 4pool on July 24, 2022, 01:39:01 am
2-0 Arsenal Odegaard. Chelsea back 3 all at sea
More of a Beautiful South track that one.
HT

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Mount hit the post late on but Arsenal outplayed Chelsea for nearly all of the first half.

If this was a League match, Chelsea will be hard pressed to make top 4.

But there is a second half.
Sterling just doesnt work on the right , he needs to be able to cut in on his right foot.
Never knew Jesus was physically this strong, the Chelsea defenders keep bouncing off him.
Saliba has a touch of the Van Dijk and Rio about him, so cool and commanding strolling around.
Hard not to get excited watching the way we moved the ball first half.
3-0 Arsenal.  Saka tap in after Mendy can only palm away a shot.

No VAR otherwise Saka would have been ruled offside. Imho.
Arsenal dominated - would be good if Chelsea fell off.
Arsenal win the coveted Florida Cup 4-0.

Sambi with a wide open no one near him header back across goal as the last touch of the game.
Quote from: 4pool on July 24, 2022, 02:56:59 am
Arsenal win the coveted Florida Cup 4-0.
Truly a continental trophy.
Chelsea could have had extra training sessions before the match as they looked a bit slow compared to Arsenal.

You never know in preseason. So one needs to take the result with a grain of salt.
Quote from: The North Bank on July 24, 2022, 01:44:05 am
I know its pre season , but this is Chelsea near full strength and we are physically bullying them like it was 2004. The pressing in this first half has been ridiculous. Jesus adding a totally new dimension to our game and another super finish today. Gabriel and Saliba totally dominating Werner and Havertz whether the ball is over the top or down the channel, and Zinchenko at left back looks nowhere near the calamity I thought we signed.
First half should be about 5 or 6 nil, but loving the purpose in our play, even if its a friendly.

Didnt Chelsea knock you out of the Champions League in 2004?

And is you calling Zinchenko a calamity the new line youll be using all season until it eventually comes back to haunt you? :D

Sorry to jinx him but I might get Jesus for my Fantasy team though.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 24, 2022, 07:32:31 am
Didnt Chelsea knock you out of the Champions League in 2004?

And is you calling Zinchenko a calamity the new line youll be using all season until it eventually comes back to haunt you? :D

Sorry to jinx him but I might get Jesus for my Fantasy team though.

By 2004 Chelsea hadnt beaten us in 12 years in the league.
Zinchenko the calamity was on it yesterday, passing, great feet, forward runs, interceptions.
Jesus cant be jinxed, he walks on water.


 
Jesus can be a game changer for them.

He can provide the goals of Aybemeyang in a good year but also provide the extra press and general play to lead their attack.
Arsenal played really well. Chelseas effort levels were horrendous though, they didnt look like they were arsed at all.

One of those games - praise for Arsenal for pressing well and dissecting them, but I dont think too much can be read into it given how poor Chelsea were.

What was Mendy doing on Jesuss goal? Overall, mildly promising for Arsenal, seriously worrying for Chelsea. This wasnt like our defeat to Utd where there was some poor luck, a lack of sharpness and a few individual mistakes, this was a team not willing to even put in the basic level of effort.
Quote from: 4pool on July 24, 2022, 03:07:40 am
Chelsea could have had extra training sessions before the match as they looked a bit slow compared to Arsenal.

You never know in preseason. So one needs to take the result with a grain of salt.

Indeed. The difference between the 2 teams was the intensity both teams played at. While it bodes well for us that we are playing high energy and look like committing more to the high press now we have more players that can sustain it, I wouldn't read too much into the result and Chelsea just now. I'm sure they'll be ok when it comes to the season starting.

