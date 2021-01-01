Shows you what a fluke FA Cup win can do to ones reputation.



you have to credit him with that trophy, they won and it gave him alot of goodwill in the bank, which is all fair enoughmy problem is that he did it with the previous managers team, with his rebuilding team he placed 8th (after 8th previous season) and if you look at wins/losses, goals against, goals for etc this season is actually worse but with other teams falling off this season, some off a cliff, he'll place 5th.as an arsenal fan you take it but dont give me some narrative about this huge improvement, it's not there on paper or the eyetesti dont think even arsenal fans are claiming he's improved them up front and neither/not much in midfield overallit's the defence that has been seen as being much improved and an area he's spent on multiple players but in reality he's brought in one fullback that looks good defensively (offers little going forward), a keeper that is their version of pickford and next season they'll not be happy with him, leno is better and one CB that looks decent and has promise, while vastly overpaying for another that has traits you like in being quick and comfortable on the ball but is poor defensively, arguably their best CB he sent on loan and we'll see if he wants to come back, cos that could go pearshape if the lad looks for a stay where he isthe defence's stats are worse this season than last season - i dont see this major improvement in the area considered the most improved in his rebuild