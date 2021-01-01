« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4824906 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62360 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62361 on: Today at 09:43:17 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:37:12 am
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.

He is 3 seasons deep. What is his plan?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62362 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:37:12 am
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.

CL doesn't make that much difference to my opinion of him. I don't rate him. Let's imagine he's doing what he's doing with Arsenal at Man United, would you be envious and thinking "Well I wish we could have a class upcoming manager like that" or would you be thinking "He's about as middle of the road as it gets and we're glad they haven't someone better"?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62363 on: Today at 09:46:21 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:37:12 am
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.

Very true. Part of this agenda is driven because too many ex players are pundits and both Sky and BT are two of the worst companies in limiting the intelligence of debate on both managers and players generally. I think the better shows are podcasts now, I love the one done by Michael Calvin which strangely enough is run by BT but has much more intelligent debate going on around footballing issues.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62364 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
Out of the top 6 teams i have the least dislike for Arsenal. But some of their fans are the most deluded out there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62365 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:46:31 am
Out of the top 6 teams i have the least dislike for Arsenal. But some of their fans are the most deluded out there.

Have you seen some of ours on social media?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62366 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:43:17 am
He is 3 seasons deep. What is his plan?

To get better players, to improve the points total, to finish higher up the league. He done that this year. He'll try and do that again next season, if he doesn't he'll be under pressure and could lose his job.

That too simple?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62367 on: Today at 09:49:32 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:48:25 am
To get better players, to improve the points total, to finish higher up the league. He done that this year. He'll try and do that again next season, if he doesn't he'll be under pressure and could lose his job.

That too simple?

And finish below Spurs? It does seem too simple.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62368 on: Today at 09:51:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:49:32 am
And finish below Spurs? It does seem too simple.

Spurs are further ahead over Arsenal they have Kane and Son, one of the first things Arsenal need to get right is get a couple of goal scorers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62369 on: Today at 09:52:28 am »
Arteta has cleared a lot of shite out of this squad - another 2 or 3 quality signings should take this squad to the next level where they pick up the extra 5-7 points required to qualify for the CL next season. Spurs will likely strengthen next season but Chelsea might regress, so there's no point overreacting to this bottling from an Arsenal perspective.

They just need a solid summer - a starting midfielder alongside Partey when fit and a top centre-forward will take this team a long way forwards. Gabriel Jesus would be a top top signing for them, in midfield I'm not sure who is linked with them but they have to get that one right.

Huge summer for Arsenal, but sacking Arteta is premature considering the signs of progression - give him another summed and see what he does next season, a Europa League trophy is a big possibility and would be incredible for the club. If he can't secure CL qualification next season then bring in someone else, but I think its quite feasible that they can improve next season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62370 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:37:12 am
Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.

It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.

Its a results business.

And to be fair, if there was some sort of plan he wouldn't be getting pelters like he is. If it looked like a gradual, steady improvement people, I suspect, would be far more willing to give him time. But there isn't. The football is woeful, even the games you've won recently you've looked dreadful. If you're a half decent, international level 800 meter runner and end up far clear on the second lap in 3rd place but end up finishing 6th because you tried to run the last 200 meters running backwards, you don't get credit for finishing where you were expected to finish anyway.

And improving the points total is meaningless if it achieves nothing, which it seems it will. You've had a free hit this season, no Europe, finished early in the FA Cup. You've had more rest than anyone since January, you should be improving the points total. With twelve games of the season left, you were a point clear in 4th with 3 games in hand (one game in hand on Spurs but six points clear). Since then you've won five and lost six. And not against tricky teams, obliterated by Palace, beaten by Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton. Its an absolutely spectacular bottle job, and one that should see the manager gone. If you're a team trying to get into the top four, you have that advantage and then your form drops so dramatically when it matters, that suggests to me that the manager isn't up to it.
« Reply #62371 on: Today at 09:56:17 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:02 am
Spurs are further ahead over Arsenal they have Kane and Son, one of the first things Arsenal need to get right is get a couple of goal scorers.

Jill, they had one in Auba  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62372 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:02 am
Spurs are further ahead over Arsenal they have Kane and Son, one of the first things Arsenal need to get right is get a couple of goal scorers.

They also have a top-class manager.  Which, as we all know, is the most important aspect of any team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62373 on: Today at 09:58:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:45:16 am
CL doesn't make that much difference to my opinion of him. I don't rate him. Let's imagine he's doing what he's doing with Arsenal at Man United, would you be envious and thinking "Well I wish we could have a class upcoming manager like that" or would you be thinking "He's about as middle of the road as it gets and we're glad they haven't someone better"?

