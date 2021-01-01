Tim Vickery was saying the opposite on SSN the other day. He said Tite had called Jesus in and asked him where he really wants to play and Jesus said coming from wide. Which to me makes the links to Arsenal quite strange because they dont need that. They need a centre forward.



The player wants to go to Arsenal. If hes choosing us without CL football then its a pretty strong preference.



Id be inclined to believe this if its from Vickery, he has excellent connections with the Brazilian players. Him wanting to be central maybe is the false part of the story. Spurs certainly fit a wide player better though theyve just spent over £35m on Kulusevski.Sorry, I was asking have you any sources for context as opposed to opinion. Is there quotes from the player or his agent attributing to this? Id rather he did go to Arsenal because I rate him and dont dislike Arsenal. I do dislike Spurs and think it gives Arsenal more chance of taking points off the teams at the top (including ourselves ultimately, he was one of the best forwards we faced last season alongside Nunez).