jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62440 on: Yesterday at 05:20:22 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:18:38 pm
Ozil has just been excluded from the 1st team squad at Fenerbahce. Not sure of the reasons but potentially a disciplinary action

Guendouzi had multiple issues at Arsenal. The Maupay incident, incidents at a warm weather training camp in Dubai, inability to apologise following indiscretions. Not a lot of these were direct confrontations with the manager. It was the player over stepping the mark. Similar in a way to how Sakho did at Liverpool. Nothing directly with the manager but a few indiscretions and an apparent inability to learn from his mistakes

But it's always the manager's fault apparently. Seriously though, some good points as ever Jookie.
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62441 on: Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:08:22 am
My main point is that you are presuming things as well. Yeah, another hire might have got an extra 5-10% out the players, but another hire might have equally have bombed like Nuno did at Spurs, or Ralf has done at Utd.



If you make a bet is it safer to make a bet knowing that something is possible or do you just need the hope that it could be possible, not that it really is possible? As in a lot of ways that's what we're talking about here. You're basically arguing that since Arteta couldn't do it nobody could? Yes all of those listed managers could do worse but it's completely unrealistic to think that they ALL would especially when they actually have accomplished at least something similar as far as team over performance in the past. For the millionth time you have no proof that Arteta as a manager can accomplish anything other than what the base expectations are. And yes the difference is just 1 game or 3 points, that's sports. There is a winner and a loser, there is no grey area. In the end Arteta led Arsenal to failure from an almost guaranteed position of exceeding expectations, that's as clear as day.

Almost all of Arsenal's future prospects of returning to challenging for the PL and CL are tied up in CL qualification. If you can't spend more than even Spurs, which is seemingly increasingly likely, then unless you can get a manager to have the squad outperform then what are you left with? Right now it's seemingly that youth will continually get better more than Arteta will get better which just completely ignores the fact that young players don't always get better. What if this is as good as Saka and Martinelli will ever be as they are right now? You're basically fucked as Arteta isn't going to manage it any better, right?

As an LFC fan I really couldn't care less aside from laughing at TNB's smugness biting him in the ass and just generally having something to distract from work. Keep Arteta forever for all I care. I just find it curious and interesting to discuss why people have such faith and that's without even getting into the tactics and squad selection. It was the same with Ole and it should be the same here.
BobPaisley3

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62442 on: Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:21:54 pm
He had problems with Ozil, Guendouzi etc too though.
To be fair, Guendouzi acted like a jumped up idiot. Shame because he was decent whenever I watched him for Arsenal.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62443 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
To be fair, Guendouzi acted like a jumped up idiot. Shame because he was decent whenever I watched him for Arsenal.
Same here, he did well for Marseille this season and looks like they are getting CL ticket unlike Arsenal.
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62444 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm
Guendouzi, what was the problem with him? i've heard arsenal fans talk about him going in on a player that broke the ankle of, was it, leno? a teammate, that i know

anyway, was it more than that?

cos he makes the french national squad, as does saliba - you'd think it would be handy having them about
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62445 on: Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm
Guendouzi, what was the problem with him? i've heard arsenal fans talk about him going in on a player that broke the ankle of, was it, leno? a teammate, that i know

anyway, was it more than that?

cos he makes the french national squad, as does saliba - you'd think it would be handy having them about

Yeah he had a run-in with Maupay, who is also a bit of a dick but generally owns it which I appreciate. Anyway, Maupay basically said afterwards that Guendouzi was bragging about earning more money than the Brighton squad, which is a pretty terrible look. Also made worse by Maupay apparently actually earning more.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62446 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
If you make a bet is it safer to make a bet knowing that something is possible or do you just need the hope that it could be possible, not that it really is possible? As in a lot of ways that's what we're talking about here. You're basically arguing that since Arteta couldn't do it nobody could? Yes all of those listed managers could do worse but it's completely unrealistic to think that they ALL would especially when they actually have accomplished at least something similar as far as team over performance in the past. For the millionth time you have no proof that Arteta as a manager can accomplish anything other than what the base expectations are. And yes the difference is just 1 game or 3 points, that's sports. There is a winner and a loser, there is no grey area. In the end Arteta led Arsenal to failure from an almost guaranteed position of exceeding expectations, that's as clear as day.

Almost all of Arsenal's future prospects of returning to challenging for the PL and CL are tied up in CL qualification. If you can't spend more than even Spurs, which is seemingly increasingly likely, then unless you can get a manager to have the squad outperform then what are you left with? Right now it's seemingly that youth will continually get better more than Arteta will get better which just completely ignores the fact that young players don't always get better. What if this is as good as Saka and Martinelli will ever be as they are right now? You're basically fucked as Arteta isn't going to manage it any better, right?

As an LFC fan I really couldn't care less aside from laughing at TNB's smugness biting him in the ass and just generally having something to distract from work. Keep Arteta forever for all I care. I just find it curious and interesting to discuss why people have such faith and that's without even getting into the tactics and squad selection. It was the same with Ole and it should be the same here.

Feel we are going round on circles here, think we might have to agree to disagree on Arteta Dave.
I'm willing to give him another summer window and I'll expect an improvement. If we don't get it, I'll be on his back like everyone else. We can argue until the cows home until then, but it's been a tough day today lol.
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62447 on: Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm
Feel we are going round on circles here, think we might have to agree to disagree on Arteta Dave.
I'm willing to give him another summer window and I'll expect an improvement. If we don't get it, I'll be on his back like everyone else. We can argue until the cows home until then, but it's been a tough day today lol.

But again, why would you expect an improvement? What are you referencing from his past managerial history that makes it seem possible? I guess we could go onto how his tactics are a pretty big outlier in the league and maybe Europe?  Is that a portent to greatness to come or just that he's completely crazy in what he's trying to do? If you're just going to back Arteta regardless then fair enough but as I noted you can't be fine pointing out that Ole was completely out of his depth without questioning whether Arteta is as well.
Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62448 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm
And Saliba (who just won the French Young Player of the Year). Ben White though.
Has anyone ever seen Arteta and Fordy in the same room? Well, have they?
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62449 on: Today at 12:33:02 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:03:39 pm
Yeah he had a run-in with Maupay, who is also a bit of a dick but generally owns it which I appreciate. Anyway, Maupay basically said afterwards that Guendouzi was bragging about earning more money than the Brighton squad, which is a pretty terrible look. Also made worse by Maupay apparently actually earning more.

thanks for that, total dick move yeah

reason to get him out of the squad tho? aint so sure about that, i appreciate that the argument would be that behaviour is indicative of his character so what more may he be doing behind the scenes but you know, maybe work with the guy and bring him down to earth, cos as a player he's better than xhaka and elneny and he doesn't duck a battle, like the whole fucking squad did at newcastle

All or Nothing doc - going to be interesting
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62450 on: Today at 04:51:45 am
Had Partey stayed fit Ive no doubt wed be in CL now. Our game completely changes when he plays. Problem is hes had far too many long term injuries since he joined, so we need another quality midfielder as much as we need strikers.
