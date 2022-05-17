« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4828635 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62440 on: May 17, 2022, 05:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 17, 2022, 05:18:38 pm
Ozil has just been excluded from the 1st team squad at Fenerbahce. Not sure of the reasons but potentially a disciplinary action

Guendouzi had multiple issues at Arsenal. The Maupay incident, incidents at a warm weather training camp in Dubai, inability to apologise following indiscretions. Not a lot of these were direct confrontations with the manager. It was the player over stepping the mark. Similar in a way to how Sakho did at Liverpool. Nothing directly with the manager but a few indiscretions and an apparent inability to learn from his mistakes

But it's always the manager's fault apparently. Seriously though, some good points as ever Jookie.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62441 on: May 17, 2022, 05:36:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 17, 2022, 06:08:22 am
My main point is that you are presuming things as well. Yeah, another hire might have got an extra 5-10% out the players, but another hire might have equally have bombed like Nuno did at Spurs, or Ralf has done at Utd.



If you make a bet is it safer to make a bet knowing that something is possible or do you just need the hope that it could be possible, not that it really is possible? As in a lot of ways that's what we're talking about here. You're basically arguing that since Arteta couldn't do it nobody could? Yes all of those listed managers could do worse but it's completely unrealistic to think that they ALL would especially when they actually have accomplished at least something similar as far as team over performance in the past. For the millionth time you have no proof that Arteta as a manager can accomplish anything other than what the base expectations are. And yes the difference is just 1 game or 3 points, that's sports. There is a winner and a loser, there is no grey area. In the end Arteta led Arsenal to failure from an almost guaranteed position of exceeding expectations, that's as clear as day.

Almost all of Arsenal's future prospects of returning to challenging for the PL and CL are tied up in CL qualification. If you can't spend more than even Spurs, which is seemingly increasingly likely, then unless you can get a manager to have the squad outperform then what are you left with? Right now it's seemingly that youth will continually get better more than Arteta will get better which just completely ignores the fact that young players don't always get better. What if this is as good as Saka and Martinelli will ever be as they are right now? You're basically fucked as Arteta isn't going to manage it any better, right?

As an LFC fan I really couldn't care less aside from laughing at TNB's smugness biting him in the ass and just generally having something to distract from work. Keep Arteta forever for all I care. I just find it curious and interesting to discuss why people have such faith and that's without even getting into the tactics and squad selection. It was the same with Ole and it should be the same here.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62442 on: May 17, 2022, 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 17, 2022, 04:21:54 pm
He had problems with Ozil, Guendouzi etc too though.
To be fair, Guendouzi acted like a jumped up idiot. Shame because he was decent whenever I watched him for Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62443 on: May 17, 2022, 09:55:35 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 17, 2022, 05:37:05 pm
To be fair, Guendouzi acted like a jumped up idiot. Shame because he was decent whenever I watched him for Arsenal.
Same here, he did well for Marseille this season and looks like they are getting CL ticket unlike Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62444 on: May 17, 2022, 09:56:15 pm »
Guendouzi, what was the problem with him? i've heard arsenal fans talk about him going in on a player that broke the ankle of, was it, leno? a teammate, that i know

anyway, was it more than that?

cos he makes the french national squad, as does saliba - you'd think it would be handy having them about
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62445 on: May 17, 2022, 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 17, 2022, 09:56:15 pm
Guendouzi, what was the problem with him? i've heard arsenal fans talk about him going in on a player that broke the ankle of, was it, leno? a teammate, that i know

anyway, was it more than that?

cos he makes the french national squad, as does saliba - you'd think it would be handy having them about

Yeah he had a run-in with Maupay, who is also a bit of a dick but generally owns it which I appreciate. Anyway, Maupay basically said afterwards that Guendouzi was bragging about earning more money than the Brighton squad, which is a pretty terrible look. Also made worse by Maupay apparently actually earning more.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62446 on: May 17, 2022, 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 17, 2022, 05:36:53 pm
If you make a bet is it safer to make a bet knowing that something is possible or do you just need the hope that it could be possible, not that it really is possible? As in a lot of ways that's what we're talking about here. You're basically arguing that since Arteta couldn't do it nobody could? Yes all of those listed managers could do worse but it's completely unrealistic to think that they ALL would especially when they actually have accomplished at least something similar as far as team over performance in the past. For the millionth time you have no proof that Arteta as a manager can accomplish anything other than what the base expectations are. And yes the difference is just 1 game or 3 points, that's sports. There is a winner and a loser, there is no grey area. In the end Arteta led Arsenal to failure from an almost guaranteed position of exceeding expectations, that's as clear as day.

