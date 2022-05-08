« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1547 1548 1549 1550 1551 [1552] 1553   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4813184 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62040 on: May 8, 2022, 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May  8, 2022, 10:21:04 am
A draw won't be a bad result. Just batter Leeds, Everton and Newcastle and you're there.
That's why I'd maybe go more defensive against them than I usually would, especially with crazy Tavares playing. Maybe a similar set up like how we started vs Chelsea, restrict their main weapon which is hitting on the counter.


Quote from: jillc on May  8, 2022, 10:25:37 am
Exactly, that's why Spurs performance yesterday makes no sense to me, all they've done is lose control of their destiny. Arsenal don't even have to win the North London derby they could take a draw while winning their other games.

Perhaps they are gambling on us dropping points somewhere else, which given how the run in has went wouldnt be a big surprise.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,210
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62041 on: May 8, 2022, 12:18:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May  8, 2022, 10:39:31 am
That's why I'd maybe go more defensive against them than I usually would, especially with crazy Tavares playing. Maybe a similar set up like how we started vs Chelsea, restrict their main weapon which is hitting on the counter.


Perhaps they are gambling on us dropping points somewhere else, which given how the run in has went wouldnt be a big surprise.

Spurs could just as easily drop points though, it's not as if they haven't been unpredictable themselves. Your most important game is to win against Leeds now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,126
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62042 on: May 8, 2022, 04:26:30 pm »
The gunners would have secured 3rd place by now had it not been for the big fuckups... No excuses from this point forward.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62043 on: May 8, 2022, 04:58:25 pm »
Surely even this lot can't miss out from here?

Draw against Spurs, and it's as good as done.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62044 on: May 8, 2022, 05:16:17 pm »
Made hard work of that.

If anyone said at start of season wed be in this position. Favorites for 4th with a chance of third Id have laughed my head off.

We still need a lot in the summer. Getting to CL is massive for who it could make us attract and the finances. Huge game at Spurs now, a draw would pretty much clinch it. I can see Everton being safe on the last day of the season and that could help us massively.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62045 on: May 9, 2022, 04:58:17 am »
They are not getting 4th. They will lose to Spurs and drop points to Everton or Newcastle.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62046 on: May 9, 2022, 06:34:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  9, 2022, 04:58:17 am
They are not getting 4th. They will lose to Spurs and drop points to Everton or Newcastle.

This is definitely not what I want to see happen, but I fear it will. Just have a feeling Arteta's Arsenal have a bigger bottle-job in them than Conte's Spurs.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62047 on: May 9, 2022, 08:04:03 am »
These will get battered in the CL next season if they do actually make it.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62048 on: May 9, 2022, 08:31:18 am »
No Partey, no Tierney, no White. Already a very small squad, amazed where we are. 3 big cup finals coming, if we win the first one, the next 2 get cancelled. I do fear for us at Newcastle so we must avoid defeat at Spurs. Everton at home we ll win theyll be safe by then.

Not a given Spurs beat Burnley either.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62049 on: May 9, 2022, 11:51:16 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2022, 08:04:03 am
These will get battered in the CL next season if they do actually make it.

Depends on the draw I suppose. Even this seasons Utd managed to make it out the group. Benfica & Villareal were your quarter & semi final opponents.

Also, depends if we add some quality players in the summer.

Let's worry about that if we make it.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,650
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62050 on: May 9, 2022, 12:36:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May  9, 2022, 11:51:16 am
Depends on the draw I suppose. Even this seasons Utd managed to make it out the group. Benfica & Villareal were your quarter & semi final opponents.

Also, depends if we add some quality players in the summer.

Let's worry about that if we make it.

Whats wrong with Benfica and Villarreal? Id bet on both of them beating you lot.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62051 on: May 9, 2022, 12:38:00 pm »
Much rather see Arsenal in fourth than Spurs. Always try to play football (don't always succeed) and games against them are usually worth watching. Unlike their bus parking, draw cup winning north London neighbours. Spurs won't know what to do in the derby and can definitely see Arsenal getting a favourable result.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62052 on: May 9, 2022, 12:47:53 pm »
totally rooting for arsenal for 4th
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62053 on: May 9, 2022, 01:07:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May  9, 2022, 12:47:53 pm
totally rooting for arsenal for 4th

Yep,third's still possible as well
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62054 on: May 9, 2022, 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May  9, 2022, 12:47:53 pm
totally rooting for arsenal for 4th

Yup, same here .
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,156
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62055 on: May 9, 2022, 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May  9, 2022, 01:10:04 pm
Yup, same here .