I don't care what Utd fans think, I have my own opinion, I wouldn't have touched any of their managers post Fergie either.
Some of them were digging out Tuchel the other day saying this season was a failure, meanwhile Chelsea fans love him.

I'll dig out Arteta when it's clear progress isn't happening, in terms of points & league finishes. That's my black & white.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62374 on: Today at 09:58:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:56:17 am
Jill, they had one in Auba  ;D

There were problems with him though, sometimes you have to get rid of certain players. Just like Klopp did with Coutinho and others I seem to recall.
« Reply #62375 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:58:56 am
There were problems with him though, sometimes you have to get rid of certain players. Just like Klopp did with Coutinho and others I seem to recall.

Yes but we sold Coutinho and immediately improved the squad. They got rid of Auba for nothing. It might have even been Arteta who was the problem in that relationship as he is doing fine at Barca.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62376 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:58:37 am
I don't care what Utd fans think, I have my own opinion, I wouldn't have touched any of their managers post Fergie either.
Some of them were digging out Tuchel the other day saying this season was a failure, meanwhile Chelsea fans love him.

I'll dig out Arteta when it's clear progress isn't happening, in terms of points & league finishes. That's my black & white.

My question was merely aimed at seeing how youd assess Artetas work if you werent an Arsenal fan. If he was doing the same as he is elsewhere would you want him etc
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62377 on: Today at 10:01:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:58:29 am
They also have a top-class manager.  Which, as we all know, is the most important aspect of any team.

Conte the manager who was throwing toys out of the pram when he joined Tottenham and who will continue to clash with Levy. I don't think that is a long-term relationship with Tottenham somehow. There is no guarantee he'd have done better at Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62378 on: Today at 10:03:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:21:20 am
In January they got rid of Aubameyang, Chambers, Mari, Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac. For nothing. Last summer they got rid of Bellerin, Guendouzi, Willian, Torreira and Saliba. For nothing.

I mean sure, great. Except since then they've had to play Xhaka at left back, because Tavares is so shit. They had to play two clearly unfit CBs last night in the biggest game of the season. They've had to start Cedric in practically every game since February, who is an absolutely appalling footballer. They're stuck with Elneny in midfield, who is an absolutely appalling footballer. They've had to pick between two strikers who have scored 8 league goals between them all season, whilst Aubameyang has got 11 league goals for Barca since January.

People keep comparing it to us pre-Klopp. Can you imagine Klopp coming in and going 'Right Skrtel, release. Sakho, release. Flanagan, release. Benteke, loan him somewhere, anywhere. Gomez, loan him somewhere. Moreno, don't fancy him, loan him somewhere.' and Liverpool fans then going 'Well yeah bit rubbish, but we've got a really small squad'.

None of those players they loaned/released are world beaters, but you can't tell me Aubameyang isn't a comfortably better footballer than any of their strikers. That Bellerin isn't a far better footballer than Cedric. That Guendouzi or Torreita aren't much better than Elneny. Getting rid of the 'deadwood' is great (although more and more it actually seems like deadwood stands for players who don't really respect Arteta), but falls a bit flat when you're relying on the likes of Elneny, Cedric, Nketiah, Xhaka, Pepe, Tavares and Lacazette in the biggest game of your season. The top managers make the best of what they have, they don't release a fucking raft of them and then moan about squad depth (and hilariously try to get games postponed because of a lack of players). North Bank won't thank me for saying it, but Conte has made a decent team containing the likes of Ben Davies, Sessegnon and Emerson Royal.

Forget about new signings, new strikers, new CMs, whatever. Their priority this summer should absolutely be trying to get a manager in line with the other 'top five' teams.

Yep good post, a lot of Arsenal woes are self inflicted, loaning out Saliba who is their most talented CB and bringing in Ben White for 50m is another very poor decision.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62379 on: Today at 10:03:49 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:18 am
Yes but we sold Coutinho and immediately improved the squad. They got rid of Auba for nothing. It might have even been Arteta who was the problem in that relationship as he is doing fine at Barca.

Did you actually see any of his performances, he certainly didn't look like he was playing for the team. It was obvious he wanted the move.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62380 on: Today at 10:04:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:01 am
Its a results business.

And to be fair, if there was some sort of plan he wouldn't be getting pelters like he is. If it looked like a gradual, steady improvement people, I suspect, would be far more willing to give him time. But there isn't. The football is woeful, even the games you've won recently you've looked dreadful. If you're a half decent, international level 800 meter runner and end up far clear on the second lap in 3rd place but end up finishing 6th because you tried to run the last 200 meters running backwards, you don't get credit for finishing where you were expected to finish anyway.

