thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 04:07:39 pm
Don't think many people were negative about the Jesus transfer. He always scored goals when given the chance, and probably wasn't give the opportunities he would have warranted at a normal big club.

Zinchenko on the other hand has just always seemed incredibly average.
I agree with that.  Jesus should be a good signing for Arsenal and was good business all around.

Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.

Maybe Arteta thinks he will bring a "winning mentality" as it was feebleness that really cost them what looked like a comfortable top four finish.
Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:44:00 pm
Zinchenko is a player that I always hoped started the games where Man City might drop points as he was a weak link compared to the alternatives.  He was fine in the 90% of games where Man City steamrollered teams.  It feels like a lot of money for somebody who is an average attacking midfielder and a below average left back.
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
BER

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Arsenal are basically swapping Zinchenko and Jesus for Saka, just deferred for a season. 
zero zero

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 04:02:06 pm
Yet apart from Gundogan, he was the standout player when City were trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa.
45 mins! Take my £30mil
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
45 mins! Take my £30mil

Me thinks your judging these signings with the quality of your squad in mind, not the quality of our squad that he's joining.
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:15:28 am
Would be better off investing that into outreach to any lady Gunner fans. Lord knows why they would bother otherwise.
