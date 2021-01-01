Seems to be such a thin line between what would be perceived as a good season for Arsenal, or failure. 1 game from 4th, that's decided if Arteta is a decent young manager with a plan, or a complete cluster fuck and 1 of the worst managers in the league.



It's all so reactionary nowadays. I don't think the line and margin should be so thin.



Its a results business.And to be fair, if there was some sort of plan he wouldn't be getting pelters like he is. If it looked like a gradual, steady improvement people, I suspect, would be far more willing to give him time. But there isn't. The football is woeful, even the games you've won recently you've looked dreadful. If you're a half decent, international level 800 meter runner and end up far clear on the second lap in 3rd place but end up finishing 6th because you tried to run the last 200 meters running backwards, you don't get credit for finishing where you were expected to finish anyway.And improving the points total is meaningless if it achieves nothing, which it seems it will. You've had a free hit this season, no Europe, finished early in the FA Cup. You've had more rest than anyone since January, you should be improving the points total. With twelve games of the season left, you were a point clear in 4th with 3 games in hand (one game in hand on Spurs but six points clear). Since then you've won five and lost six. And not against tricky teams, obliterated by Palace, beaten by Brighton, Newcastle and Southampton. Its an absolutely spectacular bottle job, and one that should see the manager gone. If you're a team trying to get into the top four, you have that advantage and then your form drops so dramatically when it matters, that suggests to me that the manager isn't up to it.