And improving the points total is meaningless if it achieves nothing, which it seems it will. You've had a free hit this season, no Europe, finished early in the FA Cup. You've had more rest than anyone since January, you should be improving the points total. With twelve games of the season left, you were a point clear in 4th with 3 games in hand (one game in hand on Spurs but six points clear). Since then you've won five and lost six. And not against tricky teams, obliterated by Palace, beaten by Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton. Its an absolutely spectacular bottle job, and one that should see the manager gone. If you're a team trying to get into the top four, you have that advantage and then your form drops so dramatically when it matters, that suggests to me that the manager isn't up to it.

Its a huge bottle job and I'd be livid if I was an arsenal fan, but I think we get spoilt watching liverpool every week and so the shiteness of every other team seems so much more intense to us than it might actually be in its proper context. Us and City are lightyears ahead of these and just because they have the Arsenal badge on their chest and that makes us think they should be a top side like they were under Wenger - its not realistic to expect that level from this team. They haven't qualified for the champions league since Klopp's first season in that mad year were everyone was shite and Leicester won the league.. They have pissed so much money up the wall on the wrong signings over the past decade and that isnt Arteta's fault. Arteta might not be as good as Conte or Tuchel, but unless a manager of that quality becomes available I dont see the point in sacking him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62381 on: Today at 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:00:18 am
Yes but we sold Coutinho and immediately improved the squad. They got rid of Auba for nothing. It might have even been Arteta who was the problem in that relationship as he is doing fine at Barca.


He's not done that great at Barca, missed a fuckload of chances and didnt show up in some poor losses for them recently. They were right to get rid of Aubameyang, the problem was not replacing him - but they will this summer surely. Gabriel Jesus would be an excellent signing if they can get him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62382 on: Today at 10:10:02 am »
Besides the obvious Arsenal optimists in here I'm surprised there are many Arteta fans in here  :o
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62383 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 10:07:58 am

He's not done that great at Barca, missed a fuckload of chances and didnt show up in some poor losses for them recently. They were right to get rid of Aubameyang, the problem was not replacing him - but they will this summer surely. Gabriel Jesus would be an excellent signing if they can get him.

I agree with that, it amazes me how many people go on about him. He strikes me as quite immature Aubamayang for a man of his experience, such as his behaviour on Klopp's place when he was at Dortmund.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62384 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:10:02 am
Besides the obvious Arsenal optimists in here I'm surprised there are many Arteta fans in here  :o

To be fair we had loads on here tipping Utd for the title at the start of the season so it's not that surprising  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62385 on: Today at 10:11:52 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:10:52 am
To be fair we had loads on here tipping Utd for the title at the start of the season so it's not that surprising  ;D

Shows you what a fluke FA Cup win can do to ones reputation.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62386 on: Today at 10:14:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:10:02 am
Besides the obvious Arsenal optimists in here I'm surprised there are many Arteta fans in here  :o

Most Arsenal fans I know want Arteta to stay on for next season, they believe they have seen enough good signs this season that they're going in the right direction so there must be something to that.

Personally, I don't really care what they do because they are miles off us and won't get near us anytime soon, and I don't dislike them like I dislike all the other so called "big clubs" - I'd love if we took advantage of their weakness this summer and took Saka off them though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62387 on: Today at 10:15:54 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:10:46 am
I agree with that, it amazes me how many people go on about him. He strikes me as quite immature Aubamayang for a man of his experience, such as his behaviour on Klopp's place when he was at Dortmund.


Yeah his whole career he's had disciplinary issues and generally been a moody wanker. Not the right personality to lead this young Arsenal team at all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62388 on: Today at 10:19:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:02 am
Spurs are further ahead over Arsenal they have Kane and Son, one of the first things Arsenal need to get right is get a couple of goal scorers.

They're the difference makers, for sure. But it doesn't just happen by accident. Kane was having a stinker of a season until Conte came in. I imagine if he'd rolled up at Arsenal early in the season he'd have made Aubameyang his focal point, probably with Saka and Martinelli, and at least made them harder to beat and more dangerous on the counter.

At this level, you can't just have a season where you jettison every single player you think doesn't have a long-term future at the club (and thats not even considering that a lot of the shite they have there are players Arteta has signed). Their whole mindset is bizarre. Maybe it comes from the top but there seems to be an obsession with hanging certain players out to dry. Ozil and Aubameyang are the main ones, but there's a lot of others who have been reported to have had 'run ins' with different managers and then dumped (they even seem to have it with Saliba, who hasn't even played for them yet!). When they started fucking over Ozil, he was still performing at a good level.

