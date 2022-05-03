« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62000 on: May 3, 2022, 03:32:20 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  1, 2022, 10:17:24 pm
Just lose to Leeds. Thank you.

And well beat Spurs for you.
Need to go to Tottenham with a 5 points cushion. The pressure needs to be on Tottenham.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62001 on: May 3, 2022, 08:44:11 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May  1, 2022, 10:17:24 pm
Just lose to Leeds. Thank you.

And well beat Spurs for you.

Tottenham would love that. We ll beat leeds, but we ll also beat Everton on the last day .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62002 on: May 3, 2022, 11:13:16 am
Quote from: Peabee on May  3, 2022, 12:24:29 am
Given his premature smirking and celebrating after a few a saves in our game earlier this season, I now fully expect Ramsdale to lose his hair over the summer.

The process has already started.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62003 on: May 3, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May  3, 2022, 08:44:11 am
Tottenham would love that. We ll beat leeds, but we ll also beat Everton on the last day .
You could keep Everton up and hand top 4 to United in the same game !
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62004 on: May 3, 2022, 08:40:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May  3, 2022, 06:48:23 pm
You could keep Everton up and hand top 4 to United in the same game !

Nah west Hams chances ended on the weekend
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62005 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 am
Arteta has signed a new contract.

Why?! It's not like another club is going to come in for him and just means a bigger pay out when he inevitably gets sacked. Could have just waited 3 weeks until the end of the season as well!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62006 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:10:28 am
Arteta has signed a new contract.

Why?! It's not like another club is going to come in for him and just means a bigger pay out when he inevitably gets sacked. Could have just waited 3 weeks until the end of the season as well!

Apparently some of our youngsters (Saka) wouldnt commit unless Arteta signs. Hes doing a very good job. Contrary to popular belief.
3 years at Arsenal , could be back in CL after winning a trophy, overhauling the whole squad, bringing the kids in , and getting the fan base back on board (apart from a few clowns).

At this point I feel the clamor for Arteta to get sacked has more to do with people hating to be proven wrong than with the job hes doing.
We are not where we want to be, but we are far ahead of where we thought wed be at this stage. Happy hes signed on and whatever happens in the next few weeks we have a massive summer ahead in terms of recruitment.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62007 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 am
Great news for us, City, Chelsea etc. He's awful. Solskjaer wasn't good for getting second and this guy isn't good *if* they get top 4.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62008 on: Yesterday at 11:18:09 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:04 am
Apparently some of our youngsters (Saka) wouldnt commit unless Arteta signs. Hes doing a very good job. Contrary to popular belief.
3 years at Arsenal , could be back in CL after winning a trophy, overhauling the whole squad, bringing the kids in , and getting the fan base back on board (apart from a few clowns).

At this point I feel the clamor for Arteta to get sacked has more to do with people hating to be proven wrong than with the job hes doing.
We are not where we want to be, but we are far ahead of where we thought wed be at this stage. Happy hes signed on and whatever happens in the next few weeks we have a massive summer ahead in terms of recruitment.
I think its a good move and a strong sign of solidarity which is what the club needs. The board are backing him with funds and Arsenal are in a strong position to qualify for the CL.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62009 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
i dont know, this dude gives me ole vibes

i know he's a coach and ole wasn't etc but man, feels like ole all over again

we'll find out next season if he gets beyond that but if he was gone after a terrible run, i wouldnt be shocked

im not wishing it on the guy, i dont care either way really, but yeah, feels like ole
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62010 on: Yesterday at 02:38:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:10:28 am
Arteta has signed a new contract.

Why?! It's not like another club is going to come in for him and just means a bigger pay out when he inevitably gets sacked. Could have just waited 3 weeks until the end of the season as well!

You have a manager who's contract is running out in 12 months, was always Josh Kronke's boy, he has a set of targets from the board of top 6, hes achieved that target and could even get top 4, why would you not renew him?

