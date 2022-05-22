With the addition of the Europa Conference I don't think this is all that true anymore. A lot of the real trash are pushed into that and the EL as a whole was much more competitive as Leicester found out. Not to say Arsenal shouldn't already be one of the favorites to go far in it but the thought you can just roll out your scrubs to get into the knockouts probably isn't all that accurate depending on who you draw.
Yeah, it is a bit tougher. Like any other group stage in Europe I'd say aim to win your 3 home games and draw 1 away sees you through, an away victory usually sees you top the group.
The squad does need reinforcements so it's deeper with better quality, so the 'scrubs' should be of better quality if the rumoured deals come off. I'm not just taking about a team of U21's, I'm talking about guys potentially the likes of Saliba, Hickey, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah or his replacement, all who need the game time to keep progressing.
We need to get players like Sambi to a standard like Jones, Saliba like Konaté, where they become properly part of the first team mix so you can rotate the team if needed without the big drop off in quality. And the only way you get these players to that standard is by them having proper game time, like Nketiah got at the end of the season (ironically who'll likely leave anyway).