« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1556 1557 1558 1559 1560 [1561]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4825943 times)

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62400 on: Today at 11:05:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:00:07 am
I've never said he's not a good manager but I think Spurs have had an awful lot of luck on the pitch. Some of the decisions have been very questionable especially recently. Let's see what happens on the last day now.

96th minute goals vs Leicester, Watford & Man City also helped put them in the position to put pressure on Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62401 on: Today at 11:07:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:47:37 am
Arsenal fans are seeing the difference anyway, the vast majority are well behind Arteta. Most calls for his head are from fans of other clubs. We believe hes done a lot of good things and whilst there is still a long way to go, hes on the right track. If the fans are on board , then thats all that matters.

Great news for everyone else, especially Spurs Chelsea and the likes.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • RedOrDead
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62402 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Was it Klopp's first full season with us where we had no European football and we managed to get top 4 that year? That was massive with no European football. Feel like if we were in Europe that year, we would have probably missed out on the CL again that season as well since our squad depth was pretty weak.  Feel like Arsenal needed top 4 this season to elevate them to the next level. They don't have the squad to cope with 2 games a week and they'll struggle to attract those players who will take them to that next level.

They don't have those players who can just turn it on and win you a game compared to Spurs for example in Kane and Son.

Their best bet next season is going all out for the Europa and probably finishing between 6-8th again.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62403 on: Today at 11:23:43 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:28:20 am
You don't really want to be basing your business model on a 2010 Liverpool mate, trust me.

Blow me fuckface. Thats all I need to say about the integrity of that business model.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,425
  • Seis Veces
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62404 on: Today at 11:29:17 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:18:12 am
Was it Klopp's first full season with us where we had no European football and we managed to get top 4 that year? That was massive with no European football. Feel like if we were in Europe that year, we would have probably missed out on the CL again that season as well since our squad depth was pretty weak.  Feel like Arsenal needed top 4 this season to elevate them to the next level. They don't have the squad to cope with 2 games a week and they'll struggle to attract those players who will take them to that next level.

They don't have those players who can just turn it on and win you a game compared to Spurs for example in Kane and Son.

Their best bet next season is going all out for the Europa and probably finishing between 6-8th again.

That season we only qualified by a point but we'd lost 6 games in the league all season. Arsenal this season have lost 13, find it mad that.

I think the next season when we qualified on the last day of the season against Brighton we may only have lost 5.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:41 am by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,848
  • 🇺🇦
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62405 on: Today at 11:47:58 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:18:12 am
Was it Klopp's first full season with us where we had no European football and we managed to get top 4 that year? That was massive with no European football. Feel like if we were in Europe that year, we would have probably missed out on the CL again that season as well since our squad depth was pretty weak.  Feel like Arsenal needed top 4 this season to elevate them to the next level. They don't have the squad to cope with 2 games a week and they'll struggle to attract those players who will take them to that next level.

They don't have those players who can just turn it on and win you a game compared to Spurs for example in Kane and Son.

Their best bet next season is going all out for the Europa and probably finishing between 6-8th again.

We always hear this, a team misses out on top 4, that they then cant attract players, but I dont think that is true. Its about attracting the right players for your squad.  Only being in Europa wont mean they cant sign the right players. 

But of course - its about having the recruitment team and manager able to target those players, as we know that is the hard part! Arsenal are a rich club, they spend heavily on transfers and no doubt pay players good money.

They decided to clear out in January and that maybe wasnt the wisest decision, but that was their choice. Now they need to have a big summer.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62406 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:29:17 am
That season we only qualified by a point but we'd lost 6 games in the league all season. Arsenal this season have lost 13, find it mad that.

I think the next season when we qualified on the last day of the season against Brighton we may only have lost 5.

It's a perfect snapshot of where we are. We win games, or we lose games. Sometimes it feels like all or nothing (ironic considering the Amazon documentary title). 21 Wins, 13 losses. Only 3 draws over the season.

Perhaps we need to be more pragmatic away from home, we certainly need to be tougher both physically & mentally. Even converting half them to draws takes you to a much more respectable position.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62407 on: Today at 11:57:37 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:37:12 am
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.


Maybe if it was a valiant defeat where a young squad was stretched to its limits and just came up short. The manner of the defeat was galling. But moreso the three defeats on the spin in April to put yourself in this crunch position.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,024
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62408 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Have Arsenal fans stopped measuring Arteta's 'progress' in his first three seasons with Klopp's at Liverpool yet?