Also players want to know who is going to be manager before they sign contracts, or before they sign for the club. It's good that if a player is thinking of signng for Arteta and Arsenal there's a degree of security there and that the board back him.

Plus, just having continuity can go a long way. We've had different DOF, Chief Execs, overhauled scouting, changed manager post Wenger & had a massive turnover of players over the last few years. Let's have some stability, add some more quality and see where that takes us.

If it doesn't work out, if it regressess then he'll be under the same pressure as he very other manager who has a contract.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62011 on: Yesterday at 04:40:18 pm
as a neutral i like this move that arsenal is making.

the squad is obviously a young one and looks like arteta is pretty popular with the players as well. Can see some improvement as well with players like saka, smith rowe, odegard and the likes. A very organic feel rather than just splurging on big name players and trying to fix square pegs into round holes.

And to be honest, arsenal play pretty good football as well. And maybe if he gets the financial backing in getting the right players to improve the squad rather than for instagram followers and keep improving the youth, might be a CL regular where most clubs aspire to be..kaching kaching...

no idea where the ole vibes is coming from. where his one good season is artificially inflated with some dubious officiating. His previous job at cardiff is where his levels are at and think arteta is a step above but still needs some experience to become an even better manager/coach or whatever his role at arsenal is.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62012 on: Yesterday at 05:43:10 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm
i dont know, this dude gives me ole vibes

i know he's a coach and ole wasn't etc but man, feels like ole all over again

we'll find out next season if he gets beyond that but if he was gone after a terrible run, i wouldnt be shocked

im not wishing it on the guy, i dont care either way really, but yeah, feels like ole

They look like a well coached team to me and he's done a good job. Their individual quality in attack is letting him down and that will come down to how well they recruit in the summer. Compare them to Spurs who have Son and Kane and Arsenal do not possess players of that efficiency up top, and he has them 2 points ahead of them with a good chance of finishing above them by the end of the season. Saka is of high quality but apart from that, they're not getting much out of Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe. It's a mediocre attack and they need to seriously upgrade on a few of them in the next few windows.

They have a solid foundation in Ramsdale, White and Gabriel. Not sure it is title winning material but it can be a solid enough foundation for the next few seasons.

If they can add a few game changers up top then his good work will start to show.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62013 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm
i dont disagree with almost all of that, tho i'd argue he's made very little use of Pepe (their most effective goal guy the season before from the wing but has hardly started for them, which makes little sense especially considering what you've already pointed out), i think ramsdale hype is gonna tail off pretty quick - he's basically pickford (leno is the better keeper for me), paid way over the odds for White who i have doubts about but a decent squad player. Let's not get too carried away with arsenal's defence, they already conceeded more goals this season than last season despite arteta having spent money in three of the four defensive positions (or 4 of the 5 if you count the keeper).

if he gets top four you have to say arteta has taken advantage of a clusterfuck top 4 race with other teams seemingly determined to underperform, but he's done his part and deserves his props, tho i see it as a 'false position'

bit like ole in getting second last season

as i've said before here, i dont mind arsenal, of all the other top clubs in the league i have more time and respect for them than any other and loved to watch them when they were great and we were shite (henry one of my favourite non-liverpool players of all time, and the best ever in the prem imo), i have no axe to grind with arteta and he could be arsenal manager for the next ten years and i'd be fine with that, like i'd be fine if ole was still at the wheel at utd

i just can't shake that ole vibe when i look at arteta and the similarities to ole's reign - im not saying it's the same but i see similarities

he may go on to be arsenal's messiah but i feel it will unravel and that may happen as quickly as next season

this summer is huge for them and will go someway to answering those arsenal fans who doubt kroenke after his If you want to win Championships then you would never get involved, as to whether he really does have the right ambition for the club. In arteta's pr blurb to go along with his new contract they said the ambition is the same from the top (owners) down - alarms bells for some, hope for others that i assume now think kroenke is all in on getting arsenal back to the top.

