USMNT keeper Matt Turner made his unofficial Arsenal debut in Friday's pre-season friendly against Nurnberg in Germany.



Turner started in a strong Gunners XI at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.



But Arsenal fell behind after just 23 minutes when Johannes Geis flashed a long-range effort past Turner.



It was a good strike, made to look even better by the way it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.



But Turner will be disappointed that he was unable to get a hand to the ball.





Turner was beaten again before the half-hour mark.



Kwadwo Duah, a Nurnberg summer signing from St. Gallen, collected a loose ball near the halfway line before running clear and firing a low drive beyond Turner.