It seemed they were all doing this at one stage. It was the 'model' that forgave everything. Lost at Burnley? Well Klopp lost at Burnley in his first season too. Drew against West Brom at home? Well so did Klopp. Knocked out of the Europa League? Well didn't Klopp get knocked out in his early days? Every Arsenal failure meant that the plan was working and would soon see the club emulate Klopp's Liverpool and win the Premier League and the Champions League and all the other pots too. 

Pure delusion!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,222
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62409 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:18:12 am
Was it Klopp's first full season with us where we had no European football and we managed to get top 4 that year? That was massive with no European football. Feel like if we were in Europe that year, we would have probably missed out on the CL again that season as well since our squad depth was pretty weak.  Feel like Arsenal needed top 4 this season to elevate them to the next level. They don't have the squad to cope with 2 games a week and they'll struggle to attract those players who will take them to that next level.

They don't have those players who can just turn it on and win you a game compared to Spurs for example in Kane and Son.

Their best bet next season is going all out for the Europa and probably finishing between 6-8th again.

It was vital we got top 4 that year, not just for us but it set Arsenal back a lot which helped us consolidate it the next year despite the CL run. And that CL run was the springboard to winning it the next year.

It was Klopp's first full year so we were ahead of schedule but needed to make the most of a year out of Europe. That's where Arsenal have really fell short. Arsenal and United could be looking at needing to win the EL to get back in the CL next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62410 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm »
Some of you might have seen this already. Xhaka is a lovely lovely man

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61474232

Arsenal defender Granit Xhaka criticised his team-mates after their performance in Monday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle, saying: "If you're nervous stay at home."

"If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home," he said.

"It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to come here and play. It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here."

However, speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticised Xhaka's comments.

"He's having a right dig at players in the dressing room," Neville said.

"I hope he wasn't having a go at these young players. He has been a disgrace at times, getting sent off etcetera. He has left it up in the air there."

"We wanted to have a big game but it didn't happen," Xhaka told BBC Sport.

"People speak always about leaders. We're not playing tennis, we're playing football. If someone is not ready for this pressure, stay at home.

"You can't come here and play like this. We looked very bad today. The gameplan was totally different. We played a totally different game.

"They were running us over from the first minute to the 96th. When you play like this, you don't deserve to play in the Champions League.

"The thing is the pressure. If you can't handle the pressure, it ends like today. It looks like we can't do something against the pressure."
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62411 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm »
He's said nothing wrong there. You can't criticise them for being spineless and weak and then moan when somebody puts their head above the parapet and says exactly what everyone else thinks. Of course him being a junk footballer and part of the problem is a seperate issue.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,941
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62412 on: Today at 12:26:04 pm »
He's spoken like a captain there, just annoying that he's an absolutely horrendous footballer and a fairly sizable part of the problem there.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62413 on: Today at 12:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:13:41 pm
He's said nothing wrong there. You can't criticise them for being spineless and weak and then moan when somebody puts their head above the parapet and says exactly what everyone else thinks. Of course him being a junk footballer and part of the problem is a seperate issue.
Feels a bit like when AOC had that strop on the pitch when he was the only one running for them, and they all directed their anger at him instead of the other players they should have been angry at.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,065
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62414 on: Today at 12:33:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,775
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62415 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:13:41 pm
He's said nothing wrong there. You can't criticise them for being spineless and weak and then moan when somebody puts their head above the parapet and says exactly what everyone else thinks. Of course him being a junk footballer and part of the problem is a seperate issue.

Yeah I don't understand the flak he takes as a person. I mean, Neville's had a go at him there calling him a disgrace for being critical of the dressing room - whereas that prick won't shut up about United's current dressing room (who leak things to their media ex player pals, while they unprofessionally out them on live TV).

Fair to say Neville wouldn't have the bollocks to say that criticism to Xhaka - unless Keane was there to hide behind. I really respected Xhaka for the way he gave a bit back to the shit arsenal supporters who were booing him and providing toxic or silent atmospheres for so many years.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,602
  • Bam!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62416 on: Today at 12:48:21 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:12:14 pm
Some of you might have seen this already. Xhaka is a lovely lovely man

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61474232

Arsenal defender Granit Xhaka criticised his team-mates after their performance in Monday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle, saying: "If you're nervous stay at home."

"If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home," he said.

"It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to come here and play. It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here."

However, speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticised Xhaka's comments.

"He's having a right dig at players in the dressing room," Neville said.

"I hope he wasn't having a go at these young players. He has been a disgrace at times, getting sent off etcetera. He has left it up in the air there."

"We wanted to have a big game but it didn't happen," Xhaka told BBC Sport.