Almost all of Arsenal's future prospects of returning to challenging for the PL and CL are tied up in CL qualification. If you can't spend more than even Spurs, which is seemingly increasingly likely, then unless you can get a manager to have the squad outperform then what are you left with? Right now it's seemingly that youth will continually get better more than Arteta will get better which just completely ignores the fact that young players don't always get better. What if this is as good as Saka and Martinelli will ever be as they are right now? You're basically fucked as Arteta isn't going to manage it any better, right?

As an LFC fan I really couldn't care less aside from laughing at TNB's smugness biting him in the ass and just generally having something to distract from work. Keep Arteta forever for all I care. I just find it curious and interesting to discuss why people have such faith and that's without even getting into the tactics and squad selection. It was the same with Ole and it should be the same here.

Feel we are going round on circles here, think we might have to agree to disagree on Arteta Dave.
I'm willing to give him another summer window and I'll expect an improvement. If we don't get it, I'll be on his back like everyone else. We can argue until the cows home until then, but it's been a tough day today lol.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62447 on: May 17, 2022, 11:11:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 17, 2022, 10:06:44 pm
Feel we are going round on circles here, think we might have to agree to disagree on Arteta Dave.
I'm willing to give him another summer window and I'll expect an improvement. If we don't get it, I'll be on his back like everyone else. We can argue until the cows home until then, but it's been a tough day today lol.

But again, why would you expect an improvement? What are you referencing from his past managerial history that makes it seem possible? I guess we could go onto how his tactics are a pretty big outlier in the league and maybe Europe?  Is that a portent to greatness to come or just that he's completely crazy in what he's trying to do? If you're just going to back Arteta regardless then fair enough but as I noted you can't be fine pointing out that Ole was completely out of his depth without questioning whether Arteta is as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62448 on: May 17, 2022, 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 17, 2022, 04:24:25 pm
And Saliba (who just won the French Young Player of the Year). Ben White though.
Has anyone ever seen Arteta and Fordy in the same room? Well, have they?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62449 on: Yesterday at 12:33:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 17, 2022, 10:03:39 pm
Yeah he had a run-in with Maupay, who is also a bit of a dick but generally owns it which I appreciate. Anyway, Maupay basically said afterwards that Guendouzi was bragging about earning more money than the Brighton squad, which is a pretty terrible look. Also made worse by Maupay apparently actually earning more.

thanks for that, total dick move yeah

reason to get him out of the squad tho? aint so sure about that, i appreciate that the argument would be that behaviour is indicative of his character so what more may he be doing behind the scenes but you know, maybe work with the guy and bring him down to earth, cos as a player he's better than xhaka and elneny and he doesn't duck a battle, like the whole fucking squad did at newcastle

All or Nothing doc - going to be interesting
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62450 on: Yesterday at 04:51:45 am »
Had Partey stayed fit Ive no doubt wed be in CL now. Our game completely changes when he plays. Problem is hes had far too many long term injuries since he joined, so we need another quality midfielder as much as we need strikers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62451 on: Yesterday at 05:26:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:51:45 am
Had Partey stayed fit Ive no doubt wed be in CL now. Our game completely changes when he plays. Problem is hes had far too many long term injuries since he joined, so we need another quality midfielder as much as we need strikers.
Dunno, mate, there were so many chances... Arsenal should have been ahead of Chelsea in 3rd, but instead are staring at Europa league place... I feel let down, so I can't imagine how you and Scottish Goon feel... But I do hope that you get your act together next season, I can't stand Spurs...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62452 on: Yesterday at 08:23:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:51:45 am
Had Partey stayed fit Ive no doubt wed be in CL now. Our game completely changes when he plays. Problem is hes had far too many long term injuries since he joined, so we need another quality midfielder as much as we need strikers.