Its about time you got on board the bandwagon!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62056 on: May 9, 2022, 01:16:10 pm »
Reduced the chances of an all English final as well which is always a relief.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62057 on: May 9, 2022, 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2022, 12:36:14 pm
Whats wrong with Benfica and Villarreal? Id bet on both of them beating you lot.

We played both last season in the Europa, put out Benfica and narrowly lost to Villareal.

There's nothing wrong with them, but it's the point these were Europa League teams last season that performed well in the Champions League.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62058 on: May 9, 2022, 02:37:51 pm »
If Man utd can get to the last 16 of CL, then any english team can expect the last 8 at a minimum.


We have to get there first.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62059 on: May 9, 2022, 03:29:58 pm »
When you see that hes got an empty net in front of him and hes taking a touch backwards, we cannot really understand, Arteta explained.

Arteta on why the wonderful Pepe decided not to run through on goal after the leeds keeper went up for a corner and they turned the ball over.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,064
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62060 on: May 10, 2022, 11:33:42 pm »
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62061 on: May 11, 2022, 01:46:37 am »
hope you batter spurs on thursday (and not cos they took points off us), much rather see arsenal get 4th, but hard game on their tump

im assuming they will come at you, does your guys go with a back 5 or 4? counter attack might be the way, you did it well against chelsea (tho your backline was awful in the first half) but they were dodgy as fuck at the back that nite

a good thing is your strength is the wings and their weakness is their fullbacks, you could get some joy there, why the fuck we didn't try to exploit that i dont know

anyway, a draw is good for you so hopefully you at least come out with that
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62062 on: May 11, 2022, 07:20:57 pm »
the two NLD's that comes to my mind when i think of the fixture

blast from the past
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KNmnTkA8gQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KNmnTkA8gQ0</a>

some great goals but that pires goal... flith


blast from the not so distant past
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuYAXpNYF8s (doesn't allow imbedding)

is this the NLD that had the two poorest keepers in it ever?
this is literally the only thing i can recall jenas doing in a game of football
most insane goal in the fixture - bentley?
« Last Edit: May 11, 2022, 07:22:42 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,876
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62063 on: May 11, 2022, 07:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 11, 2022, 07:20:57 pm
blast from the not so distant past
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuYAXpNYF8s (doesn't allow imbedding)

is this the NLD that had the two poorest keepers in it ever?
this is literally the only thing i can recall jenas doing in a game of football
most insane goal in the fixture - bentley?

Remember being in hospital listening to that with a crappy radio feed cutting in and out but the commentators going spare when Bentley scored. Remember it well because we beat Chelsea away the next day with Alonso's deflected winner. Great times ;D

Actually might not have been the next day, maybe the Sunday after. It was around that week anyway!
« Last Edit: May 11, 2022, 07:29:08 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,302
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62064 on: May 11, 2022, 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 11, 2022, 07:26:00 pm
Remember being in hospital listening to that with a crappy radio feed cutting in and out but the commentators going spare when Bentley scored. Remember it well because we beat Chelsea away the next day with Alonso's deflected winner. Great times ;D

Actually might not have been the next day, maybe the Sunday after. It was around that week anyway!

for me the weirdest thing about that bentley goal is that i dont recall there being that much said about it really - in commentary etc sure, but didn't really hear fuckall after that and i think it's one of the best goals i've ever seen in the prem, certainly one of the best strikes ever in the prem surely, and when i see people talking about best goals*, this never comes up, not even within the debate as one to remember

* incidentally, best ever goal in the prem? paolo di canio v wimbledon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwL-QDZg2BY, unlikely to be bettered
« Last Edit: May 11, 2022, 08:39:20 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,532
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62065 on: May 11, 2022, 08:37:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May  9, 2022, 12:47:53 pm
totally rooting for arsenal for 4th
My dad supports Arsenal, for that reason I'm in too.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62066 on: May 11, 2022, 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 11, 2022, 07:26:00 pm
Remember being in hospital listening to that with a crappy radio feed cutting in and out but the commentators going spare when Bentley scored. Remember it well because we beat Chelsea away the next day with Alonso's deflected winner. Great times ;D

Actually might not have been the next day, maybe the Sunday after. It was around that week anyway!

