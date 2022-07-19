I do think we have overpaid by £15m and £10m respectively for Jesus and Zinchenko, not denying this.



I prefer Lisandro Martinez over Zinchenko if money didn't matter. However, looking at what selling clubs are demanding and Arsenal's dire need to return to CL, what else can be done? Zinchenko covers LB and midfield (Tierney is injury prone and Xhaka will certainly be banned for a couple of critical games). Arteta needs a striker who knows PL, presses well and has good link up play. Considering the fact that Lacazette was dud the entire previous season, I feel the team will score ~15 more goals in PL this season even if Jesus ends up repeating his tally of 8 goals.



Look at Darwin Nunez. The entire world is out to prove that he is a headless chicken. Same syndrome here with regards to Jesus/Zinchenko. There isn't any value in the transfer market this window.



(PS: I think Darwin Nunez is a great signing.)