after that showing at newcastle i dont think prime fucking socrates would've made a difference

im still wondering what the tactics were in that one and how arteta watches that and doesn't change something after the first 20 mins cos that was a 0-0 absolute battering

and btw the kid saka - your manager is running him into the ground, it's obvious, been off it for a while now, he's burned out, as much as he's your talisman, you have to rotate a kid that young, he can't continually carry your team

ole did it to rashford, ran him into the ground - twice! and look at him now

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62453 on: Yesterday at 09:08:44 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 17, 2022, 11:11:37 pm
But again, why would you expect an improvement? What are you referencing from his past managerial history that makes it seem possible? I guess we could go onto how his tactics are a pretty big outlier in the league and maybe Europe?  Is that a portent to greatness to come or just that he's completely crazy in what he's trying to do? If you're just going to back Arteta regardless then fair enough but as I noted you can't be fine pointing out that Ole was completely out of his depth without questioning whether Arteta is as well.

I expect an improvement, because I expect more players signed in the summer to increase the quality of the starting XI and increase the quality of the squad.

The squad depth is poor, shocking in places, and yeah that's a big way down to Edu & Arteta for clearing out mid season, I'm not arguing that.

I'd also expect a young manager to learn from mistakes, to make better decisions with more experience,

Now these are what I expect, but I'm not saying these are guarantees. That's why I'll judge him on what happens in the summer,by the signings, by what happens with Saliba, & by what happens results wise next season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:47 am by ScottishGoon »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62454 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 17, 2022, 05:18:38 pm
Similar in a way to how Sakho did at Liverpool.

Speaking of whom (not the right thread I know), but what the hell happened to him? Is he still at Palace and can't get a game there? I really thought he was going to be a great player for us.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62455 on: Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 17, 2022, 04:21:54 pm
He had problems with Ozil, Guendouzi etc too though.

The culture at Arsenal has been terrible for about a decade now so it isn't really much of a surprise that a manager might have issues with several of their players when he came in.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62456 on: Yesterday at 02:30:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm
Speaking of whom (not the right thread I know), but what the hell happened to him? Is he still at Palace and can't get a game there? I really thought he was going to be a great player for us.

He was one of many who left on a free last season. He signed for Montpellier and has had an alright season by all accounts, but he's also well off what he was/could have been.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62457 on: Yesterday at 02:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on May 17, 2022, 05:18:38 pm
Ozil has just been excluded from the 1st team squad at Fenerbahce. Not sure of the reasons but potentially a disciplinary action

Guendouzi had multiple issues at Arsenal. The Maupay incident, incidents at a warm weather training camp in Dubai, inability to apologise following indiscretions. Not a lot of these were direct confrontations with the manager. It was the player over stepping the mark. Similar in a way to how Sakho did at Liverpool. Nothing directly with the manager but a few indiscretions and an apparent inability to learn from his mistakes

His biggest crime at his two most recent clubs genuinely seems to have been that he's paid far too much..... He certainly doesn't seem to be a particularly negative influence, he's been capped a fuckload by Germany at their most successful, he seems like a good egg off the pitch, he was a favourite of Wenger who doesn't strike me as someone who'd rely on a disruptive player. Similarly with Aubameyang. Their disruptiveness seems to have coincided with Arsenal choosing to go against having a good, experienced coach and instead go with someone who was giving the job because he sat next to Guardiola for a few seasons.

Gunedouzi's a kid, like 20/21 when he started getting bombed out. Not the same as an established, experienced professional like Sakho who was mid to late 20s, who had already captained his hometown club. I imagine Sakho was also a lot more palatable to get rid of considering the sort of football we were looking to play, whereas Guendouzi is pretty much exactly what they need.