As an aside, I was at Rangers vs Spurs yesterday and Kane (& to a lesser extent Son) was the difference between the 2 teams. Those 2 are top class, & Romero very good at centre back, they will be relying on those 3 to carry them again this season.
Quote from: The North Bank on July 24, 2022, 07:38:51 am
Zinchenko the calamity was on it yesterday, passing, great feet, forward runs, interceptions.
FFS. Some of us thought Zinchenko was over-priced, especially when the money was going to Man City. That's all. Did he look like a 30m left back?


You're the only one calling him a calamity, so you can burn that straw man.
Quote from: zero zero on July 24, 2022, 08:39:50 am
FFS. Some of us thought Zinchenko was over-priced, especially when the money was going to Man City. That's all. Did he look like a 30m left back?


You're the only one calling him a calamity, so you can burn that straw man.

Hes a reject and a dud, we got robbed silly, unless Arteta is still working for man city and wants to beef up their coffers, Zinchenko should be going to watford not Arsenal.


On a serious note, 30m is a strange price these days. Hard to tell what that gets you anymore.
Quote from: The North Bank on July 24, 2022, 08:43:51 am
Hes a reject and a dud, we got robbed silly, unless Arteta is still working for man city and wants to beef up their coffers, Zinchenko should be going to watford not Arsenal.


On a serious note, 30m is a strange price these days. Hard to tell what that gets you anymore.
It gets you one thats not good enough for Pep. He only likes £50m full backs
Quote from: The North Bank on July 24, 2022, 08:43:51 am
Hes a reject and a dud, we got robbed silly, unless Arteta is still working for man city and wants to beef up their coffers, Zinchenko should be going to watford not Arsenal.


On a serious note, 30m is a strange price these days. Hard to tell what that gets you anymore.

If this is the new Arteta is rubbish, Spurs will obviously win the lot with the GOAT Conte in charge then Im all in, great new material.
Quote from: El Lobo on July 24, 2022, 09:48:53 am
If this is the new Arteta is rubbish, Spurs will obviously win the lot with the GOAT Conte in charge then Im all in, great new material.

They just won the Walter tull memorial cup! The monkey is off their back, Conte already rolling in the trophies. Many pundits have spurs finishing second behind city, you can totally see why.
Interestingly enough, Tuchel has absolutely panned his players. It certainly sounds from this interview he expected a lot more from the players.

Thomas Tuchel questions Chelsea players' "commitment" after worrying 4-0 defeat to Arsenal

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11668/12658019/thomas-tuchel-questions-chelsea-players-commitment-after-worrying-4-0-defeat-to-arsenal via @SkySports
Tried to get tickets for Sevilla on Saturday and its sold out. Thats not happened for years in a friendly.
Genuine excitement about the place.
Definitely you look to be in a better place than you have for a while.  You , hammers , spurs, United and chelsea all in the .ix this season for top four, maybe a domestic trophy, maybe the Europa. Going to be some twists and turns I reckon.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:21:35 pm
Definitely you look to be in a better place than you have for a while.  You , hammers , spurs, United and chelsea all in the .ix this season for top four, maybe a domestic trophy, maybe the Europa. Going to be some twists and turns I reckon.

Yes, its going to be exciting, and with a World Cup thrown in the mix. I think we have a big chance in the Europa.
First time in ages we are in July and Im not constantly checking transfer news. Happy with our business, still areas to improve but no gaping holes for the first time in  about 6 years
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:04:07 pm
Yes, its going to be exciting, and with a World Cup thrown in the mix. I think we have a big chance in the Europa.
First time in ages we are in July and Im not constantly checking transfer news. Happy with our business, still areas to improve but no gaping holes for the first time in  about 6 years

Still holes ideally you'd want filled squad wise, but think most of the signings so far offer a bit of vesatlity to help cover that. Zinchenko, Jesus, Vieira can play 2 or 3 positions, Saliba can come in and White can cover right back etc.

Really need to trim the fat now to see if that allows us another signing or 2. One thing for sure, barring any last game injuries vs Seville, we should be in a stronger position to start this season than we were last.

Team that day was Leno, Chambers, Mari, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Balogun.

