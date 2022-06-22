« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4867432 times)

June 22, 2022, 05:59:43 pm
How can anyone look at the abu dhabi figures and think yup totally organic and not at all bent.
They arent even the biggest club in manchester but have the worlds biggest commercial income.
Cheating c*nts.
June 22, 2022, 06:40:49 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on June 22, 2022, 03:18:50 pm
Here you are,i'll add a revenue chart as well for context. Hope this helps,this thread's getting a bit charty now fam.






Abu Dhabi with the highest income. Thats defo legit.   😳😳😳
June 22, 2022, 06:43:23 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on June 22, 2022, 05:50:16 pm
it's so obvious to any footy fan who supports whatever club, yet our league can't figure it out...

it's bare-faced cheating with a middle finger thrown in for good measure, you can hear AD muttering you know we're cheating, we know you know we're cheating, everyone one knows we're cheating, but whatcha gonna do about it? nothing? of course not

Thats exactly it.  Theyve got more money than sense and can just tie anyone up in knots by hiring the best lawyers money can buy.   No sign of the Premier league investigation against them finding them guilty any time soon. 
June 22, 2022, 06:48:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 22, 2022, 03:35:56 pm
AD with the highest income!  ;D

That certainly raised an eyebrow when I saw it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

June 22, 2022, 07:31:24 pm
Their signings look good if Saka stays. With Sterling gone I wonder are City going to take him in the next 12 months
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

June 23, 2022, 11:37:59 am
Can't believe they dared doubt TNB!

Spurs not planning to make Jesus bid.

https://twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1539894775339520000?t=qGgwC2aQQwU-tRK-kb6hbA&s=19
June 23, 2022, 11:58:04 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 11:37:59 am
Can't believe they dared doubt TNB!

Spurs not planning to make Jesus bid.

https://twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1539894775339520000?t=qGgwC2aQQwU-tRK-kb6hbA&s=19

He wouldnt get into their team to be fair.
June 23, 2022, 01:01:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 11:58:04 am
He wouldnt get into their team to be fair.

Well it seems they are trying for some sort of Brazilian forward, either Raphinha or Richarlison. Think it will probably be the latter, especially given Evertons interest in Winks.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 06:37:17 pm by ScottishGoon »
June 23, 2022, 05:34:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 11:37:59 am
Can't believe they dared doubt TNB!

Spurs not planning to make Jesus bid.

https://twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1539894775339520000?t=qGgwC2aQQwU-tRK-kb6hbA&s=19

They tried , they got rejected, twas never in doubt.

June 23, 2022, 06:43:00 pm
Jesus is going to thrive on all those crosses from Tierney.
June 23, 2022, 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 23, 2022, 06:43:00 pm
Jesus is going to thrive on all those crosses from Tierney.

To be fair, hes scored a decent amount of headed goals, he's not too bad in the air.

And do Liverpool not cross the most in the league?
June 23, 2022, 06:59:20 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 06:57:37 pm
And do Liverpool not cross the most in the league?

Yes, it's well known Klopp is very much from the David Moyes school of thinking.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

June 23, 2022, 07:07:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 23, 2022, 06:59:20 pm
Yes, it's well known Klopp is very much from the David Moyes school of thinking.

Nobody said he did. But you guys & City cross more than anyone in the league, and so you should when you can deliver a ball the way Trent, Robertson and De Bruyne can.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/total_cross?se=418
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 07:11:38 pm by ScottishGoon »
June 23, 2022, 07:09:59 pm
Quote from: kezzy on June 22, 2022, 06:40:49 pm

Abu Dhabi with the highest income. Thats defo legit.   😳😳😳

Oh its legit, just dont ask them to prove it, otherwise you get an army of the worlds top lawyers on your arse.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 07:17:50 pm by red1977 »
June 23, 2022, 07:10:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 23, 2022, 05:34:54 pm
They tried , they got rejected, twas never in doubt.

Fucking hell, you lot are deluded.  Why would he turn down Spurs to join Arsenal, and don't say Arteta because that's just embarrassing, he's a shocking manager.  I imagine Spurs looked, thought we could probably do better and fucked off.  Spurs are a much, much better club.  Good manager, better squad.
June 23, 2022, 07:13:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 23, 2022, 07:10:30 pm
Fucking hell, you lot are deluded.  Why would he turn down Spurs to join Arsenal, and don't say Arteta because that's just embarrassing, he's a shocking manager.  I imagine Spurs looked, thought we could probably do better and fucked off.  Spurs are a much, much better club.  Good manager, better squad.

Because hes worked with the manager before, worked with the Technical Director before, and has several international team mates in the squad, and because they've worked on a deal with him and his agents for months?
June 23, 2022, 07:15:16 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 07:13:02 pm
Because hes worked with the manager before, worked with the Technical Director before, and has several international team mates in the squad, and because they've worked on a deal with him and his agents for months?