he did that with the LA Rams (a much easier scenario), i am very sceptical he is as invested in arsenal returning to the top

if they spend big in the summer and it goes to shite regardless and ends with arteta losing his job, not gonna be shocked

to bang the drum one last time, this has got ole/ronaldo written all over this, it's not the same but feels exactly the same in some weird way
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62014 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm
if he gets top four you have to say arteta has taken advantage of a clusterfuck top 4 race with other teams seemingly determined to underperform, but he's done his part and deserves his props, tho i see it as a 'false position'

I see this trotted out quite a lot especially by Utd fans. I think if Spurs or us get top 4, 1 of us will be round about the 70 point mark. You know how many times Utd have hit 70 points post Fergie? 3 times. 1 of those times was last season when 74 points was enough to get you 2nd.

So I'm not sure it's due to them underperforming. I think that is just their level currently.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62015 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
It's a risk just the same as when they hired him. There's nothing that hints at something greater either in their style of play or results. Have they improved this season? Sure. Is it enough to where they're guaranteed CL and can be thereabouts for the title? No. And that's with spending big money as well. On the flip side I suppose you could make an argument that there is no one else out there that could guarantee better but I don't keep up with manager trends close enough to know.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62016 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:33:25 pm
I see this trotted out quite a lot especially by Utd fans. I think if Spurs or us get top 4, 1 of us will be round about the 70 point mark. You know how many times Utd have hit 70 points post Fergie? 3 times. 1 of those times was last season when 74 points was enough to get you 2nd.

So I'm not sure it's due to them underperforming. I think that is just their level currently.

dont be bamboozled by numbers mate, have you watched utd this season?

they're the banter club of the season if not the decade and even if someone insists on numbers, at best can only match their lowest points tally since the prem started
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62017 on: Today at 12:06:51 am
Top 4 race is always a cluster fuck with the teams battling for 4th underperforming, its like that every year.

Anyway if we do get top 4 then the only facts that matter are that in just 3 seasons Arteta has been in charge, hed have won a trophy and got the club back in CL.
Completely different trajectory to Ole who never won anything at Utd, never had a game plan or a team rebuilding plan, had far more resources than Arteta to start off with and to call upon, and never even got off his seat to give instructions, and spent every post match interview going on about "this club" and "sir alex".  Looked out of his depth from day 1 and by the end just needed to be put out of his misery.

Anyway all that matters now is that Spurs get battered at Liverpool and we get 3 points against leeds.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62018 on: Today at 05:20:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:06:51 am
Top 4 race is always a cluster fuck with the teams battling for 4th underperforming, its like that every year.

Anyway if we do get top 4 then the only facts that matter are that in just 3 seasons Arteta has been in charge, hed have won a trophy and got the club back in CL.
Completely different trajectory to Ole who never won anything at Utd, never had a game plan or a team rebuilding plan, had far more resources than Arteta to start off with and to call upon, and never even got off his seat to give instructions, and spent every post match interview going on about "this club" and "sir alex".  Looked out of his depth from day 1 and by the end just needed to be put out of his misery.

Anyway all that matters now is that Spurs get battered at Liverpool and we get 3 points against leeds.

this

and also the target for arteta was to qualify for europe and he has done it so far. So pretty much logical to offer him a contract to tie him down

what will be interesting is next season to see how arsenal perform in the CL. It's much tougher and lesser and even better managers have been found out. Proper recruitment would be key and also the progress of the squad under his coaching.

