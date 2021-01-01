« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63040 on: Today at 01:44:05 am »
I know its pre season , but this is Chelsea near full strength and we are physically bullying them like it was 2004. The pressing in this first half has been ridiculous. Jesus adding a totally new dimension to our game and another super finish today. Gabriel and Saliba totally dominating Werner and Havertz whether the ball is over the top or down the channel, and Zinchenko at left back looks nowhere near the calamity I thought we signed.
First half should be about 5 or 6 nil, but loving the purpose in our play, even if its a friendly.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63041 on: Today at 01:47:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:39:01 am
2-0 Arsenal Odegaard. Chelsea back 3 all at sea
More of a Beautiful South track that one.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63042 on: Today at 01:52:54 am »
HT

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Mount hit the post late on but Arsenal outplayed Chelsea for nearly all of the first half.

If this was a League match, Chelsea will be hard pressed to make top 4.

But there is a second half.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63043 on: Today at 01:59:10 am »
Sterling just doesnt work on the right , he needs to be able to cut in on his right foot.
Never knew Jesus was physically this strong, the Chelsea defenders keep bouncing off him.
Saliba has a touch of the Van Dijk and Rio about him, so cool and commanding strolling around.
Hard not to get excited watching the way we moved the ball first half.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63044 on: Today at 02:30:22 am »
3-0 Arsenal.  Saka tap in after Mendy can only palm away a shot.

No VAR otherwise Saka would have been ruled offside. Imho.
Offline newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63045 on: Today at 02:44:14 am »
Arsenal dominated - would be good if Chelsea fell off.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63046 on: Today at 02:56:59 am »
Arsenal win the coveted Florida Cup 4-0.

Sambi with a wide open no one near him header back across goal as the last touch of the game.
Offline Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63047 on: Today at 02:58:54 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:56:59 am
Arsenal win the coveted Florida Cup 4-0.
Truly a continental trophy.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #63048 on: Today at 03:07:40 am »
Chelsea could have had extra training sessions before the match as they looked a bit slow compared to Arsenal.

You never know in preseason. So one needs to take the result with a grain of salt.