"People speak always about leaders. We're not playing tennis, we're playing football. If someone is not ready for this pressure, stay at home.

"You can't come here and play like this. We looked very bad today. The gameplan was totally different. We played a totally different game.

"They were running us over from the first minute to the 96th. When you play like this, you don't deserve to play in the Champions League.

"The thing is the pressure. If you can't handle the pressure, it ends like today. It looks like we can't do something against the pressure."


Saw Xhaka and Neville in the same article and stopped. Presume he is slagging him off and calling him a disgrace. Yawn Gary, get some new material. Did he have a go at Trent last night as well somehow?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62417 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:28:46 am
A contract is a contract, its hardly a handcuff. You guys gave Benitez a 5 year one and sacked him a year later. Happens all the time in football.

We gave Benitez a new contract at a time when a shit ton of clubs across Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, would have moved heaven and earth to have him as their manager. Who are you keeping from poaching Arteta from you? Absolutely no one. That's why it was a ridiculous thing to do, like with United giving Solskjaer a new contract, or back when Newcastle signed Pardew up for like 10 years.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62418 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:33:46 pm
Yeah I don't understand the flak he takes as a person. I mean, Neville's had a go at him there calling him a disgrace for being critical of the dressing room - whereas that prick won't shut up about United's current dressing room (who leak things to their media ex player pals, while they unprofessionally out them on live TV).

Fair to say Neville wouldn't have the bollocks to say that criticism to Xhaka - unless Keane was there to hide behind. I really respected Xhaka for the way he gave a bit back to the shit arsenal supporters who were booing him and providing toxic or silent atmospheres for so many years.

Well Neville's a cretin and total fucking hypocrite who makes scapegoats when he needs them.

One of Arsenal's biggest problem's is that Xhaka is the best central midfielder they have regularly. Partey arguably better but a total sicknote. Guendouzi certainly better but fell foul of Arteta's unwritten rules it seems. Shocking staffed in that part of the pitch.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62419 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Arsenal looked toothless last night, must win game and they bottled it big time. The best thing is most of their fans seem happy to keep Arteta, diet Pep like Pep, bottled the champions league.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,122
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62420 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm »
Wow just realised how many games Spurs & Arsenal hve lost this season, that is mental.

14th place Palace have 11, whilst Spurs have 11 & Arsenal 13.

Jeez.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62421 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
Not to kick a team when they are down, but are either Martinelli or Saka left-footed and if they are, are either of them unsettled....?
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62422 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:14:53 pm
We gave Benitez a new contract at a time when a shit ton of clubs across Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, would have moved heaven and earth to have him as their manager. Who are you keeping from poaching Arteta from you? Absolutely no one. That's why it was a ridiculous thing to do, like with United giving Solskjaer a new contract, or back when Newcastle signed Pardew up for like 10 years.

My point was contracts aren't worth the paper they are written on. Like when managers get hired on 3 year deals and get sacked after 4 months.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,941
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62423 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:48:48 pm
Not to kick a team when they are down, but are either Martinelli or Saka left-footed and if they are, are either of them unsettled....?

Aye, Sakas left footed I think.

If he signs a new contract I think it'd demonstrate his ambition though, and I dare say they'll be lobbing a lot of money at him.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62424 on: Today at 03:22:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:11:52 am
Shows you what a fluke FA Cup win can do to ones reputation.

you have to credit him with that trophy, they won and it gave him alot of goodwill in the bank, which is all fair enough

my problem is that he did it with the previous managers team, with his rebuilding team he placed 8th (after 8th previous season) and if you look at wins/losses, goals against, goals for etc this season is actually worse but with other teams falling off this season, some off a cliff, he'll place 5th.

as an arsenal fan you take it but dont give me some narrative about this huge improvement, it's not there on paper or the eyetest

i dont think even arsenal fans are claiming he's improved them up front and neither/not much in midfield overall

it's the defence that has been seen as being much improved and an area he's spent on multiple players but in reality he's brought in one fullback that looks good defensively (offers little going forward), a keeper that is their version of pickford and next season they'll not be happy with him, leno is better and one CB that looks decent and has promise, while vastly overpaying for another that has traits you like in being quick and comfortable on the ball but is poor defensively, arguably their best CB he sent on loan and we'll see if he wants to come back, cos that could go pearshape if the lad looks for a stay where he is

the defence's stats are worse this season than last season - i dont see this major improvement in the area considered the most improved in his rebuild
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 1556 1557 1558 1559 1560 [1561]   Go Up
« previous next »
 