Would you guys be happy if arsenal get knocked to europa league or do you think that you can make it to the knock out stages at max?

and with more games, there will be pressure in the league to solidify the CL spots as well. I actually hope to see arsenal solidify that 4th spot as man u struggle to rebuild under ten hag and conte keep whoring himselft to psg or whoever. Those 2 are pretty much your rivals for 4th spot unless a new contender comes along.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62019 on: Today at 05:49:37 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:06:51 am
Top 4 race is always a cluster fuck with the teams battling for 4th underperforming, its like that every year.
Wasn't like that last year. The team that came third won 8 of their last 10.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62020 on: Today at 06:51:58 am
Probably they want a big fat payout when pep is given his marching orders for winning fuck all .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62021 on: Today at 07:42:56 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
dont be bamboozled by numbers mate, have you watched utd this season?

they're the banter club of the season if not the decade and even if someone insists on numbers, at best can only match their lowest points tally since the prem started

Im not talking about just this season though. Utd have been poor yeah, but bar 1 season under Mourinho where they hit 81 points, their level is roughly where we are now points wise. So yeah, while their points total will have been terrible this season, our points total would still have us right in the mix most years.

I was asked my target at the start of the year, and I didn't say top 4, I said 70 points. Because that what show improvement in terms of results from the season previous, but also because I knew 70 points usually has you in the mix. However, I suppose you are correct in that no one invisiiged Utd being quite as shite as they have been.

Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:20:26 am
this

and also the target for arteta was to qualify for europe and he has done it so far. So pretty much logical to offer him a contract to tie him down

what will be interesting is next season to see how arsenal perform in the CL. It's much tougher and lesser and even better managers have been found out. Proper recruitment would be key and also the progress of the squad under his coaching.

Would you guys be happy if arsenal get knocked to europa league or do you think that you can make it to the knock out stages at max?

and with more games, there will be pressure in the league to solidify the CL spots as well. I actually hope to see arsenal solidify that 4th spot as man u struggle to rebuild under ten hag and conte keep whoring himselft to psg or whoever. Those 2 are pretty much your rivals for 4th spot unless a new contender comes along.

To be honest, i do have a concern about Champions League for Arsenal perhaps coming a season to soon. Guys we signed like Ramsdale, White, Tomiyasu have little or no European experience, of the travel midweek & playing weekend etc. I thought a Europa League season would be a perfect way to bridge the gap, while also allow us to play 1 or 2 younger guys / more fringe guys, like Sambi, Saliba etc certainly in the group stage, and build up the squad experience that way.

On the flip side the revenue & prestige you get for being a Champions League team gives you more budget and more draw to sign better players in the summer, so it's a double edged sword. And when you look at teams like Benfica & Villareal who reached the last 8 and last 4 who I wouldn't say are much better than us, with a good draw it's possible to give a good account of yourselves. But yeah, the worry is still the league form stutters.

Let's be honest, we are a club that should be used to Europe. This season is the only season we weren't in it for what, 25 years+? Think since the Bruce Rioch days.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62022 on: Today at 12:11:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:04 am
Apparently some of our youngsters (Saka) wouldnt commit unless Arteta signs. Hes doing a very good job. Contrary to popular belief.
3 years at Arsenal , could be back in CL after winning a trophy, overhauling the whole squad, bringing the kids in , and getting the fan base back on board (apart from a few clowns).

At this point I feel the clamor for Arteta to get sacked has more to do with people hating to be proven wrong than with the job hes doing.
We are not where we want to be, but we are far ahead of where we thought wed be at this stage. Happy hes signed on and whatever happens in the next few weeks we have a massive summer ahead in terms of recruitment.

Could say the same thing about the board
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62023 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm
Hot and Cold Arsenal Fans

Hate Arteta then blowjobs if they get top four won't hear the end of it.

The thing about Arsenal is er

Nothing, these days? I don't mind they haven't sacked this manager in a while. Don't mind is exactly the correct summary of Arteta. I don't hate Arsenal. I don't worry about them.

I generally don't concern myself
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #62024 on: Today at 12:23:24 pm
I don't think they have much to lose by this, should they manage to qualify for top four and the board back him they will have some stability and a chance to go forward. The main issue as ever is who they decide to buy. If they make the right choices they can build on where they are. It will still take a few years to get them back to where they want to be, but I don't see anyone else around. What clubs who are building need is some sort to stability, they also need to keep hold of the likes of Saka and add some quality around him. 
