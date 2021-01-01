« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62720 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:37:29 pm
Tim Vickery was saying the opposite on SSN the other day. He said Tite had called Jesus in and asked him where he really wants to play and Jesus said coming from wide. Which to me makes the links to Arsenal quite strange because they dont need that. They need a centre forward.
Id be inclined to believe this if its from Vickery, he has excellent connections with the Brazilian players. Him wanting to be central maybe is the false part of the story. Spurs certainly fit a wide player better though theyve just spent over £35m on Kulusevski.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:02:26 am
The player wants to go to Arsenal. If hes choosing us without CL football then its a pretty strong preference.
Sorry, I was asking have you any sources for context as opposed to opinion. Is there quotes from the player or his agent attributing to this? Id rather he did go to Arsenal because I rate him and dont dislike Arsenal. I do dislike Spurs and think it gives Arsenal more chance of taking points off the teams at the top (including ourselves ultimately, he was one of the best forwards we faced last season alongside Nunez).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62721 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:37:29 pm
Tim Vickery was saying the opposite on SSN the other day. He said Tite had called Jesus in and asked him where he really wants to play and Jesus said coming from wide. Which to me makes the links to Arsenal quite strange because they dont need that. They need a centre forward.
Is he looking for a vacancy in an #11 shirt in the North of England?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62722 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:23:11 pm
Id be inclined to believe this if its from Vickery, he has excellent connections with the Brazilian players. Him wanting to be central maybe is the false part of the story. Spurs certainly fit a wide player better though theyve just spent over £35m on Kulusevski.
Sorry, I was asking have you any sources for context as opposed to opinion. Is there quotes from the player or his agent attributing to this? Id rather he did go to Arsenal because I rate him and dont dislike Arsenal. I do dislike Spurs and think it gives Arsenal more chance of taking points off the teams at the top (including ourselves ultimately, he was one of the best forwards we faced last season alongside Nunez).
We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, the agent said. We like the project 

Dont apologize its ok.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62723 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:02:43 pm
We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, the agent said. We like the project 

Dont apologize its ok.
Im not going to. I asked for context, youve given it and I thank you. We like the project still isnt explicitly saying he wants Arsenal though is it? He likes what theyre saying, what theyre planning but it doesnt preclude better teams coming in for him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62724 on: Today at 06:37:04 pm »
Arsenal, a project of a club.
