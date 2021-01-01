Some of you might have seen this already. Xhaka is a lovely lovely manArsenal defender Granit Xhaka criticised his team-mates after their performance in Monday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle, saying: "If you're nervous stay at home.""If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home," he said."It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to come here and play. It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here."However, speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville criticised Xhaka's comments."He's having a right dig at players in the dressing room," Neville said."I hope he wasn't having a go at these young players. He has been a disgrace at times, getting sent off etcetera. He has left it up in the air there.""We wanted to have a big game but it didn't happen," Xhaka told BBC Sport."People speak always about leaders. We're not playing tennis, we're playing football. If someone is not ready for this pressure, stay at home."You can't come here and play like this. We looked very bad today. The gameplan was totally different. We played a totally different game."They were running us over from the first minute to the 96th. When you play like this, you don't deserve to play in the Champions League."The thing is the pressure. If you can't handle the pressure, it ends like today. It looks like we can't do something against the pressure."