It was a midweek. Think we might have beaten a Portsmouth side managed by Tony Adams the same night! Ill let someone look that up and call me Nickipedia.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,876
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62067 on: May 11, 2022, 09:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 11, 2022, 09:07:43 pm
It was a midweek. Think we might have beaten a Portsmouth side managed by Tony Adams the same night! Ill let someone look that up and call me Nickipedia.

Yeah that's right, it was a midweek as it was in the evening and the radio had the Arsenal-Tottenham game and not ours. We must have beat Chelsea the Sunday after.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62068 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May  8, 2022, 04:26:30 pm
The gunners would have secured 3rd place by now had it not been for the big fuckups... No excuses from this point forward.

Yep. Arteta's job will be hanging by a thread after tonight. I suspect that many Arsenal fans will be calling for his head right now. They've never been the most generous or tolerant lot.

Oh for the days of Wenger and the boring 3rd place finish.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62069 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Yep. Arteta's job will be hanging by a thread after tonight. I suspect that many Arsenal fans will be calling for his head right now. They've never been the most generous or tolerant lot.

Oh for the days of Wenger and the boring 3rd place finish.

He just signed a new contract a couple of days ago lol
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62070 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:27:09 pm
He just signed a new contract a couple of days ago lol

You poor sods.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62071 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
You poor sods.

Bad night at the office tonight, I thought it was going to be too much for us to contend with Son & Kane with the likes of Cedric, Holding & Elneny playing, although I don't think the decisions helped.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,970
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62072 on: Yesterday at 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm
Bad night at the office tonight, I thought it was going to be too much for us to contend with Son & Kane with the likes of Cedric, Holding & Elneny playing, although I don't think the decisions helped.


Good luck.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62073 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm »
Absolute joke decision that pen. A fucking block, thats actually good defending . Ref decided it tonight. Gives the first goal in a big game like this, reminds me of Rooneys dive in that 49 unbeaten game run. Ridiculous. Wasnt his only shite decision either.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,157
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62074 on: Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm »
These aint getting top four. They will lose to the Saudi scum.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62075 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm
These aint getting top four. They will lose to the Saudi scum.

In watching Newcastle let ManC play at an almost testimonial pace I doubt they'll try for much more than 20 minutes.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62076 on: Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm »
Id be shocked if they won both their games.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62077 on: Yesterday at 11:07:58 pm »
Bit of a set back if they don't get Top 4 this season. Qualifying for the Champions League in 16-17 was a massive step in our progression under Klopp. They've had a lot of good press, but if you can't make Top 4 in this of all years where does that leave them next season?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,704
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62078 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
, reminds me of Rooneys dive in that 49 unbeaten game run. Ridiculous. Wasnt his only shite decision either.

I think you are in good company if you are looking for a list of Rooney's shit decisions.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online bravoco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • Never made the 1st team
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #62079 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 11, 2022, 07:20:57 pm
the two NLD's that comes to my mind when i think of the fixture

blast from the past
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KNmnTkA8gQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KNmnTkA8gQ0</a>

some great goals but that pires goal... flith


blast from the not so distant past
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuYAXpNYF8s (doesn't allow imbedding)

is this the NLD that had the two poorest keepers in it ever?
this is literally the only thing i can recall jenas doing in a game of football
most insane goal in the fixture - bentley?

That was great fun - terrific goals. Bentley's goal maybe gets devalued because the keeper got a hand to it, suggesting that it could have been stopped. Hard to believe Modric will start a Champs League final all these years later.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1547 1548 1549 1550 1551 [1552] 1553   Go Up
« previous next »
 