As a manager there's got to be a level of pragmatism, surely. You can't just bomb everyone out who causes a slight issue at some point, you can't just fuck off a massive chunk of the first team squad without replacing them (whilst retaining even more players who you don't seem to fancy either). Its very commendable that he's leading this much needed clear-out, problem being that getting rid of Aubameyang left them with Lacazette and Nketiah. Getting rid of Bellerin left them with Cedric. Getting rid of Guendouzi left them with Elneny. Getting rid of Kolasinac left them with Tavares. And this is the crux. He's making mistakes young coaches make, fine. But big clubs aren't meant to hire people like that, they're meant to let them make those mistakes at smaller clubs.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62458 on: Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:08:44 am
I expect an improvement, because I expect more players signed in the summer to increase the quality of the starting XI and increase the quality of the squad.

The squad depth is poor, shocking in places, and yeah that's a big way down to Edu & Arteta for clearing out mid season, I'm not arguing that.

I'd also expect a young manager to learn from mistakes, to make better decisions with more experience,

Now these are what I expect, but I'm not saying these are guarantees. That's why I'll judge him on what happens in the summer,by the signings, by what happens with Saliba, & by what happens results wise next season.

Put another way, either Arsenal spend the money for at least the 4th best squad or who their manager is doesn't matter? That's really what I'm getting here.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62459 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:46:11 pm
Put another way, either Arsenal spend the money for at least the 4th best squad or who their manager is doesn't matter? That's really what I'm getting here.

Football remains abut players, the top managers sign the right players. Klopp wouldnt have won the league with the squad he took over at Liverpool and Conte wouldnt have got cL if spurs didnt have Kane and Son. Expecting Arteta to achieve things without buying better players is unique.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62460 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Football remains abut players, the top managers sign the right players. Klopp wouldnt have won the league with the squad he took over at Liverpool and Conte wouldnt have got cL if spurs didnt have Kane and Son. Expecting Arteta to achieve things without buying better players is unique.

SG, and I think you as well, have been stating that Arteta didn't really fail as the squad was never good enough for 4th. So then why do you care whether Arteta stays as the manager or not? Seems pretty binary in your opinions that either you have the 4th best squad at minimum or you don't. Arteta getting over performance from the squad isn't necessary or required.

Though funnily enough your examples with Klopp and Conte both have that in their history, making the sum of the parts better than the individual and raising the performance level, seems to belie that over performance isn't needed. You can't say as a squad we were really ever better than ManC until this season and odds are we won't even win the title. Conte has numerous examples as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62461 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Football remains abut players, the top managers sign the right players. Klopp wouldnt have won the league with the squad he took over at Liverpool and Conte wouldnt have got cL if spurs didnt have Kane and Son. Expecting Arteta to achieve things without buying better players is unique.

dude you are excuse city for arteta

he has bought players, the dude has spent quarter of a billion and has got you back to 5th after having you at 8th 8th, where he started from... and he's been there for almost 3 fucking years - all that money, good amount of time, to get you back to where you were anyway, awesome

and that trophy he won, wasn't with his players, they were emery's players, who apparently weren't good enough

he may not have all the players he wants but few, if any, do

and now many will be off the table cos the twat can't build character into this side and he'll likely have less funds

if your retort is 'i said better players', dont bother, they're his players, if he can't identify quality with his team, that's on him
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62462 on: Today at 12:12:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
Football remains abut players, the top managers sign the right players. Klopp wouldnt have won the league with the squad he took over at Liverpool and Conte wouldnt have got cL if spurs didnt have Kane and Son. Expecting Arteta to achieve things without buying better players is unique.
maybe he could buy better players for the money he's spent than he has
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62463 on: Today at 12:14:36 am »
obviously

but i guess that's not on him either

in other news, penny just dropped, TNB is this guy and i claim my £5

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xud3HSOMJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xud3HSOMJ8</a>

after the newcastle game  :o
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62464 on: Today at 02:29:36 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:12:47 am
maybe he could buy better players for the money he's spent than he has

I think the signings have been good, bearing in mind what we can attract without CL or the ability to pay Man utd type wages. we just need more signings as he got rid of far more than he brought in.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62465 on: Today at 02:31:38 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:14:36 am
obviously

but i guess that's not on him either

in other news, penny just dropped, TNB is this guy and i claim my £5

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xud3HSOMJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Xud3HSOMJ8</a>

after the newcastle game  :o


We battered them for 2 minutes.
