The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62480 on: Today at 06:14:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:11:16 pm
Probably wasn't wise to loan him somewhere they'd already sent Guendouzi.....and then let Kolasinac join in January :duh

I can't imagine that little group is very complimentary of Captain Black.

Hes improved beyond any expectations so the loan move was the right one.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62481 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:14:47 pm
Hes improved beyond any expectations so the loan move was the right one.

And he won't be returning to Arsenal, since you've treated him like shite ...
Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62482 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm
i said it before, arsenal cos of wenger days had pull in the french market but arteta is doing his best to damage it

dude was put in the under 23's for 6 months, and not happy about it, before being put out on loan and is clearly having a good time in marseille, who look likely to get CL

promising CB wants away it seems, and now with arteta starting to drop hints of keep your expectations modest on the upcoming transfer merrygoround

perfect puppet for the owners that lad - transfer dealings under this ownership has been shockingly poor


Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:14:47 pm
Hes improved beyond any expectations so the loan move was the right one.

trust the process  :thumbup

owners dream this one as well
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62483 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:16:24 pm
And he won't be returning to Arsenal, since you've treated him like shite ...

Thats not how contracts work