Youve got Brazilian internationals in your squad? More than one?! Who?
June 23, 2022, 07:16:10 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 07:13:02 pm
Because hes worked with the manager before, worked with the Technical Director before, and has several international team mates in the squad, and because they've worked on a deal with him and his agents for months?

Not sure previously working with Arteta is a good thing, he's absolutely terrible.  If he ends up at Arsenal it's because a better club hasn't gone after him.
June 23, 2022, 07:16:12 pm
Arsenal and Tottenham battling over Gabriel Jesus. This is actually pretty funny ...
June 23, 2022, 07:17:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 23, 2022, 07:16:12 pm
Arsenal and Tottenham battling over Gabriel Jesus. This is actually pretty funny ...

They're not battling, Spurs clearly can't be arsed.  Arsenal are battling with, well, Arsenal.
June 23, 2022, 07:30:05 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 07:07:05 pm
Nobody said he did. But you guys & City cross more than anyone in the league, and so you should when you can deliver a ball the way Trent, Robertson and De Bruyne can.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/total_cross?se=418

I realise that came out harsher than I intended, I was just trying to take the piss out of David Moyes to be honest.

I actually agree we cross the ball a lot, but like you say, we have some of the best at doing it and at scoring goals from them and it's something that's worked on by us and Man City. There's still a bit of stigma around crossing as some still see it as trying to hit the big target man but both us and Man City are obviously a lot more sophisticated than that.

Tierney's actually pretty good at it too from what I've seen.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

June 23, 2022, 07:32:57 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 07:07:05 pm
Nobody said he did. But you guys & City cross more than anyone in the league, and so you should when you can deliver a ball the way Trent, Robertson and De Bruyne can.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/total_cross?se=418
Wonder what it cross to pass in open play considering both teams have a lot of possessions. Also probably a good amounts of cutbacks too. Using Volume stats is dumb.
June 23, 2022, 07:34:47 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on June 23, 2022, 07:32:57 pm
Wonder what it cross to pass in open play considering both teams have a lot of possessions. Also probably a good amounts of cutbacks too. Using Volume stats is dumb.

This too.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

June 23, 2022, 07:42:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 23, 2022, 07:15:16 pm
Youve got Brazilian internationals in your squad? More than one?! Who?

Gabriel, Martinelli, and you never know, maybe Raphinha as well.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 23, 2022, 07:16:10 pm
Not sure previously working with Arteta is a good thing, he's absolutely terrible.  If he ends up at Arsenal it's because a better club hasn't gone after him.

Well he's gone on record as praising him and enjoying working with him in the past, as has Sterling & Sane.

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/gabriel-jesus-mikel-arteta-arsenal-manager

Quote from: Hazell on June 23, 2022, 07:30:05 pm
I realise that came out harsher than I intended, I was just trying to take the piss out of David Moyes to be honest.

I actually agree we cross the ball a lot, but like you say, we have some of the best at doing it and at scoring goals from them and it's something that's worked on by us and Man City. There's still a bit of stigma around crossing as some still see it as trying to hit the big target man but both us and Man City are obviously a lot more sophisticated than that.

Tierney's actually pretty good at it too from what I've seen.

Apologies, that flew over my head there. Yeah crossing does get a bad rep, but if you do it from the right areas, with the right quality, it's really hard to defend against. We've been done lots of times by you guys and City on crosses.
June 23, 2022, 07:46:22 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on June 23, 2022, 07:32:57 pm
Wonder what it cross to pass in open play considering both teams have a lot of possessions. Also probably a good amounts of cutbacks too. Using Volume stats is dumb.

Even if you don't use volume stats and use your eyes, you can see you cross a lot. Your crossing from 1 full back to the other coming in at the back post is a well known and hard to defend weapon that you guys utilise better than anyone in the league, as its very difficult to defend against when you deliver with quality.
June 23, 2022, 07:46:27 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 23, 2022, 07:17:56 pm
They're not battling, Spurs clearly can't be arsed.  Arsenal are battling with, well, Arsenal.

Can Arsenal win this battle?
June 23, 2022, 07:58:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 23, 2022, 07:46:27 pm
Can Arsenal win this battle?

If Arsenal win The Battle will they enter into a period of hostility with Levy like us,a real nailbiter.
June 23, 2022, 10:15:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 23, 2022, 07:46:22 pm
Even if you don't use volume stats and use your eyes, you can see you cross a lot. Your crossing from 1 full back to the other coming in at the back post is a well known and hard to defend weapon that you guys utilise better than anyone in the league, as its very difficult to defend against when you deliver with quality.
Yes but it lack context. City/Liverpool win a lot of Free Kick and Corners those are cross. if Cutback are crosses then that changing putting together different type of cross is dumb along with cutbacks being way better then doing a normal cross outswinger or inswinger
Im not saying they dont cross a lot just saying having more context helps. Volume stats are very bad way to use data.
June 23, 2022, 10:47:19 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 23, 2022, 07:10:30 pm
Fucking hell, you lot are deluded.  Why would he turn down Spurs to join Arsenal, and don't say Arteta because that's just embarrassing, he's a shocking manager.  I imagine Spurs looked, thought we could probably do better and fucked off.  Spurs are a much, much better club.  Good manager, better squad.