Arteta comes across as someone who has absolutely learnt from Guardiola, but with none of the coaching ability.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62389 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:28:46 am
A contract is a contract, its hardly a handcuff. You guys gave Benitez a 5 year one and sacked him a year later. Happens all the time in football.
You don't really want to be basing your business model on a 2010 Liverpool mate, trust me.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62390 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:19:56 am
They're the difference makers, for sure. But it doesn't just happen by accident. Kane was having a stinker of a season until Conte came in. I imagine if he'd rolled up at Arsenal early in the season he'd have made Aubameyang his focal point, probably with Saka and Martinelli, and at least made them harder to beat and more dangerous on the counter.

At this level, you can't just have a season where you jettison every single player you think doesn't have a long-term future at the club (and thats not even considering that a lot of the shite they have there are players Arteta has signed). Their whole mindset is bizarre. Maybe it comes from the top but there seems to be an obsession with hanging certain players out to dry. Ozil and Aubameyang are the main ones, but there's a lot of others who have been reported to have had 'run ins' with different managers and then dumped (they even seem to have it with Saliba, who hasn't even played for them yet!). When they started fucking over Ozil, he was still performing at a good level.

Arteta comes across as someone who has absolutely learnt from Guardiola, but with none of the coaching ability.

I feel like we are going over old ground here.  :D  Aubameyang clearly didn't want to remain at Arsenal, his performances told its own story. We don't know what would have happened had Conte come to Arsenal, it's irrelevant anyway as it didn't happen. I think his style works at certain clubs but not everywhere. Of course, it's true that some mistakes have been made, but that's always the case when you are coming back from Arsenal are. This next season will be the crucial one, in terms of their signings they have to make the decisions right. A prime goal scorer top of the list.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62391 on: Today at 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:29:46 am
I feel like we are going over old ground here.  :D  Aubameyang clearly didn't want to remain at Arsenal, his performances told its own story. We don't know what would have happened had Conte come to Arsenal, it's irrelevant anyway as it didn't happen. I think his style works at certain clubs but not everywhere. Of course, it's true that some mistakes have been made, but that's always the case when you are coming back from Arsenal are. This next season will be the crucial one, in terms of their signings they have to make the decisions right. A prime goal scorer top of the list.

He signed a new contract though. It seems that actually.....he didn't want to play for Arteta. He was easily their best attacker, if not easily their best player. Even now. As with Ozil, it smacks of the manager using him to make a point and try and stamp his authority on the job. And all its actually done is make him look pretty silly. The whole club is a mess, but that absolutely includes Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62392 on: Today at 10:39:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:32:25 am
He signed a new contract though. It seems that actually.....he didn't want to play for Arteta. He was easily their best attacker, if not easily their best player. Even now. As with Ozil, it smacks of the manager using him to make a point and try and stamp his authority on the job. And all its actually done is make him look pretty silly. The whole club is a mess, but that absolutely includes Arteta.

Interesting that you seem to want to put the blame everywhere other than on the players. Auba and Ozil were not perfect through their trials at the club, they both came over to me as selfish and cynical. If the club is in as much of a mess as you clearly think, I'm even less sure Conte would have been the best person to make it improve matters. Anyway lets leave it there. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62393 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:17 am
Interesting that you seem to want to put the blame everywhere other than on the players. Auba and Ozil were not perfect through their trials at the club, they both came over to me as selfish and cynical. If the club is in as much of a mess as you clearly think, I'm even less sure Conte would have been the best person to make it improve matters. Anyway lets leave it there.

I literally said the whole club is a mess :D

Its been a pretty rancid mess for the best part of a decade now, the contract for Aubameyang is still one of the most amazing pieces of business I've ever seen at a football club after Ozil. But you know, if you dont want players winding down to be on megabucks....don't offer them megabucks. But they were both still good players at the time that they started getting bombed out, and to me it seems pretty clear that the powers that be saw an opportunity to make them public enemy number one rather than the manager or the owners. And we all know, the buck stops with the manager. It probably shouldn't, but it does. And if the manager isn't able to get the best out of their best players, then its bound to end in tears.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62394 on: Today at 10:47:37 am »
Arsenal fans are seeing the difference anyway, the vast majority are well behind Arteta. Most calls for his head are from fans of other clubs. We believe hes done a lot of good things and whilst there is still a long way to go, hes on the right track. If the fans are on board , then thats all that matters.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62395 on: Today at 10:49:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:47:37 am
Arsenal fans are seeing the difference anyway, the vast majority are well behind Arteta. Most calls for his head are from fans of other clubs. We believe hes done a lot of good things and whilst there is still a long way to go, hes on the right track. If the fans are on board , then thats all that matters.

Annoyingly it doesn't really effect us, but just means less competition from a club we don't mind against teams we do. Ah well.
