Tim Vickery was saying the opposite on SSN the other day. He said Tite had called Jesus in and asked him where he really wants to play and Jesus said coming from wide. Which to me makes the links to Arsenal quite strange because they dont need that. They need a centre forward.
Id be inclined to believe this if its from Vickery, he has excellent connections with the Brazilian players. Him wanting to be central maybe is the false part of the story. Spurs certainly fit a wide player better though theyve just spent over £35m on Kulusevski.
The player wants to go to Arsenal. If hes choosing us without CL football then its a pretty strong preference.
Sorry, I was asking have you any sources for context as opposed to opinion. Is there quotes from the player or his agent attributing to this? Id rather he did go to Arsenal because I rate him and dont dislike Arsenal. I do dislike Spurs and think it gives Arsenal more chance of taking points off the teams at the top (including ourselves ultimately, he was one of the best forwards we faced last season alongside Nunez).