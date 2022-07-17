Don't think many people were negative about the Jesus transfer. He always scored goals when given the chance, and probably wasn't give the opportunities he would have warranted at a normal big club.



Zinchenko on the other hand has just always seemed incredibly average.



I agree with that. Jesus should be a good signing for Arsenal and was good business all around.Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives. He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams. It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.Maybe Arteta thinks he will bring a "winning mentality" as it was feebleness that really cost them what looked like a comfortable top four finish.