I know its pre season , but this is Chelsea near full strength and we are physically bullying them like it was 2004. The pressing in this first half has been ridiculous. Jesus adding a totally new dimension to our game and another super finish today. Gabriel and Saliba totally dominating Werner and Havertz whether the ball is over the top or down the channel, and Zinchenko at left back looks nowhere near the calamity I thought we signed.

First half should be about 5 or 6 nil, but loving the purpose in our play, even if its a friendly.