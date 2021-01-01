« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4822935 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62320 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Who is getting the Arsenal goals?

And so it proved 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62321 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?

You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62322 on: Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
City or Liverpool.

He will play week in week out at Arsenal. He is young enough to stay longer there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62323 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.

But we'd have the same payroll under them. And the other teams would still have more payroll than us. So how does that work?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62324 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?


What are you suggesting ?

Where would you say Arteta ranks in the league as manager ? (1 being best, 20 worst).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62325 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
What are you suggesting ?

Where would you say Arteta ranks in the league as manager ? (1 being best, 20 worst).

Im not ranking anything, because its all subjective, and there's no point, how can you prove anything?
It depends on a number of different factors. Ancelotti is a great manager for instance at big clubs, but not at one like Everton. Moyes is a good manager at Everton & West Ham, but out his depth at Utd.

I'm saying Arteta has Arsenal 5th, probably should have been 4th, but I keep getting told he's 1 of the worst managers in the league, but there's only Conte, Tuchel, Klopp & Pep ahead of him.

Then I'm getting told its because of the payroll, fair enough, but if its thats the case then he's finishing were he should be finishing. So then I look at the squad, and say, is he underachieving with that, and I say, well its certainly not better than Liverpools, City's or Chelsea's, & Spurs have difference makers so again, not really.

So you would say Arteta is performing at par, would you not? So my next question is, are the likes of Frank, Moyes etc good enough, that it would take Arsenal above par, and above the likes of Conte & Tuchel? So they would need to out manage them? Are they good enough for that?

Maybe you guys are right and they would.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62326 on: Today at 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
But we'd have the same payroll under them. And the other teams would still have more payroll than us. So how does that work?

ManC have more payroll than us, how does that work? Bayern could pay way more than Dortmund when Klopp was there, how did that work? Just because your chances are small doesn't mean you can't make 5% say 10% with a better hire and then maybe in years like this where everything aligns (ManU and Spurs both struggling) then you're there to take advantage. You can't say that the presumed outcome here, Arsenal in the EL, isn't anything but a failure considering how Spurs and ManU played this year regardless of what the pre-season predictions said.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62327 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:05:55 am
Im not ranking anything, because its all subjective, and there's no point, how can you prove anything?
It depends on a number of different factors. Ancelotti is a great manager for instance at big clubs, but not at one like Everton. Moyes is a good manager at Everton & West Ham, but out his depth at Utd.

I'm saying Arteta has Arsenal 5th, probably should have been 4th, but I keep getting told he's 1 of the worst managers in the league, but there's only Conte, Tuchel, Klopp & Pep ahead of him.

Then I'm getting told its because of the payroll, fair enough, but if its thats the case then he's finishing were he should be finishing. So then I look at the squad, and say, is he underachieving with that, and I say, well its certainly not better than Liverpools, City's or Chelsea's, & Spurs have difference makers so again, not really.

So you would say Arteta is performing at par, would you not? So my next question is, are the likes of Frank, Moyes etc good enough, that it would take Arsenal above par, and above the likes of Conte & Tuchel? So they would need to out manage them? Are they good enough for that?

Maybe you guys are right and they would.

This is my first venture on this topic. Dont be bundling me into others opinions Ive already been through this with someone on another subject. A pet hate of mine ;D

Id say youre about right. But youre summation that you probably Shouldve been 4th is a big player in the subject

You were 3pts clear with a game in hand had Palace, Brighton and Southampton next. Lost them all. Now that is not something you can just lump on the players come out in interviews and do the whole We were not good enough thing hoping people will be refreshed by your honesty. After the palace 3-0 there had to be a reaction from the manager to the players being in the ascendant position you were in.

Most certainly not worst in the league. I would suggest that honour goes to Lampard

What I think people are maybe confusing it with is overhyped, over rated. Certainly by the likes of yourself as hes got Arsenal playing sporadically. I personnel think Eddie Howe would do a better job at Arsenal. Frank at Brentford, well see how he deals with the 2nd season

Moyes? Hes not done bad tbf to him at West Ham youve hit to admit. But he burns in the spotlight as you say
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62328 on: Today at 02:05:08 am »
Looking forward to more briefings from Arsenal PR saying getting Champions League wouldve been ahead of schedule for this team. Anyway, hope they batter the Ev on the weekend.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62329 on: Today at 02:54:34 am »
Has anyone seen or heard from TNB?
