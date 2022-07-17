« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 04:07:39 pm
Don't think many people were negative about the Jesus transfer. He always scored goals when given the chance, and probably wasn't give the opportunities he would have warranted at a normal big club.

Zinchenko on the other hand has just always seemed incredibly average.
I agree with that.  Jesus should be a good signing for Arsenal and was good business all around.

Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.

Maybe Arteta thinks he will bring a "winning mentality" as it was feebleness that really cost them what looked like a comfortable top four finish.
Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
BER

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Arsenal are basically swapping Zinchenko and Jesus for Saka, just deferred for a season. 
zero zero

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
45 mins! Take my £30mil
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
45 mins! Take my £30mil

Me thinks your judging these signings with the quality of your squad in mind, not the quality of our squad that he's joining.
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:15:28 am
Would be better off investing that into outreach to any lady Gunner fans. Lord knows why they would bother otherwise.
lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:10:34 am
Quote from: jillc on July 18, 2022, 07:27:27 pm
Yeah, and City are owned by a sodding country so can afford to improve each season, it still doesn't mean that ex City players can't go to other teams and do well. Have you heard of James Milner another City reject?

I didn't introduce the term "reject" - I believe I referred to Jesus and Zinchenko as "duds" 😂 which is probably quite harsh as I think Gabriel Jesus is a good player and will probably do well. I think Zinchenko basically got that much time at City because he was willing to keep playing left back after every £50m LB that Pep has bought fell by the wayside but is by no means anything special. And yes, Milner was rejected by City.

Overall it looks like fairly hefty spending by Arsenal paying whatever price City want for the players they are happy to let leave because Arteta has played with them before. And Zinchenko will end up at LB for them too, because Tierney's a sick note and the young Portuguese lad is... not great.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:31:23 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Arsenal are basically swapping Zinchenko and Jesus for Saka, just deferred for a season. 
why, where is Saka going?
BER

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:34:49 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:31:23 am
why, where is Saka going?

To the club they've just given £80m.
