If I was a Gunner Id be extremely excited by Saliba. I think he could be the best new signing of the entire season if he had a manager that actually wants to use him. He could be spectacular but Arteta wont even use him ahead of Ben White in reality.



Which is embarrassing when he has a tall, physically strong and fairly mobile CB in Saliba, who passes it brilliantly and carries well. He does still need to develop, he needs to use that frame of his to dominate aerially more, because it's a clear weakness even besides the fact he's 6'4. However, what I saw from him in the Europa League showed he can and should become top quality.Ben White is bizarre. He's like a tidy midfielder playing as a CB who isn't very good defensively. He gets caught out one on one, isn't especially quick or powerful and isn't good in the air. Even what he's lauded for - his passing, his ability to start attacks - is worse than Saliba's ability to do so and Saliba can defend.I think only the most ardent Arteta backer would argue that White was good use of £50m when there's so many good CBs on the continent right now, half of them French (seriously has a national side ever had such insane depth in a certain age group of CBs? At U23 they currently have N'Dicka, Upamecano, Lacroix, Konate, Saliba, Kounde, Fofana, Todibo, Zagadou, Simakan, Badiashile, Disasi, Cozza, Gravilon, Omari, Bade, Boscagli, Kouassi, Perrin, Diakite etc and there's probably like 10 I can't remember).