Might only have 3 starters playing that day compared to opening day this time. Still, I certainly wouldn't have picked Palace, at Selhurst, on a Friday night as opening night!  :-*
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:38:09 am
Still holes ideally you'd want filled squad wise, but think most of the signings so far offer a bit of vesatlity to help cover that. Zinchenko, Jesus, Vieira can play 2 or 3 positions, Saliba can come in and White can cover right back etc.

Really need to trim the fat now to see if that allows us another signing or 2. One thing for sure, barring any last game injuries vs Seville, we should be in a stronger position to start this season than we were last.

Team that day was Leno, Chambers, Mari, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Balogun.

Might only have 3 starters playing that day compared to opening day this time. Still, I certainly wouldn't have picked Palace, at Selhurst, on a Friday night as opening night!  :-*

We never get an easy start, but its also a great chance to make a statement on the opening night, before everyone else starts.
If I was a Gunner Id be extremely excited by Saliba. I think he could be the best new signing of the entire season if he had a manager that actually wants to use him. He could be spectacular but Arteta wont even use him ahead of Ben White in reality.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:58:06 am
If I was a Gunner Id be extremely excited by Saliba. I think he could be the best new signing of the entire season if he had a manager that actually wants to use him. He could be spectacular but Arteta wont even use him ahead of Ben White in reality.
Which is embarrassing when he has a tall, physically strong and fairly mobile CB in Saliba, who passes it brilliantly and carries well. He does still need to develop, he needs to use that frame of his to dominate aerially more, because it's a clear weakness even besides the fact he's 6'4. However, what I saw from him in the Europa League showed he can and should become top quality.

Ben White is bizarre. He's like a tidy midfielder playing as a CB who isn't very good defensively. He gets caught out one on one, isn't especially quick or powerful and isn't good in the air. Even what he's lauded for - his passing, his ability to start attacks - is worse than Saliba's ability to do so and Saliba can defend.

I think only the most ardent Arteta backer would argue that White was good use of £50m when there's so many good CBs on the continent right now, half of them French (seriously has a national side ever had such insane depth in a certain age group of CBs? At U23 they currently have N'Dicka, Upamecano, Lacroix, Konate, Saliba, Kounde, Fofana, Todibo, Zagadou, Simakan, Badiashile, Disasi, Cozza, Gravilon, Omari, Bade, Boscagli, Kouassi, Perrin, Diakite etc and there's probably like 10 I can't remember).
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:58:06 am
If I was a Gunner Id be extremely excited by Saliba. I think he could be the best new signing of the entire season if he had a manager that actually wants to use him. He could be spectacular but Arteta wont even use him ahead of Ben White in reality.

You maybe havent been following our games in pre season but its clear that Saliba will start alongside Gabriel.
Must give all the credit to Arteta for plotting the route for Saliba, and yes he has looked a rolls Royce of a player, played the full matches alongside Gabriel against Chelsea and Everton and not looked like conceding once. When people judge our business in the window they exclude him, but he will be the signing of the season.
Ben white will play right back if Tomiyasu is injured, or in a back 3 if we go that way


According to TalkSport, Arteta said: I am really pleased to see the way he is playing, the way he has adapted to the team, the maturity that hes shown at 21-years-old, carry on doing it.

We will keep developing him, he has a huge potential.

He is already a top player and we have to make him even better.

When asked directly whether Saliba was ready for the Premier League, Arteta said: He looked ready to me today.



 
Arteta will be gone by Christmas.
So the plan was to spend 50m on a back up right back/centre back so the better player wouldn't be with you in a year you narrowly missed out on champions League football?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:53:49 am
Must give all the credit to Arteta for plotting the route for Saliba

 ;D

Delusional. He bizarrely didn't fancy him, jettisoned him back to France and made your team worse for it for two consecutive seasons, all whilst blowing significant amounts of money on worse players to play instead.