Theres nothing wrong with trying and failing, its practically Spurs entire history summed up in a transfer. To dare is to do and all that. Plus they beat us for Richarlison, hopefully, so its even, no need for heightened sensitivity, the lad just wants to work with Mikel.
June 24, 2022, 11:08:06 am
Quote from: RedG13 on June 23, 2022, 10:15:00 pm
Yes but it lack context. City/Liverpool win a lot of Free Kick and Corners those are cross. if Cutback are crosses then that changing putting together different type of cross is dumb along with cutbacks being way better then doing a normal cross outswinger or inswinger
Im not saying they dont cross a lot just saying having more context helps. Volume stats are very bad way to use data.

Fair enough mate, but I think your overthinking it. I responded to what I thought was a dig at Arsenal's perceived tactics of playing Tierney in and him spamming in crosses, to point out the best teams in the league actually cross the most.

Now, I fully agree that the volume stats aren't great without context, that there's a while variety of passes, cut backs etc that might constitute crosses, but everyone can see that you guys cross a lot and its a very effective tactic.

Now, that's no insult, don't know if anyone thinks I was insinuating that. Clearly the 2 best teams in the country, and the 2 highest scoring teams at that have high numbers, its actually something we need to improve. And I'm not talking about meaningless crossing, but crossing or cutting back from the right areas, with the right delivery, and with numbers in the box to get on the end of them.
Today at 07:46:07 pm
Jesus done, 5 years deal.

Was worried that missing out on CL will cost us our first choice targets, that hasnt happened, fair play to the board for not restricting the spending despite missing out on CL, and for Arteta and Edu for having the pulling power to convince players to join us when they might have gone to CL clubs.

Striker was the most pressing issue, Jesus will be very interesting, no doubt an upgrade on Lacazette, Nketiah did ok towards the end of last season and him staying has at least freed up money to be used elsewhere.

The 2 big possible signings remaining are Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez, a versatile defensive player would be very handy, and personally I really rate Raphinha but having a front 3 of Saka Martinelli and Jesus with Odegaard vieira and ESR is plenty enough talent going forward. We have also got a highly rated brazilian kid in Marquinhos, one for the future, as well as an american goal keeper and centre back.

The other positive this window is getting deals done early, even before pre season, which I've never seen before. Even under Wenger we would wait all summer to save wages. Last season by the time we were bottom of the league after 3 games, we still hadnt brought in all the new signings, we appear to be far more ready this time round.

Today at 07:52:47 pm
Bit weird how you were desperate for a striker. City said they havent had a striker for the last season and yet you bought a striker from them.

Bit surprised theyre willing to let him go but should in theory be a decent signing for you.
Today at 07:59:46 pm
Yeah its impressive money that youve been money able to money sign Gabriel money Jesus, he money obviously greatly believes in the money project.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Today at 08:12:00 pm
Well, Arsenal's signings so far have been decent. If they can also convince Saliba to stay, they will be fighting with Chelsea and Tottenham for the remaining 2 Champions League spots ...
Today at 08:23:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:12:00 pm
Well, Arsenal's signings so far have been decent. If they can also convince Saliba to stay, they will be fighting with Chelsea and Tottenham for the remaining 2 Champions League spots ...

If I can just speak on behalf of North Bank, theres no chance. Both have amazing managers, two of the greatest ever. Son and Kane are better than Maradona and Pele, amazing players. And Artetas rubbish, hes worse than Ray Lewington. Arsenal would be happy with 6th, huge pressure on Spurs to win the league at least.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Today at 08:24:30 pm
Moneybags Fc.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Today at 09:34:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:23:13 pm
If I can just speak on behalf of North Bank, theres no chance. Both have amazing managers, two of the greatest ever. Son and Kane are better than Maradona and Pele, amazing players. And Artetas rubbish, hes worse than Ray Lewington. Arsenal would be happy with 6th, huge pressure on Spurs to win the league at least.

I was going for Roy Hodgson but Ray Lewington is an even better shout.
Today at 10:08:36 pm
Their signings have been good thus far. Im yet to really understand what it is Arteta is trying to do, but looking at squad strength they should really be fighting for top 4 again.

If Chelsea implode, as theres very much the possibility of them doing this season, then that really opens up 3rd and 4th.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
