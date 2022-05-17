My main point is that you are presuming things as well. Yeah, another hire might have got an extra 5-10% out the players, but another hire might have equally have bombed like Nuno did at Spurs, or Ralf has done at Utd.







If you make a bet is it safer to make a bet knowing that something is possible or do you just need the hope that it could be possible, not that it really is possible? As in a lot of ways that's what we're talking about here. You're basically arguing that since Arteta couldn't do it nobody could? Yes all of those listed managers could do worse but it's completely unrealistic to think that they ALL would especially when they actually have accomplished at least something similar as far as team over performance in the past. For the millionth time you have no proof that Arteta as a manager can accomplish anything other than what the base expectations are. And yes the difference is just 1 game or 3 points, that's sports. There is a winner and a loser, there is no grey area. In the end Arteta led Arsenal to failure from an almost guaranteed position of exceeding expectations, that's as clear as day.Almost all of Arsenal's future prospects of returning to challenging for the PL and CL are tied up in CL qualification. If you can't spend more than even Spurs, which is seemingly increasingly likely, then unless you can get a manager to have the squad outperform then what are you left with? Right now it's seemingly that youth will continually get better more than Arteta will get better which just completely ignores the fact that young players don't always get better. What if this is as good as Saka and Martinelli will ever be as they are right now? You're basically fucked as Arteta isn't going to manage it any better, right?As an LFC fan I really couldn't care less aside from laughing at TNB's smugness biting him in the ass and just generally having something to distract from work. Keep Arteta forever for all I care. I just find it curious and interesting to discuss why people have such faith and that's without even getting into the tactics and squad selection. It was the same with Ole and it should be the same here.