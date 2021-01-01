« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1566 1567 1568 1569 1570 [1571]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4868251 times)

Online Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62800 on: Today at 08:57:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:17:09 am
To be fair, he'll be done be Easter.

He's a tough lad, he'll bounce back in 3 days
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,472
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62801 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:08:36 pm
Their signings have been good thus far. Im yet to really understand what it is Arteta is trying to do, but looking at squad strength they should really be fighting for top 4 again.

If Chelsea implode, as theres very much the possibility of them doing this season, then that really opens up 3rd and 4th.

I think that Arteta is still their weakest point. For some weird reason, most of their fans seem to trust him ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62802 on: Today at 11:03:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:52:31 am
I think that Arteta is still their weakest point. For some weird reason, most of their fans seem to trust him ...

We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.
Hes been there less than 3 years, the team has been totally overhauled from one of ageing depression to to one with an exciting future. He also won a trophy and got us fighting for CL places with a team thats only getting better.
Arsenal fans realize where we were/are, no point living in the past, we had to restart from a very low point and now we are on an upward curve, even the disappointment of missing out on CL last season has been replaced with a lot of optimism. Both Arteta and Edu are doing the right things, and the board to be fair, after silent Stan failed miserably for a decade, his son josh seem to be on the ball. Their teams have won the nfl and the nhl in the US this season and they seem to be getting smarter at putting winning teams together.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62803 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:03:33 am
We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.


 ;D Ronaldo and Varane went to Utd as they had a life long dream of working with Ole Solskjaer too.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62804 on: Today at 11:44:58 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:30:07 am
;D Ronaldo and Varane went to Utd as they had a life long dream of working with Ole Solskjaer too.

They went to United at the end of their career for one final pay day. Not at 25 with their best years ahead of them.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62805 on: Today at 11:49:29 am »
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 08:57:36 am
He's a tough lad, he'll bounce back in 3 days

True but after that he disappears and you'll never see him again
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,318
  • 🇺🇦
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62806 on: Today at 11:53:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:44:58 am
They went to United at the end of their career for one final pay day. Not at 25 with their best years ahead of them.

From that comment, Im guessing you dont know how old Varane was when he went there  ;D

Doesnt really matter why Jesus signed for Arsenal really does it, Im sure hell say it was cos of the manager, it makes a great soundbite, all that matters is whether he does the business for your team and ends up being a better signing than a few others have been for you in recent seasons.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1566 1567 1568 1569 1570 [1571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 