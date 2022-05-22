« previous next »
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
It was kind of money wasted if you spend 80m on Ramsdale and Ben White, But you still spent it. And £150m is not an insignificant amount in order to challenge for the top 4. You're not competing with Man City or Chelsea, they were expected to be going for the title at the beginning of the season, you're competing with Tottenham and given what you've spent, it can't be anything other than a disappointment you didn't get into the top 4. The less said about the comedy show that is Man Utd the better, they've woefully underperformed for the amount they've spent as well, a heck of a lot moreso than you.

Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2022, 10:22:00 pm
Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.

Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Wghennessy on May 22, 2022, 10:19:31 pm
You're missing the point. With 10 to go you had a shoe in...an absolute cake walk to top four and you blew it. In your last 10 games your form was on par with Leeds and one more point then the Ev.

Arteta fucked it. Simple as that.

With our injuries , We had to rely on El neny cedric nketiah xhaka tavares holding etc to get top 4, they're Everton/leeds level players. I think we did well to get the wins we did in the last 10, we never really looked in control of any game, till today, when everton were on the beach.  Spurs went on some run of form too, including getting a point at Anfield and beating City away, without those points wed have finished ahead of them still. Their front 2 are in the top 3 scorers in the league this season, this is the area we need to fix first.
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

I dont think we were expecting to be close to a CL place when we let all those players go out on loan/leave in January. In hindsight im sure Arteta would keep one or two. We did bid for Vlahovic but he chose Juve. Beyond that there seemed to be a determination not to change our plans in pursuit of a CL place that might have come sooner than expected, but this summer is massive. I expect us to be the busiest team,  along with Man utd.
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

We must have got some decisions right to be competing for it in the first place. January our problem was not replacing any of what we let go, Spurs bringing in 2 players gave everyone a lift, we failed to do that, totally agreed.

The narrative in here is our players are shite, our squad is shite, our manager is shite, but somehow we were close. I think sometimes it's forgotten that you guys are spoiled & have different standards to us currently. Everyone bar City are shite compared to you's.
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.
Quote from: Schmidt on May 22, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

Think the answer to your questions just fully depend on your view of Arteta. If your view is he's a fraud and is shite you'd argue those players are coming in despite him, if you think he's doing ok then you say that's 1 of he good things he's done in his role.
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?
Stole this off twitter

"If Gabriel Jesus signs, Mohammed Elneny re-signs then it's only right to sign Tammy Abraham to complete the holy trio"
Quote from: Schmidt on May 22, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

They all did.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.
Quote from: The North Bank on May 23, 2022, 01:00:51 pm
Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.

Micheal Thomas or Charlie George?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Why is that even relevant?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

we need more World Cups
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?
Dreaming up some insane plan to ruin football I expect.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 23, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Micheal Thomas or Charlie George?

Patrick Vieira actually. But that probably wont happen for a while, given hes in the managerial game and doing well.
Quote from: The North Bank on May 22, 2022, 10:31:54 pm
I dont think we were expecting to be close to a CL place when we let all those players go out on loan/leave in January. In hindsight im sure Arteta would keep one or two. We did bid for Vlahovic but he chose Juve. Beyond that there seemed to be a determination not to change our plans in pursuit of a CL place that might have come sooner than expected, but this summer is massive. I expect us to be the busiest team,  along with Man utd.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2022, 10:31:57 pm
We must have got some decisions right to be competing for it in the first place. January our problem was not replacing any of what we let go, Spurs bringing in 2 players gave everyone a lift, we failed to do that, totally agreed.

The narrative in here is our players are shite, our squad is shite, our manager is shite, but somehow we were close. I think sometimes it's forgotten that you guys are spoiled & have different standards to us currently. Everyone bar City are shite compared to you's.

You do have some fine young players in Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka in particular and other decent players in Partey and Tierney and I quite like Odegaard as well. Aligned with the money you spent in the summer, top 4 should really have been the target at the beginning of the season. I don't think that last paragraph is correct either, I said earlier you're not competing with us or Man City or Chelsea and I didn't expect you to be perfect but you were competing with Tottenham and ultimately, they won out. I know it was tight but I'd be feeling that you should have got top 4 if I were an Arsenal fan.
Quote from: The North Bank on May 23, 2022, 10:08:08 am
Stole this off twitter

"If Gabriel Jesus signs, Mohammed Elneny re-signs then it's only right to sign Tammy Abraham to complete the holy trio"
Stay away from Alisson Ramses Becker!
The biggest issue with Arsenal next season could be that they will need to add 4-5 good players just to tread water because of additional games in Europe. Every time they are missing 1-to 2 key players, they look poor.

They won't have the luxury of a full week's rest and preparation next season.

Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.
Got them right in the summer to get us competing for a CL place. Got them wrong in January which perhaps cost us the CL place.
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

and the problem they now have, that so long as Conte stays next season, then its going to be tough for them again, although they may hope for a Chelsea implosion I suppose.

They really did fuck it up this season.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm
The biggest issue with Arsenal next season could be that they will need to add 4-5 good players just to tread water because of additional games in Europe. Every time they are missing 1-to 2 key players, they look poor.

They won't have the luxury of a full week's rest and preparation next season.

The good thing about Europa in the group stages you can play squad players and young guys, guys that are needing minutes to develop..

You don't really get that luxury in the Champions League because the games are much more competitive.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:17:10 pm
Got them right in the summer to get us competing for a CL place. Got them wrong in January which perhaps cost us the CL place.

Quite a good summary actually.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm
The good thing about Europa in the group stages you can play squad players and young guys, guys that are needing minutes to develop..

You don't really get that luxury in the Champions League because the games are much more competitive.

Quite a good summary actually.

With the addition of the Europa Conference I don't think this is all that true anymore. A lot of the real trash are pushed into that and the EL as a whole was much more competitive as Leicester found out. Not to say Arsenal shouldn't already be one of the favorites to go far in it but the thought you can just roll out your scrubs to get into the knockouts probably isn't all that accurate depending on who you draw.
In the new EL format , group winners go straight to the last 16 while group runners up go to a round of 32. Not a fan of this weird arrangement but winning the group becomes very important.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:06 pm
With the addition of the Europa Conference I don't think this is all that true anymore. A lot of the real trash are pushed into that and the EL as a whole was much more competitive as Leicester found out. Not to say Arsenal shouldn't already be one of the favorites to go far in it but the thought you can just roll out your scrubs to get into the knockouts probably isn't all that accurate depending on who you draw.

Yeah, it is a bit tougher. Like any other group stage in Europe I'd say aim to win your 3 home games and draw 1 away sees you through, an away victory usually sees you top the group.

The squad does need reinforcements so it's deeper with better quality, so the 'scrubs' should be of better quality if the rumoured deals come off. I'm not just taking about a team of U21's, I'm talking about guys potentially the likes of Saliba, Hickey, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah or his replacement, all who need the game time to keep progressing.

We need to get players like Sambi to a standard like Jones, Saliba like Konaté, where they become properly part of the first team mix so you can rotate the team if needed without the big drop off in quality. And the only way you get these players to that standard is by them having proper game time, like Nketiah got at the end of the season (ironically who'll likely leave anyway).
