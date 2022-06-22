Jesus done, 5 years deal.



Was worried that missing out on CL will cost us our first choice targets, that hasnt happened, fair play to the board for not restricting the spending despite missing out on CL, and for Arteta and Edu for having the pulling power to convince players to join us when they might have gone to CL clubs.



Striker was the most pressing issue, Jesus will be very interesting, no doubt an upgrade on Lacazette, Nketiah did ok towards the end of last season and him staying has at least freed up money to be used elsewhere.



The 2 big possible signings remaining are Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez, a versatile defensive player would be very handy, and personally I really rate Raphinha but having a front 3 of Saka Martinelli and Jesus with Odegaard vieira and ESR is plenty enough talent going forward. We have also got a highly rated brazilian kid in Marquinhos, one for the future, as well as an american goal keeper and centre back.



The other positive this window is getting deals done early, even before pre season, which I've never seen before. Even under Wenger we would wait all summer to save wages. Last season by the time we were bottom of the league after 3 games, we still hadnt brought in all the new signings, we appear to be far more ready this time round.



