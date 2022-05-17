Football remains abut players, the top managers sign the right players. Klopp wouldnt have won the league with the squad he took over at Liverpool and Conte wouldnt have got cL if spurs didnt have Kane and Son. Expecting Arteta to achieve things without buying better players is unique.
dude you are excuse city for artetahe has bought players
, the dude has spent quarter of a billion
and has got you back to 5th after having you at 8th 8th, where he started from... and he's been there for almost 3 fucking years - all that money, good amount of time, to get you back to where you were anyway, awesome
and that trophy he won, wasn't with his players, they were emery's players, who apparently weren't good enough
he may not have all the players he wants but few, if any, do
and now many will be off the table cos the twat can't build character into this side and he'll likely have less funds
if your retort is 'i said better
players', dont bother, they're his players, if he can't identify quality with his team, that's on him