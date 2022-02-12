« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4794152 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61960 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:19:29 am
If we give him space he will finish.

Is he playing?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61961 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:19:31 am
Is he playing?

Yeah he's starting
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61962 on: Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:05:10 am
Hmmmm. Ok.


Then, just don't Arsenal it.

Fair do's.... they didn't Arsenal it today.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61963 on: Yesterday at 02:39:03 pm »
Important win for Arsenal today. Beating both Chelsea and Man Utd gives them a great chance of finishing 4th ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61964 on: Yesterday at 02:46:56 pm »
geeez, you did your best to take a draw out of the jaws of victory, thankfully you got it over the line in the end

btw, your keeper has been hyped to fuck, he's really not that great, if your rebuild goes well and you do eventually get a top team together, he won't be 'that guy', you'll need better

been iffy for a while now and i think he's getting worse by the game

certainly you have a number of more important issues to sort out but you're gonna have to replace him in the future unless there's some huge turn around

leno is the better keeper for me, dispite being seen as less comfortable with this feet (ramsdale doesn't inspire there either to be honest) he'd start in my first 11 for you guys
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61965 on: Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:46:56 pm
geeez, you did your best to take a draw out of the jaws of victory, thankfully you got it over the line in the end

btw, your keeper has been hyped to fuck, he's really not that great, if your rebuild goes well and you do eventually get a top team together, he won't be 'that guy', you'll need better

been iffy for a while now and i think he's getting worse by the game

certainly you have a number of more important issues to sort out but you're gonna have to replace him in the future unless there's some huge turn around

leno is the better keeper for me, dispite being seen as less comfortable with this feet (ramsdale doesn't inspire there either to be honest) he'd start in my first 11 for you guys

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution, with the American set to join the Gunners this summer.


They've signed Zach Steffen's #2 for the USA.

Turner is to report July when preseason starts.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61966 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm »
We were very poor today, and very lucky, but when you have Tavares Nketiah Cedric el neny in the team luck is needed.

Been a big week, just need brentford to finish it off nicely .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61967 on: Yesterday at 05:27:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
We were very poor today, and very lucky, but when you have Tavares Nketiah Cedric el neny in the team luck is needed.

Been a big week, just need brentford to finish it off nicely .

Ye did enough. Utd were woeful again. I think ye'll get a result later too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61968 on: Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm »
I'm hoping the bitters are gone before they play Arsenal and don't need a win there, otherwise they'll end up staying up.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61969 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm
We were very poor today, and very lucky, but when you have Tavares Nketiah Cedric el neny in the team luck is needed.

Been a big week, just need brentford to finish it off nicely .
i was amazed to see arsenal struggle like they did today with a team that's out to lunch. but they have got the great result they needed and should go on to seal top 4 now
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61970 on: Yesterday at 06:34:52 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
i was amazed to see arsenal struggle like they did today with a team that's out to lunch. but they have got the great result they needed and should go on to seal top 4 now

We wouldnt have won if Bruno didnt bottle the pen. That was the turning point. Still a long way to go for top 4 just means its a two horse race now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61971 on: Yesterday at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:34:52 pm
We wouldnt have won if Bruno didnt bottle the pen. That was the turning point. Still a long way to go for top 4 just means its a two horse race now.


He didn't bottle it,Barney threatened him with the thumbscrews.




Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61972 on: Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm »
Tavares really looks like a clumsy player. In general though Arteta has got them playing okay, they don't seem like bad lads but there's a huge issue with quality in key areas, Full backs and upfront. Xhaka is decent but gives away daft yellows
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61973 on: Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:34:52 pm
We wouldnt have won if Bruno didnt bottle the pen. That was the turning point. Still a long way to go for top 4 just means its a two horse race now.

Got lucky with VAR on the 3rd too. If standing in the keepers line of sight isn't interfering with play, then I don't know what is.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61974 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm
Tavares really looks like a clumsy player. In general though Arteta has got them playing okay, they don't seem like bad lads but there's a huge issue with quality in key areas, Full backs and upfront. Xhaka is decent but gives away daft yellows

2nd choice full backs and Partey out. We do lack quality in the first team and in squad depth.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61975 on: Yesterday at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm
Tavares really looks like a clumsy player. In general though Arteta has got them playing okay, they don't seem like bad lads but there's a huge issue with quality in key areas, Full backs and upfront. Xhaka is decent but gives away daft yellows
Doesn't he just? Reminded me of a Djimi Traore type. Generally though they were two poor teams on display today.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61976 on: Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 02:46:56 pm
btw, your keeper has been hyped to fuck, he's really not that great, if your rebuild goes well and you do eventually get a top team together, he won't be 'that guy', you'll need better
err, he is 23. Hopefully, he will get better.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61977 on: Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
err, he is 23. Hopefully, he will get better.

Nah. I like Arsenal, generally have good opinions on their players, but he is just shite. Won't be in your team if ye are to be successful.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61978 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:00:56 pm
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution, with the American set to join the Gunners this summer.


They've signed Zach Steffen's #2 for the USA.

Turner is to report July when preseason starts.

yeah i know he's coming in but he's seen as a number 2 for when leno moves on in the summer (not confirmed but he's gonna want 1st team footy and arteta is a ramsdale guy)

he might turn it around but i can see ramsdale becoming a shitshow that fans are gonna be screaming at next season, plus he plays way too emotional, he's basically pickford and the everton version, not the england version
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61979 on: Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm
Nah. I like Arsenal, generally have good opinions on their players, but he is just shite. Won't be in your team if ye are to be successful.
yeah watching ramsdale in their team really feels like seeing the right profile of player without tbe quality. he's done alright though..
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61980 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 pm »
Watched Ramsdale quite a bit and you just can't escape the fact he absolutely reeks of Jordan Pickford, kept thinking that today. Had to laugh at him on that penalty United missed. That coming after the goal he'd shipped as well, where he was all at sea. I think he'll be proven to be a bit of a loser. A keeper can't change who he plays with but two straight relegations for him is ominous to what sort of level he'll end up at. Similar to Pickford (also relegated) when he did play for a side who went down, he'd routinely concede 3/4 goals in lots of games and make a few camera saves along the way. That game at Anfield ...

As Armand says I can see fans getting sick of him down the line
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61981 on: Today at 07:09:05 am »
Hes got a lot to learn about positioning Rammsdale, but hes a leader. Exactly what a team like United lacks, and why they are finishing below us this season. Having a proper manager helps too mind.
